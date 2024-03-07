All TFT Augments in Set 11 Inkborn Fables cheatsheet

Trait Augments in Teamfight Tactics return through Set 11 Inkborn Fables, along with a new category called Hero Augments.

The full list of TFT Set 11 Augments is slated to change multiple times throughout PBE testing, with some getting removed or shifted to another tier. There are also differences between the list provided by Riot to us pre-PBE and the list shown by game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer during the PBE Inkborn Fables Rundown. All entries and stats will be updated before the official launch of TFT Set 11 on March 19 to 20.

All TFT Set 11 Silver Augments

Silver Augments are fairly standard in power. Image via Riot Games

Silver Augments in TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables feature around 11 new entries while 11 from Set 10 were removed. Augments no longer available in the Silver tier are AFK, Blood Money, Cutting Corners, Cybernetic Uplink One, Indomitable Will, On a Roll, Parting Gifts, Reach the Summit, Spoils of War One, Silver Ticket One, and Vampirism One.

Set 11 Silver Augment Ability One, Two, Five! Gain one random component, two gold, and one random tier-five champion. One, Two, Three! Gain one tier-one unit, two tier-two units, and one tier-three unit. Army Building Gain a Lesser Champion Duplicator. This happens a second time after seven player combat rounds. Band of Thieves Your units that start combat with no adjacent allies gain a 25 percent maximum health shield for 10 seconds. Available at either Stages 2-1,3-2 or 4-2. Blood Bank Every eight damage you deal to enemy Tacticians gives you two gold. Available at stage 2-1. Best of Friends Units isolated in pairs gain 12 percent attack speed and 12 armor at the start of combat. Branching Out Gain a random Emblem and Reforger. Available at Stage 2-1. Bronze Ticket Every five shop refreshes gains the player a free refresh. Bulwark Your champions that start combat in the back two rows gain 100 health. Caretaker’s Ally Each time you Level up, gain the same random tier-two champion. Component Buffet Whenever you would get a random component, instead gain a Component Anvil. Gain a random component. Contagion At combat start—Infect the highest health enemy, causing them to take 20 percent more damage. Every five seconds, or on death, the infection spreads to two nearby enemies. Exiles Your units that start combat with no adjacent allies gain 25 percent maximum health shield for 10 seconds. Available at either Stages 2-1,3-2 or 4-2. Featherweights Your tier-one and tier-two champions gain 15 percent attack and move speed. Available at Stages 2-1 and 3-2. Fine Vintage Completed items left on your bench for two rounds transform into a Support item. Gain an item component. Available at Stages 2-1 and 3-2. Golden Remover Gain a Golden item remover and one random component Anvil. Available at all three Stages. Healing Orbs When an enemy dies, the nearest allied unit is healed for 300. Help is on the Way After eight player combat rounds, open a Support Armory. Inconsistency If your streak is less than three, gain two gold. Item Grab Bag Gain one random completed item. Iron Assets Gain a Component Anvil and four gold. Keepers At the start of combat, your units grant adjacent allies a 150-health shield for eight seconds. Late Game Specialist When you reach level nine, gain 30 gold. Latent Forge Gain an Ornn item Anvil after eight player combat rounds. Long Distance Pals At the start of combat, your two furthest champions share 22 percent of their armor, magic, resistance, attack speed, and ability power. Missed Connections Gain a copy of each tier-one champion. Over Encumbered For this Stage, you only have three bench slots. After that, you gain three item components. Available at Stage 2-1. Pandora’s Bench Gain two gold. At the start of every round, champions on the three rightmost bench slots transform into random champions of the same cost (at the same tier). Pandora’s Items One Gain one random component. At round start, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and Consumables. Partial Ascension After 15 seconds of combat, your units deal 30 percent more damage. Pick of the Liter Open a special shop with three free three-cost champions. Choose one to get two copies of that unit. Available at Stage 2-1. Pick of the Liter Plus Open a special shop with three free four-cost champions. Choose one to get two copies of that unit. Available at Stage 4-2. Recombobulator Champions on your board permanently transform into random champions one tier higher. Gain two Magnetic Removers. Risky Moves Your Tactician loses 20 health, but after seven combat player rounds, gains 30 gold. Rolling for Days Gain nine free shop refreshes. These shop refreshes carry over between rounds. Sharing is Caring At the start of combat, you gain one gold and your opponent gains one gold. Silver Spoon Gain 10 XP. Silver Veil Your units are immune to the first crowd control effect they receive each combat and gain five percent attack speed. Splash Zone Your champions that start combat in the front two rows gain 20 mana. Sunfire Torch Your units’ attacks burn their targets for five percent of their maximum health over five seconds and reduce their targets’ healing received by 50 percent. Stationary Support One After eight player combat rounds, gain one Training Dummy and one permanently attached Support item Sticks and Stones Champions that aren’t holding items Shred and Sunder enemies for three seconds. Physical damage Sunders for 30 percent and magic damage Shreds for 30 percent. Stimpack After your Tactician loses 50 health, gain four item components. Switching Gears Whenever you break your win or loss streak, gain two gold. Teaming Up One Gain one random component and two random tier-three champions. Tiny Titans Your Tactician heals 30 health, grows larger, and gains 30 maximum health. Triforce Your three-cost champions gain 75 health, 10 starting mana, and 10 percent attack speed. Unified Resistance If you have three or more units in the same row at the start of combat, they gain 15 armor and magic resistance. What Doesn’t Kill You After losing your combat round, gain two gold. Every five losses, gain a random component. Young and Wild and Free You can always move freely on Carousel rounds. Gain three gold.

