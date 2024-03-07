Category:
Teamfight Tactics

All TFT Augments in Set 11 Inkborn Fables cheatsheet

Don't sleep on the best TFT Set 11 Augments.
Danny Forster
Published: Mar 6, 2024
Hwei casting magic with artist brush
Trait Augments in Teamfight Tactics return through Set 11 Inkborn Fables, along with a new category called Hero Augments.

The full list of TFT Set 11 Augments is slated to change multiple times throughout PBE testing, with some getting removed or shifted to another tier. There are also differences between the list provided by Riot to us pre-PBE and the list shown by game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer during the PBE Inkborn Fables Rundown. All entries and stats will be updated before the official launch of TFT Set 11 on March 19 to 20.

All TFT Set 11 Silver Augments

Zoe casting a spell for luck and fortune
Silver Augments are fairly standard in power.

Silver Augments in TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables feature around 11 new entries while 11 from Set 10 were removed. Augments no longer available in the Silver tier are AFK, Blood Money, Cutting Corners, Cybernetic Uplink One, Indomitable Will, On a Roll, Parting Gifts, Reach the Summit, Spoils of War One, Silver Ticket One, and Vampirism One.

Set 11 Silver AugmentAbility
One, Two, Five!Gain one random component, two gold, and one random tier-five champion. 
One, Two, Three!Gain one tier-one unit, two tier-two units, and one tier-three unit. 
Army BuildingGain a Lesser Champion Duplicator. This happens a second time after seven player combat rounds. 
Band of ThievesYour units that start combat with no adjacent allies gain a 25 percent maximum health shield for 10 seconds. Available at either Stages 2-1,3-2 or 4-2.
Blood BankEvery eight damage you deal to enemy Tacticians gives you two gold. Available at stage 2-1.
Best of FriendsUnits isolated in pairs gain 12 percent attack speed and 12 armor at the start of combat.
Branching OutGain a random Emblem and Reforger. Available at Stage 2-1.
Bronze TicketEvery five shop refreshes gains the player a free refresh.
BulwarkYour champions that start combat in the back two rows gain 100 health.
Caretaker’s AllyEach time you Level up, gain the same random tier-two champion.
Component BuffetWhenever you would get a random component, instead gain a Component Anvil. Gain a random component.
ContagionAt combat start—Infect the highest health enemy, causing them to take 20 percent more damage. Every five seconds, or on death, the infection spreads to two nearby enemies. 
ExilesYour units that start combat with no adjacent allies gain 25 percent maximum health shield for 10 seconds. Available at either Stages 2-1,3-2 or 4-2.
FeatherweightsYour tier-one and tier-two champions gain 15 percent attack and move speed. Available at Stages 2-1 and 3-2.
Fine VintageCompleted items left on your bench for two rounds transform into a Support item. Gain an item component. Available at Stages 2-1 and 3-2.
Golden RemoverGain a Golden item remover and one random component Anvil. Available at all three Stages.
Healing OrbsWhen an enemy dies, the nearest allied unit is healed for 300.
Help is on the WayAfter eight player combat rounds, open a Support Armory.
InconsistencyIf your streak is less than three, gain two gold.
Item Grab BagGain one random completed item.
Iron AssetsGain a Component Anvil and four gold. 
KeepersAt the start of combat, your units grant adjacent allies a 150-health shield for eight seconds. 
Late Game SpecialistWhen you reach level nine, gain 30 gold. 
Latent ForgeGain an Ornn item Anvil after eight player combat rounds.
Long Distance PalsAt the start of combat, your two furthest champions share 22 percent of their armor, magic, resistance, attack speed, and ability power.
Missed ConnectionsGain a copy of each tier-one champion.
Over EncumberedFor this Stage, you only have three bench slots. After that, you gain three item components. Available at Stage 2-1.
Pandora’s BenchGain two gold. At the start of every round, champions on the three rightmost bench slots transform into random champions of the same cost (at the same tier). 
Pandora’s Items OneGain one random component. At round start, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and Consumables. 
Partial AscensionAfter 15 seconds of combat, your units deal 30 percent more damage. 
Pick of the LiterOpen a special shop with three free three-cost champions. Choose one to get two copies of that unit. Available at Stage 2-1.
Pick of the Liter PlusOpen a special shop with three free four-cost champions. Choose one to get two copies of that unit. Available at Stage 4-2.
RecombobulatorChampions on your board permanently transform into random champions one tier higher. Gain two Magnetic Removers. 
Risky MovesYour Tactician loses 20 health, but after seven combat player rounds, gains 30 gold. 
Rolling for DaysGain nine free shop refreshes. These shop refreshes carry over between rounds.
Sharing is CaringAt the start of combat, you gain one gold and your opponent gains one gold.
Silver SpoonGain 10 XP.
Silver VeilYour units are immune to the first crowd control effect they receive each combat and gain five percent attack speed.
Splash ZoneYour champions that start combat in the front two rows gain 20 mana.
Sunfire TorchYour units’ attacks burn their targets for five percent of their maximum health over five seconds and reduce their targets’ healing received by 50 percent. 
Stationary Support OneAfter eight player combat rounds, gain one Training Dummy and one permanently attached Support item
Sticks and StonesChampions that aren’t holding items Shred and Sunder enemies for three seconds. Physical damage Sunders for 30 percent and magic damage Shreds for 30 percent.
StimpackAfter your Tactician loses 50 health, gain four item components.
Switching GearsWhenever you break your win or loss streak, gain two gold. 
Teaming Up OneGain one random component and two random tier-three champions.
Tiny TitansYour Tactician heals 30 health, grows larger, and gains 30 maximum health.
TriforceYour three-cost champions gain 75 health, 10 starting mana, and 10 percent attack speed.
Unified ResistanceIf you have three or more units in the same row at the start of combat, they gain 15 armor and magic resistance. 
What Doesn’t Kill YouAfter losing your combat round, gain two gold. Every five losses, gain a random component. 
Young and Wild and FreeYou can always move freely on Carousel rounds. Gain three gold. 

