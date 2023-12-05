TFT opts for a new approach to trophies—and it puts wrestling belts to shame

Riot Games will showcase over 500 Teamfight Tactics players at the Set 10 Vegas Open from Dec. 8 to 10, with the winner walking away as the owner of the new TFT Championship Belt.

For the first time in TFT history, a LAN tournament is taking place in Las Vegas from Dec. 8 to 10. The Set 10 Vegas Open isn’t part of the competitive roadmap but it might become the most important tournament of 2023. Featuring live panels with content creators and devs, along with a host of side events, the Vegas Open includes players from around the globe. And one of the 500 plus Tacticians will walk away with the Vegas Open Championship Belt, revealed by Riot and global head of TFT esports Michael Sherman on Dec. 4.

Since the launch of TFT, only trophies were offered to players, and only through select tournaments. Standing out as a gem among a wasteland of trophies is the 2023 Vegas Open Championship Belt, featuring “bright and colorful accolades that honor the feat of our new champion mixed with eclectic lore from our game,” according to Sherman.

Featured on the TFT Championship Belt for the Vegas Open is Pengu, the official mascot of Teamfight Tactics and the convergence, DJ Sona from TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble, and the official logo in the center. The only way to obtain a Championship Belt, at time of writing, is to win the Vegas Open. But many players, including myself, would likely spend hard-earned money to purchase a TFT belt if they existed outside of the competitive structure.

The TFT Vegas Open will feature gameplay from Set 10 Remix Rumble, a unique set that features musical tracks for each of the 29 traits while also including a revised Chosen mechanic that is now called Headliner. All gameplay will take place through Patch 13.24