All TFT Set 11 Gold Augments

Gold Augments have a kick of power to them. Image via Riot Games

There are 15 added regular and 42 new trait Augments within TFT Set 11. Of the 42 trait Augments, some are trait-specific while the others are Crests. Also included in the gold tier are Hero Augments. At the time of writing, there are five Hero Augments focusing on the TFT Set 11 champions Kobuko, Garen, Neeko, Shen, and Yorick. All Gold Augments are divided into regular, trait-specific, Crowns, and Hero Augments.

Augments removed for Inkborn Fables include all Set 10 trait-specific ones, along with Blank Slate, Contagion, Frequent Flier, Good for Something Two, Infusion, Last Stand, Return of Investment, Rich Get Richer, Rich Get Richer Plus, Scrapping Inventions, and Spoils of War Two.

TFT Set 11 Gold Augment Ability A Cut Above Gain a Deathblade. Champions holding a Deathblade have a 20 percent chance to drop one gold upon a kill. Accomplice Gain a Support Thieves Gloves. Available at all three Stages. Balanced Budget At the start of the next four rounds, gain seven gold. Big Gains Your team gains 80 bonus health and permanently gains 10 health every two takedowns. Built Different Your units with no traits active gain 250 to 500 health and 40 to 60 percent attack speed based on the current Stage. Available at Stages 2-1 and 3-2. Capricious Forge Gain a Blacksmith’s Gloves, which equips two temporary Ornn Artifacts each round. Caretaker’s Favor Gain a component Anvil when you reach levels five, six, seven, and eight. Clear Mind If you have no champions on your bench at the end of a round, gain three XP. Cluttered Mind If your bench is full at the end of a round, gain three XP. Combat Caster When one of your units casts its spell, it gains a health shield (75 to 225) based on Stage for three seconds. Crash Test Dummies At the start of combat, your Target Dummies launch themselves towards the largest clump of enemies, stunning units near them for 1.25 seconds. Gain two Target Dummies. Augment is not offered at Stage 2-1. Dragon’s Spirit Gain a Dragon’s Claw. Every time you heal 8,000 health with Dragon’s Claw equipped, gain an item component. There is a cap of four components. Available at Stages 2-1 and 3-2. Dynamic Duo Gain a random five-cost champion and another random champion that shares a trait with them. Gain 10 gold. Only available at Stage 4-2. Epoch Now and at the start of each Stage, gain 10 XP and three free rerolls for that round only. Available only at Stage 2-1. Epoch Plus Now and at the start of each Stage, gain 14 XP and four free rerolls for that round only. Available only at Stage 3-2. Escort Quest Gain a Training Dummy. Each round, if it survives combat, gain three gold. Everything Must Go All units cost and sell for zero gold. Available at all Stages. Fully Adapted Gain an Adaptive Helm. Champions holding Adaptive Helm gain all effects regardless of position. Gargantuan Resolve Gain a Titan’s Resolve. Your Titan’s Resolve can continue stacking to 35, instead of 25. Gifts from the Fallen Your units gain three percent attack damage, three magic resistance, three armor, and three ability power. When one of your units dies, all your units gain these stats again. Golden Ticket Each time your shop is refreshed, you have a 30 percent chance to gain a free shop refresh. Heavy Hitters Your units with at least 1,600 maximum health gain attack damage and ability power equal to two percent of their maximum health. Heroic Grab Bag Gain two Lesser Champion Duplicators and four gold Idealism Gain a Hand of Justice. Champions holding a Hand of Justice deal 12 percent increased damage. Indomitable Will When your units score a takedown, they shed all negative effects and become immune to CC for six seconds. Inspiring Epitaph When a unit dies, the nearest ally gains a 25 percent maximum health shield and 10 percent stacking attack speed. Keepers Two At the start of combat, your units grant adjacent allies a 240-health shield for eight seconds. Know Your Enemy Your units deal 12 percent increased damage. If you and your opponent have any of the same traits activated, they deal 20 percent increased damage instead. Learning to Spell Your team gains 10 bonus ability power and permanently gains one AP every two takedowns. Little Buddies Your four and five-cost champions gain 75 health and nine percent attack speed for every one and two-cost champion on your