All TFT Set 11 Gold Augments

Kindred and her wolf in TFT
Gold Augments have a kick of power to them.

There are 15 added regular and 42 new trait Augments within TFT Set 11. Of the 42 trait Augments, some are trait-specific while the others are Crests. Also included in the gold tier are Hero Augments. At the time of writing, there are five Hero Augments focusing on the TFT Set 11 champions Kobuko, Garen, Neeko, Shen, and Yorick. All Gold Augments are divided into regular, trait-specific, Crowns, and Hero Augments.

Augments removed for Inkborn Fables include all Set 10 trait-specific ones, along with Blank Slate, Contagion, Frequent Flier, Good for Something Two, Infusion, Last Stand, Return of Investment, Rich Get Richer, Rich Get Richer Plus, Scrapping Inventions, and Spoils of War Two.

TFT Set 11 Gold AugmentAbility
A Cut AboveGain a Deathblade. Champions holding a Deathblade have a 20 percent chance to drop one gold upon a kill.
AccompliceGain a Support Thieves Gloves. Available at all three Stages.
Balanced BudgetAt the start of the next four rounds, gain seven gold. 
Big GainsYour team gains 80 bonus health and permanently gains 10 health every two takedowns.
Built Different Your units with no traits active gain 250 to 500 health and 40 to 60 percent attack speed based on the current Stage. Available at Stages 2-1 and 3-2.
Capricious ForgeGain a Blacksmith’s Gloves, which equips two temporary Ornn Artifacts each round. 
Caretaker’s FavorGain a component Anvil when you reach levels five, six, seven, and eight. 
Clear MindIf you have no champions on your bench at the end of a round, gain three XP.  
Cluttered MindIf your bench is full at the end of a round, gain three XP.
Combat CasterWhen one of your units casts its spell, it gains a health shield (75 to 225) based on Stage for three seconds.
Crash Test DummiesAt the start of combat, your Target Dummies launch themselves towards the largest clump of enemies, stunning units near them for 1.25 seconds. Gain two Target Dummies. Augment is not offered at Stage 2-1.
Dragon’s SpiritGain a Dragon’s Claw. Every time you heal 8,000 health with Dragon’s Claw equipped, gain an item component. There is a cap of four components. Available at Stages 2-1 and 3-2.
Dynamic DuoGain a random five-cost champion and another random champion that shares a trait with them. Gain 10 gold. Only available at Stage 4-2.
EpochNow and at the start of each Stage, gain 10 XP and three free rerolls for that round only. Available only at Stage 2-1.
Epoch PlusNow and at the start of each Stage, gain 14 XP and four free rerolls for that round only. Available only at Stage 3-2.
Escort QuestGain a Training Dummy. Each round, if it survives combat, gain three gold. 
Everything Must GoAll units cost and sell for zero gold. Available at all Stages.
Fully AdaptedGain an Adaptive Helm. Champions holding Adaptive Helm gain all effects regardless of position. 
Gargantuan ResolveGain a Titan’s Resolve. Your Titan’s Resolve can continue stacking to 35, instead of 25. 
Gifts from the FallenYour units gain three percent attack damage, three magic resistance, three armor, and three ability power. When one of your units dies, all your units gain these stats again.
Golden TicketEach time your shop is refreshed, you have a 30 percent chance to gain a free shop refresh. 
Heavy HittersYour units with at least 1,600 maximum health gain attack damage and ability power equal to two percent of their maximum health.
Heroic Grab BagGain two Lesser Champion Duplicators and four gold
IdealismGain a Hand of Justice. Champions holding a Hand of Justice deal 12 percent increased damage. 
Indomitable WillWhen your units score a takedown, they shed all negative effects and become immune to CC for six seconds.
Inspiring EpitaphWhen a unit dies, the nearest ally gains a 25 percent maximum health shield and 10 percent stacking attack speed.
Keepers TwoAt the start of combat, your units grant adjacent allies a 240-health shield for eight seconds.
Know Your EnemyYour units deal 12 percent increased damage. If you and your opponent have any of the same traits activated, they deal 20 percent increased damage instead.
Learning to SpellYour team gains 10 bonus ability power and permanently gains one AP every two takedowns.
Little BuddiesYour four and five-cost champions gain 75 health and nine percent attack speed for every one and two-cost champion on your board.
