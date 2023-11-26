How TFT Set 10 Crowd Diver trait works: Full gameplay guide

Riot Games created an entire Teamfight Tactics set around musical themes and tracks, in which one of the strongest traits in Set 10 isn’t a musical group at all but is the daring Crowd Divers instead.

Emerging as one of the best traits following TFT Set 10 PBE testing was Crowd Divers. The Remix Rumble trait does have a breakpoint up to six and contains five champions, making it possible to go full vertical with five-cost splash units for an end-game comp. Of the five TFT Set 10 champions who have the Crowd Diver trait, Katarina and Qiyana have proven to be the best primary carriers at the time of writing.

Crowd Diver TFT Set 10 champions and Headliner bonus

Each Remix Rumble champion has a Headline bonus in TFT Set 10. Within the Crowd Diver trait, there are five champions.

Evelynn (K/DA, Crowd Diver) : Headliner grants bonus health and ability power

: Headliner grants bonus health and ability power Katarina (Country, Crowd Diver) : Headliner grants bonus health and extra damage dealt from her final blade

: Headliner grants bonus health and extra damage dealt from her final blade Yone (Heartsteel, Edgelord, Crowd Diver) : Headliner grants bonus health and attack damage

: Headliner grants bonus health and attack damage Zed (EDM, Crowd Diver) : Headliner grants bonus health, along with attack damage and attack speed to Shadows

: Headliner grants bonus health, along with attack damage and attack speed to Shadows Qiyana (True Damage, Crowd Diver): Headliner grants bonus attack damage

Of the five Crowd Diver Set 10 champions, Evelynn is the weakest at the time of writing and is mostly used as a synergy bot. Katarina is a strong carrier when rerolled and supported by the Country trait. Yone is strong, although not enough to be a carrier. But Yone is a solid item holder for either Zed or Qiyana. Zed is strong in an EDM-focused build, and Qiyana is a solid carrier in either Crowd Diver or True Damage, of which she has both traits.

How to play TFT Set 10 Crowd Diver trait

Set 10 Qiyana | Image via Riot Games

Hitting the breakpoint of two Crowd Diver units isn’t going to have a significant impact on a board. Hitting four is ideal, and it’s only possible to hit six if one of your Headliner units has a plus-one Crowd Diver.

Four is the ideal breakpoint because of the bonus damage dealt to enemy units when the Crowd Diver unit is about to perish. Crowd Diver units jump into the furthest enemy when facing death, dealing bonus damage while also stunning the unit.

Best Crowd Diver TFT Set 10 comps

Katrarina reroll | Image via Dot Esports/TFTtactics

Katarina reroll is the strongest Crowd Diver build at the time of writing. She is best when played with the breakpoint of four Crowd Divers activated and five Country. Samira is the secondary carrier and should get rerolled, too, through the Crowd Diver and Country end-game comp.

Players can also opt to run four Crowd Diver units with Qiyana as the late-game carry if rerolling Katarina wasn’t an option. This build is often paired with True Damage units. Running six Crowd Diver units with five-cost champions on an end-game board is also a strong but less viable option.