board. Long Distance Pals At combat start—Your two furthest units form a bond, sharing 25 percent of their armor, magic resistance, attack damage, and ability power with one other. Low Interest Rates Your maximum interest is capped at three gold, but you gain two gold at the start of every player combat. Lucky Streak Gain a Gambler’s Blade and a Magnetic Remover. Magic Wand Gain a Rod, and your units gain 20 percent ability power. Mana Burn Gain a Shroud of Stillness. All enemies take two percent of their maximum health as true damage each second until the first they cast their ability. Martyr Whenever one of your units dies, all allies heal for 15 percent maximum health. Not Today Gain an Edge of Night. Allies holding an Edge of Night gain 35 percent attack speed. Patient Study After player combat rounds, gain two XP if you won, or three XP if you lost. Pandora’s Items Two Gain one random completed item. At round start, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and Consumables. Portable Forge Open an Armory and choose one of two unique Artifacts crafted by Ornn. Portable Forge Plus Open an Armory and choose one of three unique Artifacts. Portable Forge Plus Plus Open an Armory and choose one of four unique Artifacts. Raining Gold Gain 10 gold now and an extra gold each round. Only available at Stage 2-1. Raining Gold Plus Gain 20 gold now and an extra gold each round. Only available at Stage 3-2. Reach the Summit Gain 50 XP when you reach Level nine. ReinFOURcement The next four-cost champion you purchase from the shop instantly is upgraded to two-star. Gain four gold. Only available at Stage 4-2. Salvage Bin Gain a random completed item now and a component after seven player combat rounds. Selling champions breaks apart their full items into components (excluding Tactician’s Crown). Salvage Bin Plus Gain a random completed item now and a component after four player combat rounds. Selling champions breaks apart their full items into components (excluding Tactician’s Crown). Scapegoat Gain a Training Dummy and two gold. If it is the first to die each player combat, gain one gold. Shock Treatment: Gain a Statikk Shiv. The item’s chain lightning effect does 40 to 125 percent increased bonus damage. Scoreboard Scrapper For every round that you are in the top four, your team has eight percent more health, AD, and AP. If you are in the bottom four. your team permanently gains 10 HP, one percent AD, and one percent AP. Available at Stages 2-1 and 3-2. Slammin’ After each player combat, if there are no items on your bench, gain three XP (consumables excluded). Available only at Stage 2-1. Slammin’ Plus Gain 15 XP. After each player combat, if there are no items on your bench, gain three XP (consumables excluded). Available only at Stage 3-2. Sleight of Hand Gain a Thief’s Gloves. Champions holding a Thief’s Gloves gain 30 percent attack speed. Stars are Born The first tier-one and tier-two champions you buy are upgraded to two-star. Gain five gold. Support Cache Open an Armory and choose one of four unique Support choices. Teaming Up Two Gain one random support item and two random tier-four champions. Three’s a Crowd Your units gain 111 health for each unique tier-three unit you field. Three’s Company Gain four random but unique tier-three champions. Tons of Stats Your team gains 44 health, four percent attack damage, four ability power, four armor, four magic resistance, four percent attack speed, and four mana. Trade Sector Gain a free shop refresh each round. Gain two gold. Two Healthy Your units gain 111 health for each unique tier-two unit you field. Two for One Gain an additional copy of the first unit you buy each round. Available at all Stages. Twin Terror One When you field exactly two copies of a champion, they both gain 200 maximum health and 20 percent attack speed plus Critical Strike Chance. When you three-star, gain a two-star copy. Vampirism Two Your units gain 70 health. Gain an additional 20 health and one percent Omnivamp per five missing Tactician health. What Doesn’t Kill You Gain two gold after losing a player combat. Gain a random component after every four losses. You Have My Bow Gain a Bow. Your units gain 20 percent attack speed. You Have My Sword Gain a Sword. Your units gain 20 percent attack damage. Wandering Trainer Two Gain a Target Dummy with two permanently attacked random Emblems. Only available at Stage 2-1.