Long Distance PalsAt combat start—Your two furthest units form a bond, sharing 25 percent of their armor, magic resistance, attack damage, and ability power with one other. 
Low Interest RatesYour maximum interest is capped at three gold, but you gain two gold at the start of every player combat.
Lucky StreakGain a Gambler’s Blade and a Magnetic Remover.
Magic WandGain a Rod, and your units gain 20 percent ability power.
Mana BurnGain a Shroud of Stillness. All enemies take two percent of their maximum health as true damage each second until the first they cast their ability. 
MartyrWhenever one of your units dies, all allies heal for 15 percent maximum health.
Not TodayGain an Edge of Night. Allies holding an Edge of Night gain 35 percent attack speed.
Patient StudyAfter player combat rounds, gain two XP if you won, or three XP if you lost. 
Pandora’s Items TwoGain one random completed item. At round start, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and Consumables.
Portable ForgeOpen an Armory and choose one of two unique Artifacts crafted by Ornn. 
Portable Forge PlusOpen an Armory and choose one of three unique Artifacts. 
Portable Forge Plus PlusOpen an Armory and choose one of four unique Artifacts. 
Raining GoldGain 10 gold now and an extra gold each round. Only available at Stage 2-1.
Raining Gold PlusGain 20 gold now and an extra gold each round. Only available at Stage 3-2.
Reach the SummitGain 50 XP when you reach Level nine. 
ReinFOURcementThe next four-cost champion you purchase from the shop instantly is upgraded to two-star. Gain four gold. Only available at Stage 4-2.
Salvage BinGain a random completed item now and a component after seven player combat rounds. Selling champions breaks apart their full items into components (excluding Tactician’s Crown). 
Salvage Bin Plus Gain a random completed item now and a component after four player combat rounds. Selling champions breaks apart their full items into components (excluding Tactician’s Crown). 
ScapegoatGain a Training Dummy and two gold. If it is the first to die each player combat, gain one gold.
Shock Treatment:Gain a Statikk Shiv. The item’s chain lightning effect does 40 to 125 percent increased bonus damage.
Scoreboard ScrapperFor every round that you are in the top four, your team has eight percent more health, AD, and AP. If you are in the bottom four. your team permanently gains 10 HP, one percent AD, and one percent AP. Available at Stages 2-1 and 3-2.
Slammin’After each player combat, if there are no items on your bench, gain three XP (consumables excluded). Available only at Stage 2-1.
Slammin’ PlusGain 15 XP. After each player combat, if there are no items on your bench, gain three XP (consumables excluded). Available only at Stage 3-2.
Sleight of HandGain a Thief’s Gloves. Champions holding a Thief’s Gloves gain 30 percent attack speed. 
Stars are BornThe first tier-one and tier-two champions you buy are upgraded to two-star. Gain five gold.
Support CacheOpen an Armory and choose one of four unique Support choices.
Teaming Up TwoGain one random support item and two random tier-four champions. 
Three’s a CrowdYour units gain 111 health for each unique tier-three unit you field. 
Three’s CompanyGain four random but unique tier-three champions.
Tons of StatsYour team gains 44 health, four percent attack damage, four ability power, four armor, four magic resistance, four percent attack speed, and four mana.
Trade SectorGain a free shop refresh each round. Gain two gold. 
Two HealthyYour units gain 111 health for each unique tier-two unit you field. 
Two for OneGain an additional copy of the first unit you buy each round. Available at all Stages.
Twin Terror OneWhen you field exactly two copies of a champion, they both gain 200 maximum health and 20 percent attack speed plus Critical Strike Chance. When you three-star, gain a two-star copy.
Vampirism TwoYour units gain 70 health. Gain an additional 20 health and one percent Omnivamp per five missing Tactician health.
What Doesn’t Kill YouGain two gold after losing a player combat. Gain a random component after every four losses.
You Have My BowGain a Bow. Your units gain 20 percent attack speed.
You Have My SwordGain a Sword. Your units gain 20 percent attack damage.
Wandering Trainer TwoGain a Target Dummy with two permanently attacked random Emblems. Only available at Stage 2-1.

