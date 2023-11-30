How to watch TFT Set 10 Vegas Open LAN tournament

Riot Games is expanding competitive Teamfight Tactics with the game’s first organized global LAN tournament, the Vegas Open, featuring gameplay through Set 10 Remix Rumble.

Over 500 TFT players from around the globe with various rankings on the ladder will battle in the game’s first organized LAN tournament ever in Las Vegas. The tournament will feature live panels with players, content creators, and devs for those attending the tournament. Viewers online will also get access to in-person content like side events and panels.

What time does the TFT Vegas Open start?

History in the making | Image via Riot Games

Fans can tune into the TFT Vegas LAN Open starting at 2pm CT on Dec. 8 through Twitch and YouTube. The Set 10 tournament will run from Dec. 8 to 10, featuring 512 players on day one, 128 on day two, and the top eight on day three. Day two of the TFT Vegas Open starts at 12pm CT and day three content begins airing at 1pm CT.

Fans watching the TFT Vegas Open online will get perspectives from game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, along with veteran casters like Casanova, Meeix, Impetuous Panda, Nekkra, Gangly, and Azael.

Does the TFT Vegas Open count toward Worlds seeds?

The TFT Set 10 season is the first of its kind, running four months without a Mid-Set update. It is also a short season, running through the winter holidays. The Vegas Open won’t count toward a Worlds seed at time of writing, as each region will have its own organized competitive path toward the TFT Set 10 World Championship.

What patch is TFT Vegas Open being played on?

The TFT Set 10 Vegas Open will be played on Patch 13.24. All balance changes for the update that is slated to drop on Dec. 6 are live on the PBE servers at time of writing, so players who are competing in the tournament can practice for it ahead of time.