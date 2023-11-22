How TFT Set 10 Superfan trait works: Full gameplay guide

Riot Games has created an entire musically themed Teamfight Tactics set through Set 10, using the Superfan trait as a way to have Headliner champions shine in Remix Rumble.
Each of the 29 traits in TFT Set 10 has a musical track that plays when a trait is activated on the board. Showcasing those beats are Remix Rumble champions through the main Headliner mechanic. Much like every trait having a musical track, each Remix Rumble champion has a Headliner effect, and the Superfan trait supports Headliner carriers in TFT Set 10.
Superfan TFT Set 10 champions and Headliner bonus
There are four TFT Set 10 champions with the Superfan trait.
- Lillia (K/DA, Superfan, Sentinel): Headliner bonus grants health and additional healing
- Kennen (True Damage, Superfan, Guardian): Headliner grants bonus health and additional healing from Zaps
- Gnar (Pentakill, Superfan, Mosher): Headliner bonus transforms Gnar at start of combat
- Neeko (K/DA, Superfan, Guardian): headliner grants bonus health and mana
All of the Remix Rumble champions with the Superfan trait are frontline units. Lillia slots in as a defensive tank within K/DA and Sentinel. Kennen is one of the best frontline units at time of writing, synergizing with Guardian and True Damage. Gnar is mostly a synergy bot within Superfans unless he is your Headliner, and the goal is to three-star Gnar. Lastly, Neeko is another solid frontline unit with Guardian and K/DA synergies.
How to play the TFT Set 10 Superfan trait
The Superfan trait in TFT Set 10 is meant to get splashed into builds as a support trait. Players who can run three Superfan champions early (Lillia, Kennen, Gnar) get a completed item, which is a huge advantage over the rest of the lobby.
Players can also activate the Superfan trait with less than three units that have the trait through a Headliner champion with plus one Superfan, There isn’t, however, a craftable Emblem for the Superfan trait.
Most TFT Set 10 comps will run three Superfan units during the early and mid-game stages. Running four is plausible, especially with a strong backline Headliner unit. Running five is a chase, but can work with a strong Headliner carrier.