Gold TFT Set 11 trait-specific Augments

Gold Trait AugmentAbility
(Arcanist) Mind of Matter Gain a Training Dummy and an Ahri. Your Training Dummies have bonus health equal to 100 percent of your Arcanist units’ combined ability power. Available at all Stages.
(Behemoth) Raid Boss Your strongest Behemoth unit gains 25 percent maximum health. Whenever other Behemoth units perish, they transfer of their armor and magic resistance to it for the remainder of combat. Gain a Cho’Gath and a Malphite. Available at all Stages.
(Bruiser) Reverberating BulkBruisers heal two percent of their maximum health every second. Gain a Kobuko and a Rek’Sai. Available at all Stages.
(Dragonlord) Enter the DragonAfter the dragon strikes, Dragonlord units deal 20 bonus true damage. Gain a Janna. Available at all Stages.
(Dryad) MulchedEvery round, gain two Dryad stacks. If a Dryad unit kills an enemy, gain one additional stack. Available at all Stages.
(Duelist) En Garde!Your Duelist units start combat with three stacks. At maximum stacks, they gain 20 percent Omnivamp. Gain a Darius and a Yasuo. Available all Stages.
(Exalted) Venerable Piggy BankYour Exalted Soul Core gains gold instead of XP. If you lose combat, it gets two bonus gold. Gain two Exalted champions. Available at all Stages.
(Fated) My Heart Will Go OnWhen one of your Fated pairs dies, our team gains 100 percent of the surviving one’s bonus for the rest of combat. Gain an Ahri and a Yasuo. Available at all Stages.
(Heavenly) Divine RollsAt the start of every Stage, including this one, gain three rerolls plus one for each of your Heavenly units. Only available at Stages 2-1 and 3-2.
(Ghost) Haunted HouseEnemies that die while haunted by a Ghostly pass one extra spectre to a nearby enemy. Gain a Caitlyn and a Shen.
(Inkshadow) Passing the CanvasOpen an Armory that grants an extra Inkshadow item while the trait is active. Gain a Jax and an Aatrox. Available at all Stages.
(Invoker) Mana ShieldWhenever an Invoker casts, grant the lowest health ally a shield equal to 300 percent of mana spent. Gain a Janna.
(Mythic) It’s Going to be EpicEvery time a unique Mythic champion becomes Epic, gain three player health and three gold. Gain a Cho’Gath and a Kog’Maw.
(Porcelain) Boiling PointBasic attacks from your Porcelain units restore five mana on hit. While boiling, basic attacks also Burn and Wound. Gain a Lux.
(Sage) The Road Less TraveledEach unique Sage unit that starts combat in the middle two rows grants two XP. Gain a Zyra.
(Stormweaver) Call to AdventureEvery two takedowns, Kayle permanently gains one ability power and 10 health. Gain a Garen and a Sivir.
(Trickshot) Lucky RicochetTrickshot attacks bounce one additional time for 50 percent of the original damage.
(Umbral) Wrath of the MoonUmbral champions deal two percent more damage every second they attack the same enemy. This ability resets when the Umbral unit swaps targets. Gain a Darius and a Yorick.
(Warden) Spirit GuardiansWarden units’ start of combat damage reduction is increased by 12 percent. 20 percent of damage dealt to non-Warden units is instead distributed across your Warden champions. Gain a Garen and a Jax.

Gold TFT Set 11 Crest trait-specific Augments

Gold Crest AugmentAbility
Altruist CrestGain an Altruist Emblem and a Riven. Available at all Stages.
Arcanist CrestGain an Arcanist Emblem and a Lux. Available at all Stages.
Behemoth CrestGain a Behemoth Emblem and a Shen. Available at all Stages.
Bruiser CrestGain a Bruiser Emblem and an Aatrox. Available at all Stages.
Dragonlord CrestGain a Dragonlord Emblem and a Janna. Available at all Stages.
Dryad CrestGain a Dryad Emblem and a Gnar. Available at all Stages.
Duelist CrestGain a Duelist Emblem and a Qiyana. Available at all Stages.
Fated CrestGain a Fated Emblem and a Kindred. Available at all Stages.
Fortune CrestGain a Fortune Emblem and a Teemo. Available at all Stages.
Ghostly CrestGain a Ghostly Emblem and a Shen. Available at all Stages.
Heavenly CrestGain a Heavenly Emblem and a Neeko. Available at all Stages.
Inkshadow CrestGain an Inkshadow Emblem and a Senna. Available at all Stages.
Invoker CrestGain an Invoker Emble and a Janna. Available at all Stages.
Mythic CrestGain a Mythic Emblem and a Neeko. Available at all Stages.
Porcelain CrestGain a Porcelain Emblem and a Lux. Available at all Stages.
Reaper CrestGain a Reaper Emblem and a Kindred. Available at all Stages.
Sage CrestGain a Sage Emblem and a Zyra. Available at all Stages.
Sniper CrestGain a Sniper Emblem and a Senna. Available at all Stages.
Storyweaver CrestGain a Storyweaver Emblem and a Riven. Available at all Stages.
Umbral CrestGain an Umbral Emblem and a Yorick. Available at all Stages.
Warden CrestGain a Warden Emblem and a Gnar. Available at all Stages.

