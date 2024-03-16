Multiple Teamfight Tactics champions from Set 11 have emerged as solid carriers during Inkborn Fables PBE testing.

Recommended Videos

Building the strongest board in TFT Set 11 requires the right trait synergies, along with proper Best in Slot items on your primary and secondary carriers. The Inkborn Fables Set is full of random goodies, from Augments to Encounters, that can quickly change your approach. We all want to finish in the top four of a lobby, providing LP to rank up. But without the proper units and items, the probability of going eighth increases.

How to use carriers in TFT Set 11

Choose your carrier wisely. Image via Riot Games

During each Stage of a game, carriers may change, unless you are rerolling. The trick to keeping a win streak going is always to play your strongest board, which may require flexible gameplay strategies. And if you are lose streaking, having a solid carry can preserve health for the late stages of a game. Knowing the best carriers within TFT Set 11 will help you play flexibility while always building toward the best late-game board and comp.

Best TFT Set 11 champions and items in the backline

The power of a good backline. Image via Riot Games

Heading into the launch of TFT Set 11, much of the meta hasn’t had a chance to develop. But PBE testing highlighted several champions that you can rely on as solid backline attack damage and ability power carriers. From Ashe to Zyra, here are the best TFT Set 11 backline carriers and items. Champions are not listed in a specific order.

TFT Set 11 champion and cost Type of unit TFT Set 11 items Morgana (four-cost) AP Blue Buff, Spear of Shojin, Morellonomicon Syndra (four-cost) AP Jeweled Gauntlet, Blue Buff, Giant Slayer, Hextech Gunblade Ashe (four-cost) AD Infinity Edge, Last Whisper, Red Buff Kindred (two-cost) AP Blue Buff, Guardbreaker, Jeweled Gauntlet Lissandra (five-cost) AP Morellonomicon, Jeweled Gauntlet Bard (three-cost) AD/AP Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Giant Slayer, Hextech Gunblade Rakan (five-star) AD Titan’s Resolve, Bloodthirster Irelia (five-star) AD Infinity Edge, Red Buff, Guardbreaker Kog’Maw (one-star) AP Blue Buff, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Jeweled Gauntlet Xayah (five-cost) AD Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Infinity Edge, Last Whisper Azir AP Spear of Shojin Lilia (four-cost) AP Morellonomicon Alune AP Rabadon’s Deathcap, Spear of Shojin, Jeweled Gauntlet Kai’Sa AD Infinity Edge, Tattoo of Bombardment, Spear of Shojin

Best TFT Set 11 champions and items on the frontline

Defense and attack in one. Image via Riot Games

Frontline units are typically secondary carriers unless you are building a comp that wants a melee champion for damage. The new TFT Set 11 champion Kobuko emerged from PBE testing a strong melee tank, while Sylas can smack around an enemy team when equipped with AP items. Here are the best melee and tank Inkborn Fables champions on the front line and their items. All champions are not listed in a specific order.

TFT Set 11 champion and cost Type of unit TFT Set 11 items Nautilus (four-cost) Tank Dragon’s Claw, Warmog’s Armor, Bramble Vest Illaoi (four-cost) Tank Dragon’s Claw, Warmog’s Armor, Bramble Vest Diana (Three-cost) Tank Sunfire Cape, Gargoyle Stoneplate, Warmog’s Armor Tristana (two-cost) AD melee Infinity Edge, Hand of Justice, Last Whisper Lee Sin (four-cost) AD melee Bloodthirster, Titan’s Resolve Darius (one-cost) AP melee Rabadon’s Deathcap, Hextech Gunblade, Giant Slayer Yasuo (one-cost) Tank Gargoyle Stoneplate, Bramble Vest Sett (five-cost) AD Tank Bloodthirster, Titans Resolve Udyr (five-cost) AD Tank Bloodthirster, Titans Resolve Kayn (four-cost) AD Infinity Edge, Hand of Justice, Edge of Night Yone AD melee Infinity Edge, Hand of Justice, Edge of Night

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more