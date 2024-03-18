How TFT Set 11 Ghostly trait works, champions, and haunted damage

A haunting has been added to Teamfight Tactics through the Inkborn Fables Set 11 Ghostly trait, showcasing six champions and spectre that attack nearby enemies.

Gain an advantage with your TFT Set 11 comp by including the Ghostly trait, which summons spectres to attack enemies. Unlike the Inkborn Fables summoning traits Dragonlord and Storyweaver, ghosts from the Ghostly trait are summoned when units of that trait take or deal damage. You can play the Ghostly trait as a vertical comp or splash it in with other TFT Set 11 traits like Warden, Mythic, and Umbral.

How the Ghostly trait works in TFT Set 11

Kayn is a powerful Ghostly TFT Set 11 champion. Image via Riot Games

Ghostly champions keep track of damage dealt and damage taken. After seven times of either taking damage or dealing it, two ghostly spectres are summoned to haunt nearby enemies. Those enemies take bonus damage for each spectres on them and if the unit should perish, the summoned ghosts will shift to another enemy.

There are four breakpoints at 2/4/6/8 within the Ghostly trait. Bonus damage from the spectres increases at each breakpoint within the Ghostly Inkborn Fables trait.

Breakpoint Ghostly spectre bonus damage Two Six percent per spectre Four 12 percent per spectre Six 18 percent per spectre Eight 27 percent per spectre

Who are the TFT Set 11 champions with the Ghostly trait?

Six TFT Set 11 champions have the Ghostly trait: Caitlyn, Aatrox, Shen, Illaoi, Kayn, and Morgana. You can add additional Ghostly champions through a craftable Emblem using a Spatula and Sword. To gain extra spectres, you can pick the Haunted House Inkborn Fables Augment, which grants a Shen and Caitlyn while creating an additional ghostly spectre when an enemy perishes.

Is running the Ghostly trait worth it in your TFT Set 11 comp?

The Ghostly trait in TFT Set 11 was a popular splash trait during PBE testing, but you can also go vertical with Kayn as the primary carrier. Morgana is the secondary backline carrier and Illaoi is a secondary tank carry on the front line.

As a splash trait, Ghostly synergizes well with Warden, Reaper, and Dryad. It also slots into a vertical Mythic reroll build with the inclusion of Caitlyn and Illoai, or in combination with the Inkshadow trait for its additional items.