TFT Set 11 Hero Augments

Set 11 Hero AugmentAbility
Kobuko Hero AugmentGain a two-star Fortune Yordle. Your strongest Fortune Yordle spell does triple damage. If Kobuko eliminates an enemy, they drop gold. Ability damage is 250 percent. Only available at Stage 2-1.
Garen Hero AugmentGain a two-star Garen. Your strongest Garen’s ability now grants stacking maximum health instead of Shield. If he has more maximum health than his target, his ability deals 40 percent bonus true damage.
Neekoi Hero AugmentGain a Neeko. Your strongest Neeko’s spell lasts one second longer, heals 50 percent more, and slams for 100 percent more damage.
Shen Hero AugmentGain a Shen. He gains plus-three range and his spells’ true damage does double. Only available at Stage 2-1.
Yorick Hero AugmentGain a Yorick. Your strongest Yorick gains 25 percent maximum health and additionally deals 35 percent of maximum health with his ability.

All TFT Set 11 Prismatic Augments

Sett getting buff
Prismatic is the most powerful of all the Augments.

The spiciest Augment tier is Prismatic. Nine Augments from Set 10 were removed while eight regular Augments and over 20 trait-specific Augments were added to Inkborn Fables. All Prismatic Augments removed from Set 11 were Cruel Pact, Cursed Crown, Determined Investor, Endless Hordes, Hologram, Spoils of War Three, Talent Search, Wellness Trust, What the Forge. All Prismatic Augments in Inkborn Fables are separated by regular and trait-specific Crown Augments.

TFT Set 11 Prismatic AugmentsAbility
At What CostImmediately increase your Level to six. You don’t get to choose your other Augments. Only available at Stage 2-1.
Ba-BoomYour champions deal 75 percent more damage for 1.5 seconds on every other cast. Available at all Stages.
Binary AirdropYour champions equipped with two items temporarily gain a random completed item at the start of combat. Gain one random item component. 
Birthday PresentGain a two-star champion every time you Level up. The champion’s tier is your Level minus four (minimum tier-one).
Blinding SpeedGain a Rapid Firecannon, a Gunsoo’s Rageblade, and a Magnetic Remover. 
Build a BudGain a random three-star one-cost unit and a completed item Anvil. Only available at Stage 2-1.
Call to ChaosRandomly gain a powerful surprise. Only available at Stage 4-2.
Caretaker’s ChosenAs you Level, gain more powerful items. Level four: Gain a component Anvil. Level six: Gain a completed item Anvil. Level seven: Open a Radiant item Armory
Final AscensionYour units deal 15 percent more damage. After 15 seconds, this effect triples. 
Final ReservesThe first time you would be eliminated or reduced to one health, instead remain alive. After this effect triggers, at the beginning of your next planning phase, gain 70 XP and 50 gold.
Gifts from AboveAt the start of combat, your champion with the least items equips a temporary completed item.
Going LongYou no longer gain interest. At the start of your turn, gain four XP and eight gold. 
Hedge FundGain 20 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 10.
Hedge Fund PlusGain 30 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 10. 
Hedge Fund Plus PlusGain 40 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 10. 
Impenetrable BulwarkGain a Bramble Vest, a Dragon’s Claw, and a Magnetic Remover. 
