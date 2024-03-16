Category:
Best TFT champion carriers and items for Set 11 Inkborn Fables launch

Rank up the ladder quickly.
Multiple Teamfight Tactics champions from Set 11 have emerged as solid carriers during Inkborn Fables PBE testing.

Building the strongest board in TFT Set 11 requires the right trait synergies, along with proper Best in Slot items on your primary and secondary carriers. The Inkborn Fables Set is full of random goodies, from Augments to Encounters, that can quickly change your approach. We all want to finish in the top four of a lobby, providing LP to rank up. But without the proper units and items, the probability of going eighth increases.

How to use carriers in TFT Set 11

Aline casting spell over flower
Choose your carrier wisely. Image via Riot Games

During each Stage of a game, carriers may change, unless you are rerolling. The trick to keeping a win streak going is always to play your strongest board, which may require flexible gameplay strategies. And if you are lose streaking, having a solid carry can preserve health for the late stages of a game. Knowing the best carriers within TFT Set 11 will help you play flexibility while always building toward the best late-game board and comp. 

Best TFT Set 11 champions and items in the backline

Syndra ready to attack in TFT Set 11
The power of a good backline. Image via Riot Games

Heading into the launch of TFT Set 11, much of the meta hasn’t had a chance to develop. But PBE testing highlighted several champions that you can rely on as solid backline attack damage and ability power carriers. From Ashe to Zyra, here are the best TFT Set 11 backline carriers and items. Champions are not listed in a specific order.

TFT Set 11 champion and costType of unitTFT Set 11 items
Morgana (four-cost)APBlue Buff, Spear of Shojin, Morellonomicon
Syndra (four-cost)APJeweled Gauntlet, Blue Buff, Giant Slayer, Hextech Gunblade
Ashe (four-cost)ADInfinity Edge, Last Whisper, Red Buff
Kindred (two-cost) APBlue Buff, Guardbreaker, Jeweled Gauntlet
Lissandra (five-cost)APMorellonomicon, Jeweled Gauntlet
Bard (three-cost)AD/APGuinsoo’s Rageblade, Giant Slayer, Hextech Gunblade
Rakan (five-star)ADTitan’s Resolve, Bloodthirster
Irelia (five-star)ADInfinity Edge, Red Buff, Guardbreaker
Kog’Maw (one-star)APBlue Buff, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Jeweled Gauntlet
Xayah (five-cost)ADGuinsoo’s Rageblade, Infinity Edge, Last Whisper
AzirAPSpear of Shojin
Lilia (four-cost)APMorellonomicon
AluneAPRabadon’s Deathcap, Spear of Shojin, Jeweled Gauntlet
Kai’SaADInfinity Edge, Tattoo of Bombardment, Spear of Shojin

Best TFT Set 11 champions and items on the frontline

Kobuko, a bear-like Yordle, smiles as he attacks in TFT.
Defense and attack in one. Image via Riot Games

Frontline units are typically secondary carriers unless you are building a comp that wants a melee champion for damage. The new TFT Set 11 champion Kobuko emerged from PBE testing a strong melee tank, while Sylas can smack around an enemy team when equipped with AP items. Here are the best melee and tank Inkborn Fables champions on the front line and their items. All champions are not listed in a specific order.

TFT Set 11 champion and costType of unitTFT Set 11 items
Nautilus (four-cost)TankDragon’s Claw, Warmog’s Armor, Bramble Vest
Illaoi (four-cost)TankDragon’s Claw, Warmog’s Armor, Bramble Vest
Diana (Three-cost)TankSunfire Cape, Gargoyle Stoneplate, Warmog’s Armor
Tristana (two-cost)AD meleeInfinity Edge, Hand of Justice, Last Whisper
Lee Sin (four-cost)AD meleeBloodthirster, Titan’s Resolve
Darius (one-cost)AP meleeRabadon’s Deathcap, Hextech Gunblade, Giant Slayer
Yasuo (one-cost)TankGargoyle Stoneplate, Bramble Vest
Sett (five-cost)AD TankBloodthirster, Titans Resolve
Udyr (five-cost)AD TankBloodthirster, Titans Resolve
Kayn (four-cost)ADInfinity Edge, Hand of Justice, Edge of Night
YoneAD meleeInfinity Edge, Hand of Justice, Edge of Night