Gold TFT Set 11 trait-specific Augments

Gold Trait Augment Ability (Arcanist) Mind of Matter Gain a Training Dummy and an Ahri. Your Training Dummies have bonus health equal to 100 percent of your Arcanist units’ combined ability power. Available at all Stages. (Behemoth) Raid Boss Your strongest Behemoth unit gains 25 percent maximum health. Whenever other Behemoth units perish, they transfer of their armor and magic resistance to it for the remainder of combat. Gain a Cho’Gath and a Malphite. Available at all Stages. (Bruiser) Reverberating Bulk Bruisers heal two percent of their maximum health every second. Gain a Kobuko and a Rek’Sai. Available at all Stages. (Dragonlord) Enter the Dragon After the dragon strikes, Dragonlord units deal 20 bonus true damage. Gain a Janna. Available at all Stages. (Dryad) Mulched Every round, gain two Dryad stacks. If a Dryad unit kills an enemy, gain one additional stack. Available at all Stages. (Duelist) En Garde! Your Duelist units start combat with three stacks. At maximum stacks, they gain 20 percent Omnivamp. Gain a Darius and a Yasuo. Available all Stages. (Exalted) Venerable Piggy Bank Your Exalted Soul Core gains gold instead of XP. If you lose combat, it gets two bonus gold. Gain two Exalted champions. Available at all Stages. (Fated) My Heart Will Go On When one of your Fated pairs dies, our team gains 100 percent of the surviving one’s bonus for the rest of combat. Gain an Ahri and a Yasuo. Available at all Stages. (Heavenly) Divine Rolls At the start of every Stage, including this one, gain three rerolls plus one for each of your Heavenly units. Only available at Stages 2-1 and 3-2. (Ghost) Haunted House Enemies that die while haunted by a Ghostly pass one extra spectre to a nearby enemy. Gain a Caitlyn and a Shen. (Inkshadow) Passing the Canvas Open an Armory that grants an extra Inkshadow item while the trait is active. Gain a Jax and an Aatrox. Available at all Stages. (Invoker) Mana Shield Whenever an Invoker casts, grant the lowest health ally a shield equal to 300 percent of mana spent. Gain a Janna. (Mythic) It’s Going to be Epic Every time a unique Mythic champion becomes Epic, gain three player health and three gold. Gain a Cho’Gath and a Kog’Maw. (Porcelain) Boiling Point Basic attacks from your Porcelain units restore five mana on hit. While boiling, basic attacks also Burn and Wound. Gain a Lux. (Sage) The Road Less Traveled Each unique Sage unit that starts combat in the middle two rows grants two XP. Gain a Zyra. (Stormweaver) Call to Adventure Every two takedowns, Kayle permanently gains one ability power and 10 health. Gain a Garen and a Sivir. (Trickshot) Lucky Ricochet Trickshot attacks bounce one additional time for 50 percent of the original damage. (Umbral) Wrath of the Moon Umbral champions deal two percent more damage every second they attack the same enemy. This ability resets when the Umbral unit swaps targets. Gain a Darius and a Yorick. (Warden) Spirit Guardians Warden units’ start of combat damage reduction is increased by 12 percent. 20 percent of damage dealt to non-Warden units is instead distributed across your Warden champions. Gain a Garen and a Jax.