Infernal ContractYour maximum Level is seven. Gain 90 gold. 
Level Up!When you buy XP, gain and additional two. Gain eight immediately.
Living ForgeWhen you buy XP, gain an additional two. Gain eight immediately.
Lucky GlovesThief’s Gloves will always give your champions ideal items. Gain two Sparring Gloves. 
Lucky Gloves PlusThief’s Gloves will always give your champions ideal items. Gain three Sparring Gloves.
March of ProgressGain three XP now, and bonus XP equal to your Level at the start of every player combat round. You can no longer use gold to level up. 
New RecruitYou gain plus-one team size and a Champion Duplicator. 
Overwhelming ForceGain a Deathblade, an Infinity Edge, and a Magnetic Remover. 
Pandora’s Items ThreeGain one random Radiant item. At round start, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and Consumables.
Phreaky FridayGain an Infinity Force. After five player combat rounds, gain another. 
Phreaky Friday PlusGain an Infinity Force. After three player combat rounds, gain another. 
Radiant ReflectorGain two component Anvils and a Masterwork Upgrade. Available at Stages 3-2 and 4-2.
Prismatic TicketEach time your shop is refreshed, you have a 50 percent chance to gain a free shop refresh. 
Radiant RelicsOpen an Armory and choose one of five unique Radiant items. Gain a Magnetic Remover.
Roll the DiceGain a Rascal’s Gloves, which equips two random Radiant items every round. 
Shopping SpreeGain one gold per round. When you level up, gain a number of free shop refreshes equal to your Level, which carries over between rounds.
Spectral SuppliesAt the start of combat, distribute four temporary items to the champions with the fewest items.
Starter KitGain a tier-four champion and a two-star tier-one champion that shares a trait with them. In the next two Stages, gain the tier-four champion again.
Tactician’s ToolsGain two Spatulas and one component Anvil.
Talent SearchAll of your units gain their unique Headliner Effect. Health is 100 and attack speed is 10 percent.
Tiniest TitanYour Tactician is small and speedy. After each PvP round, heal two health and gain two gold per round. 
Tiniest Titan PlusYour Tactician is small and speedy. After each PvP round, heal two health and gain two gold. Gain eight gold now.
Tiny but DeadlyYour units are 50 percent smaller, but move and attack 30 percent faster.
The Golden EggGain a massive golden egg that hatches in 11 turns. Victorious player combat rounds accelerate the hatch timer by an additional turn.
Too Much CandyYour rerolls cost zero gold. Every three rerolls, the cost goes up by one gold. At the start of each Stage your reroll cost is zero.
Trash to TreasureWhen you use a Reforger on completed items, they are instead transformed into random Artifact items. Gain three Reforgers. Available at all Stages.
Twin Terror TwoWhen you field exactly two copies of a champion, they both gain 400 maximum health and 40 percent attack speed plus Critical Strike Chance. When you three-star, gain a two-star copy.  
Unleashed ArcanaGain a Jeweled Gauntlet, a Rabadon’s Deathcap, and a Magnetic Remover. 
Wandering Trainer ThreeGain one gold per round. When you level up, gain some free shop refreshes equal to your Level, which carries over between rounds.

