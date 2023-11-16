How TFT Set 10 K/DA trait works: Full gameplay guide

K/DA is refusing to let the Heartsteel boys take the spotlight in Teamfight Tactics Set 10, featuring two new members within a flexible vertical Remix Rumble trait.

The girl K-pop group K/DA has finally made an appearance in TFT through Set 10, featuring Neeko and Lillia as honorary new members. Music is the main theme of the Remix Rumble set, with each trait having a musical track that mashes together with other active traits on the board. The K/DA trait is a vertical one with breakpoints at 3/6/7/10 while showcasing seven Set 10 champions.

K/DA TFT Set 10 champions and Headliner bonus

Set 10 Neeko | Image via Riot Games

Each TFT Set 10 champion has a Headliner bonus in Remix Rumble, similar to Chosen from Set Four Fates but with a few design upgrades that have dramatically improved the mechanic. Here are the K/DA Set 10 champions and their Headliner bonus.

Evelynn (K/DA, Crowd Diver) : Headliner grants bonus health and ability power.

: Headliner grants bonus health and ability power. Lillia (K/DA, Superfan, Sentinel) : Headliner grants bonus health and heals Lillia.

: Headliner grants bonus health and heals Lillia. Kai’Sa (K/DA, Big Shot) : Headliner grants bonus attack damage, a further dash, and additional range.

: Headliner grants bonus attack damage, a further dash, and additional range. Seraphine (K/DA, Spellweaver) : Headliner bonus deals extra damage and heals.

: Headliner bonus deals extra damage and heals. Neeko (K/DA, Superfan, Guardian) : Headline bonus grants extra health and extra mana to the champion Neeko cosplays.

: Headline bonus grants extra health and extra mana to the champion Neeko cosplays. Akali (K/DA, Breakout, Executioner): Headliner grants bonus health and attack speed.

Headliner grants bonus health and attack speed. Ahri (K/DA, Spellweaver): Headliner grants bonus ability power.

The K/DA trait in TFT Set 10 doesn’t have a legendary five-cost member on the team, but it does have two four-cost champions through Akali and Ahri. As the leader of the group, Ahri is the AP carrier while Akali is an AD carrier. This gives players additional flexibility with items and is potentially better than having one five-cost unit.

Neeko and Lillia are the new honorary members of K/DA providing support through the Superfan trait, while Seraphine and Kai’Sa are two-cost champions with reroll potential. Seraphine is a powerful healer that synergizes with Ahri through the Spellweaver trait and Kai’Sa deals attack damage through Big Shot, potentially holding items for Akali if going full vertical with K/DA isn’t an option.

How the K/DA trait works in TFT Set 10

Set 10 K/DA Akali | Image via Riot Games

Upon activating the K/DA trait at the breakpoint of three, a lighted Hex pattern that is random will appear on the board. All champions who stand within the lighted Hexes gain bonuses of health, attack damage, and ability power. The more K/DA units there are on the board, the better the bonuses get.

Players can go full vertical with the K/DA trait in Set 10 thanks to Headliner units providing plus-one of a given trait and an Emblem can get crafted through a Spatuala and a Rod. Getting to 10 isn’t easy, though, and won’t happen every game.

Set 10 Augments that synergize with the K/DA trait are Do it for the Fans, Raise the Tempo, Reach the Summit when attempting to go full vertical, and Share the Spotlight.

Best K/DA TFT comps in Set 10

Verticle K/DA comp | Image via Riot Games Spellweraver K/DA comp | Image via Riot Games

During PBE testing, players mostly opted to run three K/DA members as the secondary support to the main trait in the end-game comp, unless they went full vertical. One of the more popular builds during PBE testing was a Spellweaver/KDA comp, with Ahri and Sona as the carriers in the backline and Ekko or Illaoi as the tank carriers.

Running the full vertical K/DA line requires at least three champions with the Superfan trait, along with an Emblem on Ekko and Kennen to activate True Damage and Sentinel.

Additional comps and strategies will be added after the Remix Rumble set officially launches on Nov. 21.