Gold TFT Set 11 Crest trait-specific Augments

Gold Crest Augment Ability Altruist Crest Gain an Altruist Emblem and a Riven. Available at all Stages. Arcanist Crest Gain an Arcanist Emblem and a Lux. Available at all Stages. Behemoth Crest Gain a Behemoth Emblem and a Shen. Available at all Stages. Bruiser Crest Gain a Bruiser Emblem and an Aatrox. Available at all Stages. Dragonlord Crest Gain a Dragonlord Emblem and a Janna. Available at all Stages. Dryad Crest Gain a Dryad Emblem and a Gnar. Available at all Stages. Duelist Crest Gain a Duelist Emblem and a Qiyana. Available at all Stages. Fated Crest Gain a Fated Emblem and a Kindred. Available at all Stages. Fortune Crest Gain a Fortune Emblem and a Teemo. Available at all Stages. Ghostly Crest Gain a Ghostly Emblem and a Shen. Available at all Stages. Heavenly Crest Gain a Heavenly Emblem and a Neeko. Available at all Stages. Inkshadow Crest Gain an Inkshadow Emblem and a Senna. Available at all Stages. Invoker Crest Gain an Invoker Emble and a Janna. Available at all Stages. Mythic Crest Gain a Mythic Emblem and a Neeko. Available at all Stages. Porcelain Crest Gain a Porcelain Emblem and a Lux. Available at all Stages. Reaper Crest Gain a Reaper Emblem and a Kindred. Available at all Stages. Sage Crest Gain a Sage Emblem and a Zyra. Available at all Stages. Sniper Crest Gain a Sniper Emblem and a Senna. Available at all Stages. Storyweaver Crest Gain a Storyweaver Emblem and a Riven. Available at all Stages. Umbral Crest Gain an Umbral Emblem and a Yorick. Available at all Stages. Warden Crest Gain a Warden Emblem and a Gnar. Available at all Stages.

TFT Set 11 Hero Augments

Set 11 Hero Augment Ability Kobuko Hero Augment Gain a two-star Fortune Yordle. Your strongest Fortune Yordle spell does triple damage. If Kobuko eliminates an enemy, they drop gold. Ability damage is 250 percent. Only available at Stage 2-1. Garen Hero Augment Gain a two-star Garen. Your strongest Garen’s ability now grants stacking maximum health instead of Shield. If he has more maximum health than his target, his ability deals 40 percent bonus true damage. Neekoi Hero Augment Gain a Neeko. Your strongest Neeko’s spell lasts one second longer, heals 50 percent more, and slams for 100 percent more damage. Shen Hero Augment Gain a Shen. He gains plus-three range and his spells’ true damage does double. Only available at Stage 2-1. Yorick Hero Augment Gain a Yorick. Your strongest Yorick gains 25 percent maximum health and additionally deals 35 percent of maximum health with his ability.

