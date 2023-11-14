How TFT Set 10 Jazz trait works: Full gameplay guide

Kicking up the musical tracks in Teamfight Tactics Set 10 is the Jazz trait, providing healing and bonus damage for each non-unique trait in Remix Rumble.

Each TFT Set 10 trait has a music track that mashes together with other tracks when a trait has become active on the board. The Jazz trait is a support Origin that takes the mashing of tracks to a whole new level in Remix Rumble. Encouraging non-unique traits in an endgame TFT Set 10 comp, the Jazz trait grants increased health and damage to the entire team for each of those non-unique traits that are active.

Jazz TFT Set 10 champions and Headliner bonus

Set 10 Lucian | Image via Riot Games

There are only three Jazz champions in TFT Set 10 and the trait is activated at the breakpoints of 2/3/4.

Bard (Jazz, Dazzler) : Headliner bonus is extra Doot damage

: Headliner bonus is extra Doot damage Miss Fortune (Jazz, Big Shot) : Headliner bonus is increased attack damage

: Headliner bonus is increased attack damage Lucian (Jazz, Rapidfire): Headline provides bonus attack damage and additional Arpeggio shots

Bard is a solid reroll option within Remix Rumble while at time of writing, Miss Fortune is more of a synergy unit for Jazz and the Big Shot trait who can work as a secondary carrier or a primary carrier at three stars. Lucian is a decent five-cost champion who helps trigger Jazz during the late game while functioning as a primary Rapidfire carry.

How to play the Jazz TFT Set 10 trait

Set 10 Miss Fortune | Image via Riot Games

The Headline mechanic in Remix Rumble makes it easier for players to run four Jazz if needed. Players can also craft a Jazz Emblem with a Spatula and Cloak. Most players will likely run two Jazz during the early stages, but running three or even four can significantly impact a late-game board, especially with multiple active traits.

When stacking active traits, adding unique traits like Illaoi’s ILLBEATS will not count toward the buffs of health and damage provided through the Jazz trait. The best way to take advantage of having multiple active traits is through the TFT Set 10 Augment That’s Jazz, Baby.

Best TFT Set 10 comps with Jazz trait

Bard reroll | Screenshot via Mortdog (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPqxIY04uXE) Jazz/Rapidfire/8-bit comp | Image via Dot Esports/TFTtactics

Game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer ran a three-star Bard build during PBE testing with the TFT Set 10 Augment That’s Jazz, Baby, showcasing the potential behind the Jazz trait. Bard has since been toned down some, but the Remix Rumble comp remains a viable build.

Players can also opt to run Big Shots with Jazz, using a three-star Miss Fortune as the primary carry. And an 8-bit/Rapidfire build is another option, using Lucian as the primary carry.

Additional comps and strategies will be added after the Remix Rumble set officially launches on Nov. 21.