Riot Mort drops early TFT Set 10 Vegas Open Patch Rundown for 13.24

Heading into the historical first major Teamfight Tactics LAN tournament in Las Vegas, game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer released the Patch Rundown for the 13.24 update today, showcasing nerfs to outlier performers.

The initial launch of TFT Set 10 resulted in the devs skipping a B-patch while planning an update specifically for the players competing at the Vegas Open LAN event from Dec. 8 to 10. The skipped update didn’t sit well with everyone, especially Kyu-Yeon “bebe872” Kim, who called TFT Set 10 the “most RNG based set in the history of TFT.” In response to players like Bebe, Mortdog dropped all the notes for Patch 13.24 early through the Patch Rundown so players could have the proper information they needed to practice on the PBE servers heading into the event.

Traits like Guardian, Jazz, and Country will be hit with nerfs that slow down attack speed, reduce the power of shields, and reduce Jazz bonuses per trait. Every TFT Set 10 player also knows about the power of the Superfan trait, specifically Kennen, who was also hit with a significant spell damage nerf.

Multiple TFT Set 10 four-cost champions will also be buffed, from True Damage Akali and Viego to Catlyn, Ezreal, and Zed. One of the main complaints about the Remix Rumble set is the lack of power in four-cost carriers. Buffs applied to these champions should improve their playability going forward.

Other changes featured in the 13.24 Patch Rundown include nerfs to Headliner bonuses on champs like Kennen, Miss Fortune, Bard, Samira, Ziggs, and Katarina. Only Zac received a Headliner bonus buff. And Augments like That’s Jazz Baby were nerfed, along with Bigger Shot.

All Patch 13.24 balance changes for TFT Set 10 are live on the PBE servers so players can practice and prepare for the Vegas Open.