All TFT Set 11 Prismatic Augments

Prismatic is the most powerful of all the Augments. Image via Riot Games

The spiciest Augment tier is Prismatic. Nine Augments from Set 10 were removed while eight regular Augments and over 20 trait-specific Augments were added to Inkborn Fables. All Prismatic Augments removed from Set 11 were Cruel Pact, Cursed Crown, Determined Investor, Endless Hordes, Hologram, Spoils of War Three, Talent Search, Wellness Trust, What the Forge. All Prismatic Augments in Inkborn Fables are separated by regular and trait-specific Crown Augments.

TFT Set 11 Prismatic Augments Ability At What Cost Immediately increase your Level to six. You don’t get to choose your other Augments. Only available at Stage 2-1. Ba-Boom Your champions deal 75 percent more damage for 1.5 seconds on every other cast. Available at all Stages. Binary Airdrop Your champions equipped with two items temporarily gain a random completed item at the start of combat. Gain one random item component. Birthday Present Gain a two-star champion every time you Level up. The champion’s tier is your Level minus four (minimum tier-one). Blinding Speed Gain a Rapid Firecannon, a Gunsoo’s Rageblade, and a Magnetic Remover. Build a Bud Gain a random three-star one-cost unit and a completed item Anvil. Only available at Stage 2-1. Call to Chaos Randomly gain a powerful surprise. Only available at Stage 4-2. Caretaker’s Chosen As you Level, gain more powerful items. Level four : Gain a component Anvil. Level six : Gain a completed item Anvil. Level seven : Open a Radiant item Armory Final Ascension Your units deal 15 percent more damage. After 15 seconds, this effect triples. Final Reserves The first time you would be eliminated or reduced to one health, instead remain alive. After this effect triggers, at the beginning of your next planning phase, gain 70 XP and 50 gold. Gifts from Above At the start of combat, your champion with the least items equips a temporary completed item. Going Long You no longer gain interest. At the start of your turn, gain four XP and eight gold. Hedge Fund Gain 20 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 10. Hedge Fund Plus Gain 30 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 10. Hedge Fund Plus Plus Gain 40 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 10. Impenetrable Bulwark Gain a Bramble Vest, a Dragon’s Claw, and a Magnetic Remover. Infernal Contract Your maximum Level is seven. Gain 90 gold. Level Up! When you buy XP, gain and additional two. Gain eight immediately. Living Forge When you buy XP, gain an additional two. Gain eight immediately. Lucky Gloves Thief’s Gloves will always give your champions ideal items. Gain two Sparring Gloves. Lucky Gloves Plus Thief’s Gloves will always give your champions ideal items. Gain three Sparring Gloves. March of Progress Gain three XP now, and bonus XP equal to your Level at the start of every player combat round. You can no longer use gold to level up. New Recruit You gain plus-one team size and a Champion Duplicator. Overwhelming Force Gain a Deathblade, an Infinity Edge, and a Magnetic Remover. Pandora’s Items Three Gain one random Radiant item. At round start, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and Consumables. Phreaky Friday Gain an Infinity Force. After five player combat rounds, gain another. Phreaky Friday Plus Gain an Infinity Force. After three player combat rounds, gain another. Radiant Reflector Gain two component Anvils and a Masterwork Upgrade. Available at Stages 3-2 and 4-2. Prismatic Ticket Each time your shop is refreshed, you have a 50 percent chance to gain a free shop refresh. Radiant Relics Open an Armory and choose one of five unique Radiant items. Gain a Magnetic Remover. Roll the Dice Gain a Rascal’s Gloves, which equips two random Radiant items every round. Shopping Spree Gain one gold per round. When you level up, gain a number of free shop refreshes equal to your Level, which carries over between rounds. Spectral Supplies At the start of combat, distribute four temporary items to the champions with the fewest items. Starter Kit Gain a tier-four champion and a two-star tier-one champion that shares a trait with them. In the next two Stages, gain the tier-four champion again. Tactician’s Tools Gain two Spatulas and one component Anvil. Talent Search All of your units gain their unique Headliner Effect. Health is 100 and attack speed is 10 percent. Tiniest Titan Your Tactician is small and speedy. After each PvP round, heal two health and gain two gold per round. Tiniest Titan Plus Your Tactician is small and speedy. After each PvP round, heal two health and gain two gold. Gain eight gold now. Tiny but Deadly Your units are 50 percent smaller, but move and attack 30 percent faster. The Golden Egg Gain a massive golden egg that hatches in 11 turns. Victorious player combat rounds accelerate the hatch timer by an additional turn. Too Much Candy Your rerolls cost zero gold. Every three rerolls, the cost goes up by one gold. At the start of each Stage your reroll cost is zero. Trash to Treasure When you use a Reforger on completed items, they are instead transformed into random Artifact items. Gain three Reforgers. Available at all Stages. Twin Terror Two When you field exactly two copies of a champion, they both gain 400 maximum health and 40 percent attack speed plus Critical Strike Chance. When you three-star, gain a two-star copy. Unleashed Arcana Gain a Jeweled Gauntlet, a Rabadon’s Deathcap, and a Magnetic Remover. Wandering Trainer Three Gain one gold per round. When you level up, gain some free shop refreshes equal to your Level, which carries over between rounds.

