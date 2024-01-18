TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble World Championship: How to watch, format, and more

The Set 10 Teamfight Tactics Remix Rumble World Championship will feature 32 of the best players from around the globe and a total prize pool of $456,000.

Much has changed since the early days of TFT, with Set 10 beginning a new era for the auto battler. The Remix Rumble World Championship is the first not to include a Mid-Set update, and it’s the shortest out of the other sets within the 2024 roadmap. Japan’s Title won the Runeterra Reforged World Championship, earning the region an additional seed for Set 10 Worlds. Starting with Set 11, the player who wins TFT Worlds gets a direct invite to the next one.

When is the TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble World Championship?

TFT Set 10 may have the wildest meta in Worlds history. Image via Riot Games

Viewers can watch the Remix Rumble World Championship from March 1 to 3, featuring 32 players from across the globe. Riot will have a broadcast of Set 10 Worlds during all three days, along with partners who are co-streaming the tournament. No information on the broadcast or co-streaming partners has been revealed at the time of writing.

What is the format for TFT Set 10 Worlds?

First place wins $150,000. Image via Riot Games

The Remix Rumble World Championship will have the same format at Runeterra Reforged. All 32 players will advance to day two and retain their points. Only the top eight will move onto the final day, and the Checkmate threshold is 20.

Day one, March 1 Remix Rumble Worlds format

The 32 players are split into four lobbies, with lobbies getting reseeded every two rounds

A total of six games will be played

Everyone advances to day two and keeps their points from day one

Day two, March 2 Remix Rumble Worlds format

All of the 32 players are once again divided up into four lobbies, with lobbies getting reseeded every two rounds

A total of six games will be played, with the top eight advancing to the final day

Day three, March 3 Remix Rumble Worlds format

The playoffs will feature a Checkmate format with a threshold of 20

Whoever wins a lobby next after passing the Checkmate threshold becomes the winner of the Remix Rumble World Championship

What are the regional seeds for TFT Set 10 Worlds?

TFT Set 10 Regional Worlds seeds. Image via Riot Games

Regional seeds for the Remix Rumble World Championship will remain the same as they were for Set Nine. Japan has an extra seed thanks to Title’s win at the Runterra Reforged World Championship. Whoever wins TFT Set 10 Worlds will earn a direct invite back for Set 11.