How TFT Set 10 True Damage trait works: Full gameplay guide

Yasuo reroll returns to Teamfight Tactics through the Set 10 trait True Damage, featuring multiple champions that can form a powerful vertical comp in Remix Rumble.

Of the 29 traits players can activate in TFT Set 10, True Damage is one of the few that is named after one of League of Legends’ virtual bands instead of a genre of music. But the beats from the vertical Remix Rumble trait shouldn’t get slept on by players as True Damage champions have Bling Bonus in addition to Headline bonus, which is the main mechanic in Set 10.

All True Damage TFT Set 10 champions: Headliner and Bling Bonus

Set 10 Akali | Image via Riot Games

Much like other vertical traits within TFT Set 10, like Heartsteel, there are six True Damage champions. Each can be played as a Headline unit and all six have a Bling Bonus that increases the overall power of your True Damage team.

Yasuo (True Damage, Edgelord): Headline grants bonus health and Omnivamp, and Yasuo’s Bling Bonus executes enemies when dropping below a threshold of health.

Headline grants bonus health and Omnivamp, and Yasuo’s Bling Bonus executes enemies when dropping below a threshold of health. Kennen (True Damage, Superfan, Guardian) : Headline grants bonus health and additional damage through Zaps, and Kennen’s Bling Bonus deals additional damage through their spell while also stunning the target.

: Headline grants bonus health and additional damage through Zaps, and Kennen’s Bling Bonus deals additional damage through their spell while also stunning the target. Senna (True Damage, Rapidfire) : Headline bonus increases her Subwoofer pulse while granting ability power and Senna’s Bling Bonus improves her mana.

: Headline bonus increases her Subwoofer pulse while granting ability power and Senna’s Bling Bonus improves her mana. Ekko (True Damage, Spellweaver, Sentinel) : Headline grants bonus health and ability power while the Bling Bonus provides additional healing.

: Headline grants bonus health and ability power while the Bling Bonus provides additional healing. Akali (True Damage, Breakout, Executioner) : Headline grants bonus health and attack speed while Akali’s Bling Bonus heals Akali for damage dealt.

: Headline grants bonus health and attack speed while Akali’s Bling Bonus heals Akali for damage dealt. Qiyana (True Damage, Crowd Diver): Headline grants additional attack damage and bonus attack damage while Qiyana’s Bling Bonus creates components.

Yasuo is the reroll True Damage champion while Qiyana is the legendary five-cost secondary carrier within a vertical True Damage TFT Set 10 comp. Kennen is more of a synergy bot that also buffs the Headline champion. Ekko is the frontline tank and Akali is another melee champion that can work as a secondary carrier. Senna is the only backline True Damage unit that is a solid secondary carrier.

How to play the TFT Set 10 True Damage trait

Set 10 Ekko | Image via Riot Games

The True Damage trait in Remix Rumble has four breakpoints at 2/4/6/9. Players can hit nine through a Headline champion offering plus-one of the True Damage trait or by crafting an Emblem with a Spatula and a Sword.

With each breakpoint, True Damage champions deal bonus true damage. And to get a Bling Bonus from a True Damage champion, players will need to equip the unit with at least a component.

Best True Damage Set 10 TFT comps

True Damage/Edgelord comp | Image via Dot Esports/TFTtactics Verticle True Damage comp | Image via Dot Esports/TFTtactics

Both Yasuo and Senna are early-game reroll options, while players can also opt to run Akali as a melee carry if they’re leaning into the Executioner trait as well. Senna reroll should have Lucian as the five-cost premium carrier during the late game and Yasuo performs at optimal levels when Edgelord is activated at the fifth breakpoint.

Slotting in 8-bit is a solid option when running either Yasuo or Senna reroll builds. And activating the Sentinel trait is best when running a full vertical of True Damage units.