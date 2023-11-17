How TFT Set 10 EDM trait works: Full gameplay guide

Bringing in a flavor of the electronic music into Teamfight Tactics Set 10, EDM’s pace and repetition allow for its units to cast their abilities more often, matched to the beat.

The musical theme might not be as specific as bands that became their own trait in TFT Set 10, like KDA and Heartsteel, but EDM units have some of the best abilities in the game, and allow for players who focus on starring up those units to spike heavily in the late game. There might not be a lot of EDM units, but the value of the trait can be the sole reason players win games.

EDM TFT Set 10 champions and Headliner bonus

Jax in League of Legends and TFT Set 10. Image via Riot Games

There are a total of four EDM units in TFT Set 10, each with their own unique Headliner bonus when on the battlefield. Headliner versions of units give units a unique bonus effect, on top of a plus-one for one of the traits the champion has. EDM emblems are also available, but not through crafting with the Spatula item.

Jax (EDM/Mosher) : Headliner is extra health and ability power

: Headliner is extra health and ability power Lux (EDM/Dazzler) : Headliner is extra critical chance, and allows her ability to critically strike

: Headliner is extra critical chance, and allows her ability to critically strike Zac (EDM/Bruiser) : Headliner is extra health and ability power

: Headliner is extra health and ability power Zed (EDM/Crowd Diver): Headliner is extra health, and Zed’s shadows gain extra attack speed and attack damage

The cheapest unit of the trait is the only two-cost unit in EDM: Jax. He’s that blend between tank and damage dealer, and he’ll almost always be on the field when EDM is first activated. Lux is the only three-cost, and her reputation as one of the best champions no matter the set remains in Set 10 due to her ability’s combination with her trait. Zac is the first of two four-costs, and is the main tank of the trait with a great ability, while Zed is the other four-cost and fills in the attack damage role for the trait.

How to play the TFT Set 10 EDM trait

Lux from League of Legends and TFT Set 10. Image via Riot Games

EDM revolves around choosing one of the trait’s units when it’s active, giving that unit an extra cast of its ability. That extra cast happens once every 10 seconds or less, with the time changing based on which unit becomes the chosen EDM champion. For example, Lux and her powerful ability recharges every seven seconds, as of Nov. 17, which takes longer than Jax does if he’s the chosen champion.

As for how the trait scales, it activates with two units and improves every time an EDM trait is added, up until five units. To start, the trait offers that choice of an EDM champion to get that extra ability, but as it scales up, it makes that extra cast more powerful as well as more frequent.

Lose-streaking with EDM isn’t the worst idea, considering how tough it is to get the units within until later parts of a game. Focus on getting Lux to three-star, Zac and Zed to two-star, and building those units with perfect items, and you’ll spike hard when you throw them on the board. But, if you get Lux early on, you can win-streak to victory with the right items, frontline, and luck.

As for Augments, the best one has to be the gold Augment Sample Synthesis. It offers mana regen for the chosen EDM champion plus stacking AD and AP every time they cast. Have that on a Blue Buff crit-farming headliner three-star Lux and you’ll have an unstoppable killing machine.

The best EDM TFT Set 10 comps

The EDM and Dazzler comp in TFT Set 10. Image via tactics.tools The EDM and Jazz comp in TFT Set 10. Image via tactics.tools

There are two ways to build EDM: with Lux as your carry, or either Zed or Zac.

If you stick with Lux, you try and fit as many Dazzlers as you can in the composition to make her stronger. That’ll not only mean she’ll do more damage, but she’ll negate some damage heading into your tanks, which will allow them to get more value over the course of a combat round.

If you go with Zed or Zac as your EDM sampler, you have the opportunity to focus more on other units that you can fit alongside EDM. Considering how EDM will make Zac tankier or Zed more powerful, either way you’ll have a stronger frontline, so you can add some different backline traits, and my personal favorite is Jazz. Get a Sett to activate Mosher with Jax and Bruiser with Zac, and try to get a Miss Fortune alongside a Bard, and you already have six traits active. Then, try and build Bard over Lux, as he can keep your tanks alive stupidly long over the course of later combat rounds.

Of course, these builds are based off of the comp in PBE, so additional comps and strategies will be added after the Remix Rumble set officially launches on Nov. 21.