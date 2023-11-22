How TFT Set 10 Superfan trait works: Full gameplay guide

Get the most out of your Headliner units.

Riot Games has created an entire musically themed Teamfight Tactics set through Set 10, using the Superfan trait as a way to have Headliner champions shine in Remix Rumble.

Each of the 29 traits in TFT Set 10 has a musical track that plays when a trait is activated on the board. Showcasing those beats are Remix Rumble champions through the main Headliner mechanic. Much like every trait having a musical track, each Remix Rumble champion has a Headliner effect, and the Superfan trait supports Headliner carriers in TFT Set 10.

Superfan TFT Set 10 champions and Headliner bonus

Set 10 Gnar | Image via Riot Games

There are four TFT Set 10 champions with the Superfan trait.

Lillia (K/DA, Superfan, Sentinel) : Headliner bonus grants health and additional healing

: Headliner bonus grants health and additional healing Kennen (True Damage, Superfan, Guardian) : Headliner grants bonus health and additional healing from Zaps

: Headliner grants bonus health and additional healing from Zaps Gnar (Pentakill, Superfan, Mosher): Headliner bonus transforms Gnar at start of combat

Headliner bonus transforms Gnar at start of combat Neeko (K/DA, Superfan, Guardian): headliner grants bonus health and mana

All of the Remix Rumble champions with the Superfan trait are frontline units. Lillia slots in as a defensive tank within K/DA and Sentinel. Kennen is one of the best frontline units at time of writing, synergizing with Guardian and True Damage. Gnar is mostly a synergy bot within Superfans unless he is your Headliner, and the goal is to three-star Gnar. Lastly, Neeko is another solid frontline unit with Guardian and K/DA synergies.

How to play the TFT Set 10 Superfan trait

Set 10 Lillia | Image via Riot Games

The Superfan trait in TFT Set 10 is meant to get splashed into builds as a support trait. Players who can run three Superfan champions early (Lillia, Kennen, Gnar) get a completed item, which is a huge advantage over the rest of the lobby.

Players can also activate the Superfan trait with less than three units that have the trait through a Headliner champion with plus one Superfan, There isn’t, however, a craftable Emblem for the Superfan trait.

Most TFT Set 10 comps will run three Superfan units during the early and mid-game stages. Running four is plausible, especially with a strong backline Headliner unit. Running five is a chase, but can work with a strong Headliner carrier.