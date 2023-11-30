TFT streamer Bebe blasts Set 10 as game’s ‘most RNG based set’

Heading into Riot Games’ first Teamfight Tactics organized LAN tournament in Las Vegas next month, top South Korean streamer and caster Kim “bebe872” Kyu-Yeon has called out Set 10 Remix Rumble as the “most RNG based set in the history of TFT.”

Not every TFT set starts as a perfectly balanced masterpiece, even after two weeks of testing through the PBE servers. Previous set launches have resulted in significantly sized B-patches, but TFT Set 10 didn’t as the devs decided to pass on the hotfix update and let the meta ride until Patch 13.24. This decision naturally didn’t sit well with some players, especially high-Elo ones like Bebe, who laid out two major complaints about the Remix Rumble set on Twitter.

Neeko likes RNG | Image via Riot Games

Bebe has a preferred style of play that typically involves the strongest board and fast leveling, allowing the streamer to build a capped-out end-game comp at level eight or nine. Bag changes for TFT Set 10 and the Headliner mechanic have made this type of approach difficult to pull off, though, as it has increased the game’s overall RNG.

“TFT just feels like a random slot machine at this point,” Bebe said.

Bebe made some solid points regarding TFT Set 10, but as eluded to by streamer and caster Bryce “esportslaw” Blum in the comments, it’s too early to throw the entire set under the bus as a failure as planned balance changes are slated to drop in the coming weeks.

Bebe’s main points were that there is “upgrade inconsistency” and a “battle power gap between players.” In other words, if you low-roll and play your economy correctly, the chance of coming back during the late-game stages is based more on RNG than skill.

Balance changes are coming to TFT Set 10 starting with Patch 13.24, which is what the Vegas Open LAN tournament will be played on. And Bebe is expected to be at the historic event. A B-patch is also slated to occur right after the tournament, hitting the meta with harder balance changes heading into the holiday break.