All TFT Set 11 Prismatic Crown trait-specific Augments

Prismatic Crown AugmentAbility
Altruist CrownGain an Altruist Emblem, a Bloodthirster, and a Riven.
Arcanist CrownGain an Arcanist Emblem, a Statikk Shiv, and a Lux
Behemoth CrownGain a Behemoth Emblem, a Warmog’s Armor, and a Yorick
Bruiser CrownGain a Bruiser Emblem, a Bloodthirster, and an Aatrox.
Dragonlord CrownGain a Dragonlord Emblem, a Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and a Janna.
Dryad CrownGain a Dryad Emblem. a Titan’s Resolve, and a Gnar.
Duelist CrownGain a Duelist Emblem, a Giantslayer, and a Qiyana.
Fated CrownGain a Fated Emblem, a Sunfire Cape, and a Kindred.
Fortune CrownGain a Fortune Emblem, a Sunfire Cape, and a Teemo.
Ghostly CrownGain a Ghostly Emblem, a Bramble Vest, and a Shen.
Heavenly CrownGain a Heavenly Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Neeko.
Inkshadow CrownGain an Inkshadow Emblem, an Evenshroud, and a Senna.
Invoker CrownGain an Invoker Emblem, a Rabadon’s Deathcap, and a Janna.
Mythic CrownGain a Mythic Emblem, a Guardbreaker, and a Neeko.
Porcelain CrownGain a Porcelain Emblem, an Adaptive Helm, and a Lux.
Reaper CrownGain a Reaper Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Kindred.
Sage CrownGain a Sage Emblem, an Adaptive Healm, and a Zyra.
Sniper CrownGain a Sniper Emblem, a Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and a Senna.
Storyweaver CrownGain a Storyweaver Emblem, a Gargoyle Stoneplate, and a Riven.
Umbral CrownGain an Umbral Emblem, a Redemption, and a Yorick.
Warden CrownGain a Warden Emblem, a Redemption, and a Gnar.

Updates to all TFT Set 11 Augments will take place after each official patch on the live servers. All PBE updates will take place before the Inkborn Fable Set officially releases on March 19.

