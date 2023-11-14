How TFT Set 10 Country trait works: Full gameplay guide 

Hecarim returns to Teamfight Tactics through the Country trait in Set 10 Remix Rumble, providing extra board presence through Country as a vertical trait, or as support at the breakpoints of three and five.

Riot Games elevated TFT to a new level through Set 10, integrating unique music tracks that align with the Remix Rumble trait. Each trait is a band, with the Country trait containing a total of five champions. Upon activating the trait, Hecarim, who last appeared in TFT through Dragonlands, is summoned to provide the Country trait an extra boost of power and support.

Country TFT Set 10 champions and Headliner bonus

Set 10 Dreadsteed | Image via Rito Games

Thresh is the highest-tier unit as a four-cost within the TFT Set 10 Country trait but the champion isn’t much of a Headliner unless players are taking advantage of the plus-one trait that comes with a Headline champion.

Tahm Kench (Country, Bruiser) : Headline is bonus health

: Headline is bonus health Katarina (Country, Crowd Diver) : Headline is bonus health and her final blade bounce that deals bonus damage

: Headline is bonus health and her final blade bounce that deals bonus damage Samira (Country, Executioner) : Headline bonus is attack damage and bonus Critical Strike Chance

: Headline bonus is attack damage and bonus Critical Strike Chance Urgot (Country, Mosher) : Bonus attack damage and Omnivamp

: Bonus attack damage and Omnivamp Thresh (Country, Guardian): Bonus health and reduction of maximum mana

Tahm Kench is a strong early-game tank unit that can protect your backline, especially with another Bruiser, and activate the Country trait early with Katarina. Thresh is a mid and late-game tank that can replace Tahm Kench. Katarina is an early to mid-game carry, while Urgot and Samira are the optimal late-game carriers.

How to play the TFT Set 10 Country trait

Set 10 Urgot | Image via Riot Games

Activating the Country trait in Remix Rumble summons Hecarim as the Dreadsteed, with a base health of 425 and 40 attack damage. As your Country units become two and three-star champions, Hecarim’s overall health and attack damage increases. And with each breakpoint, the Dreadsteed becomes even stronger.

Going full vertical with the TFT Set 10 Country trait isn’t easy since there isn’t a craftable Emblem for the trait in Remix Rumble. The only way to hit seven Country is to have a Headline champion with a plus-one for the trait—and then either a Tome of Traits, an Emblem off Carousel, or a Tactician Crown. Because hitting the breakpoint of seven isn’t a realistic option each game, the breakpoint of five is the top end of the trait.

The trait synergy TFT Set 10 Augment to run with the Country trait is Bounty Hunters, which is great if playing Katarina reroll.

Best TFT Set 10 comps with Country trait

Five Country | Image via Dot Esports/TFTtactics Seven Country | Image via Dot Esports/TFTtactics

Samira is a popular primary carry and works well with Country and Executioner. Players can opt to run either three Country and four Executioner or five Country and two Executioner. When running only two Executioner, Urgot is a solid secondary carry with the Mosher trait activated at the breakpoint of two.

Additional comps and strategies will be added after the Remix Rumble set officially launches on Nov. 21.