All TFT Set 11 Prismatic Crown trait-specific Augments

Prismatic Crown Augment Ability Altruist Crown Gain an Altruist Emblem, a Bloodthirster, and a Riven. Arcanist Crown Gain an Arcanist Emblem, a Statikk Shiv, and a Lux Behemoth Crown Gain a Behemoth Emblem, a Warmog’s Armor, and a Yorick Bruiser Crown Gain a Bruiser Emblem, a Bloodthirster, and an Aatrox. Dragonlord Crown Gain a Dragonlord Emblem, a Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and a Janna. Dryad Crown Gain a Dryad Emblem. a Titan’s Resolve, and a Gnar. Duelist Crown Gain a Duelist Emblem, a Giantslayer, and a Qiyana. Fated Crown Gain a Fated Emblem, a Sunfire Cape, and a Kindred. Fortune Crown Gain a Fortune Emblem, a Sunfire Cape, and a Teemo. Ghostly Crown Gain a Ghostly Emblem, a Bramble Vest, and a Shen. Heavenly Crown Gain a Heavenly Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Neeko. Inkshadow Crown Gain an Inkshadow Emblem, an Evenshroud, and a Senna. Invoker Crown Gain an Invoker Emblem, a Rabadon’s Deathcap, and a Janna. Mythic Crown Gain a Mythic Emblem, a Guardbreaker, and a Neeko. Porcelain Crown Gain a Porcelain Emblem, an Adaptive Helm, and a Lux. Reaper Crown Gain a Reaper Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Kindred. Sage Crown Gain a Sage Emblem, an Adaptive Healm, and a Zyra. Sniper Crown Gain a Sniper Emblem, a Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and a Senna. Storyweaver Crown Gain a Storyweaver Emblem, a Gargoyle Stoneplate, and a Riven. Umbral Crown Gain an Umbral Emblem, a Redemption, and a Yorick. Warden Crown Gain a Warden Emblem, a Redemption, and a Gnar.

Updates to all TFT Set 11 Augments will take place after each official patch on the live servers. All PBE updates will take place before the Inkborn Fable Set officially releases on March 19.