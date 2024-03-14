How to play TFT Set 11 Storyweaver trait in Inkborn Fable and all Storyweaver items

Play one of the strongest verticle Teamfight Tactics traits within Set 11 Inkborn Fables, featuring Kayle as a summoned backline carrier.

Riot Games has brought back the summoning of a TFT champion through the Inkborn Fables trait Storyweaver. The trait is a vertical one, encouraging players to have up to 10 Storyweaver units on the board for maximum damage. Kayle is the summoned TFT champion from the Storyweaver trait, earning items at each of the trait’s four breakpoints.

How Kayle works in TFT Set 11 Storyweaver

Summon the power of Kayler and her Storyweaver items. Image via Riot Games

Kayle is one of several possible carriers within the vertical Storyweaver TFT Set 11 comp. At each breakpoint of the trait (3/5/7/10), Kayle is offered a choice of Storyweaver items. These items are always the same, unlike Inkshadow items that can randomly change. As you increase the star level of your Storyweaver units, Kayle gains bonus attack speed.

TFT Set 11 Storyweaver items at breakpoint of three

At the breakpoint of three, all Storyweaver units gain 100 health and Kayle is summoned. Upon her summoning, Kayle is offered three Talisman items.

Kayle Talisman item Talisman item abiltiy Talisman of Aid All of Kayle’s attacks that hit an enemy have have 30 percent Sunder and Shred for three seconds. Talisman of Might Kayle and adjacent allies in the same row are granted 20 ability power at the start of combat. Talisman of Speed Kayle and adjacent allies in the same row are granted 15 percent attack speed at the start of combat.

TFT Set 11 Storyweaver items at breakpoint of five

Kayle is offered another two possible Storyweaver Scroll items at the breakpoint of five and all Storyweaver champions gain 150 health.

Kayle Scroll item Scroll item ability Scroll of Force The area of Kayle’s ability is increased. Scroll of Haste All attacks grant Kayle five percent attack speed that can stack.

TFT Set 11 Storyweaver items at breakpoint of seven

Increasing your team size to seven Storyweaver units has them all gain 150 health while Kayle is offered a choice of two Tome items.

Kayle Tome item Tome item ability Tome of Mending The strongest ally that hasn’t been revived is revived every eight seconds at 50 percent of their maximum health. Tome of Swiftness Damage from Kayle is increased by 10 percent and her attacks hit in a one-Hex radius around her target.

TFT Set 11 Storyweaver items at breakpoint of 10

Hitting the breakpoint of 10 through the Storyweaver trait requires three Emblems that can be crafted with a Spatula and a Vest. Storyweaver Emblems can be obtained through Crest and Crown Augments as well. At the breakpoint of 10, all units Ascend, gain 250 health, and Kayle is granted the Amulet of Ascension item. The Amulet Storyweaver item should boost you toward a lobby win, granting her additional attack speed and damage.

Playing the TFT Set 11 Storyweaver trait

Beef up your frontline to protect Kayle and other backline units. Image via Riot Games

The Storyweaver TFT Set 11 champions are Garen, Sivir, Riven, Zyra, Zoe, Galio, and Irelia.

The Storyweaver trait within Inkborn Fables is typically played as a vertical comp. There are some flexible playing options, too. Summoning Kayle provides extra bursts of backline damage, but getting Storyweaver Emblems and units isn’t always a guarantee. The trait synergizes well with the Bruiser trait as a frontline defense, in conjunction with other powerful TFT Set 11 backline units like Ashe for an AD build or Soraka as an AP carrier.

The best setup for the vertical TFT Set 11 Storyweaver trait is to start with a Bruiser frontline, changing out early-game units for Galio and Riven during the late-game stages. Zyra is a powerful secondary carrier with Kayle, using AP items like Spear of Shojin and Rabadon’s Deathcap. And Irelia is the five-cost legendary who can push the Storyweaver toward a top-four lobby finish.

