Riot switches up TFT World Championship seeds for Set 11

Riot Games dropped dates and more for the Teamfight Tactics Set 10 Remix Rumble World Championship on Jan. 18, along with new seeding rules for Set 11.

Recommended Videos

Set 10 began a new era for TFT, competitively and for casual gamers. Mid-Set updates were removed, and a total of three World Championships were scheduled to take place over the year instead of two. Set 10 is also the shortest set within the 2024 roadmap, with the Remix Rumble World Championship taking place from March 1 to 3. Japan earned an extra seed for Set 10 Worlds through Titles victory, but this is the last time a region will claim a World Championship seed.

TFT Set 10 Regional Worlds seeds. Image via Riot Games

Starting with TFT Set 11, the individual player who wins a World Championship will have a guaranteed invite to the next Worlds as long as they qualify for the Regional Finals. The winner of the Remix Rumble World Championship will be the first player in TFT history to secure an invite to the next Worlds, as long as they qualify for the Regional Finals. Dot Esports reached out to Riot to see what the rules are for players who don’t qualify for the Regional Finals, although it’s likely the seed goes back to the region itself.

Japan has an extra seed for the TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble World Championship, giving the region three, along with LATAM and SEA. The only region to have two seeds for Set 10 Worlds is OCE. North America has four, along with EMEA. And China has six seeds.

Competition at the Remix Rumble World Championship will last three days, from March 1 to 3, with every player advancing to day two. But only eight will advance to the final day. All 32 TFT players competing at Worlds will receive a portion of the $456,000 prize pool, with first place taking home $150,000.