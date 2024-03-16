Multiple Teamfight Tactics champions from Set 11 have emerged as solid carriers during Inkborn Fables PBE testing.
Building the strongest board in TFT Set 11 requires the right trait synergies, along with proper Best in Slot items on your primary and secondary carriers. The Inkborn Fables Set is full of random goodies, from Augments to Encounters, that can quickly change your approach. We all want to finish in the top four of a lobby, providing LP to rank up. But without the proper units and items, the probability of going eighth increases.
How to use carriers in TFT Set 11
During each Stage of a game, carriers may change, unless you are rerolling. The trick to keeping a win streak going is always to play your strongest board, which may require flexible gameplay strategies. And if you are lose streaking, having a solid carry can preserve health for the late stages of a game. Knowing the best carriers within TFT Set 11 will help you play flexibility while always building toward the best late-game board and comp.
Best TFT Set 11 champions and items in the backline
Heading into the launch of TFT Set 11, much of the meta hasn’t had a chance to develop. But PBE testing highlighted several champions that you can rely on as solid backline attack damage and ability power carriers. From Ashe to Zyra, here are the best TFT Set 11 backline carriers and items. Champions are not listed in a specific order.
|TFT Set 11 champion and cost
|Type of unit
|TFT Set 11 items
|Morgana (four-cost)
|AP
|Blue Buff, Spear of Shojin, Morellonomicon
|Syndra (four-cost)
|AP
|Jeweled Gauntlet, Blue Buff, Giant Slayer, Hextech Gunblade
|Ashe (four-cost)
|AD
|Infinity Edge, Last Whisper, Red Buff
|Kindred (two-cost)
|AP
|Blue Buff, Guardbreaker, Jeweled Gauntlet
|Lissandra (five-cost)
|AP
|Morellonomicon, Jeweled Gauntlet
|Bard (three-cost)
|AD/AP
|Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Giant Slayer, Hextech Gunblade
|Rakan (five-star)
|AD
|Titan’s Resolve, Bloodthirster
|Irelia (five-star)
|AD
|Infinity Edge, Red Buff, Guardbreaker
|Kog’Maw (one-star)
|AP
|Blue Buff, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Jeweled Gauntlet
|Xayah (five-cost)
|AD
|Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Infinity Edge, Last Whisper
|Azir
|AP
|Spear of Shojin
|Lilia (four-cost)
|AP
|Morellonomicon
|Alune
|AP
|Rabadon’s Deathcap, Spear of Shojin, Jeweled Gauntlet
|Kai’Sa
|AD
|Infinity Edge, Tattoo of Bombardment, Spear of Shojin
Best TFT Set 11 champions and items on the frontline
Frontline units are typically secondary carriers unless you are building a comp that wants a melee champion for damage. The new TFT Set 11 champion Kobuko emerged from PBE testing a strong melee tank, while Sylas can smack around an enemy team when equipped with AP items. Here are the best melee and tank Inkborn Fables champions on the front line and their items. All champions are not listed in a specific order.
|TFT Set 11 champion and cost
|Type of unit
|TFT Set 11 items
|Nautilus (four-cost)
|Tank
|Dragon’s Claw, Warmog’s Armor, Bramble Vest
|Illaoi (four-cost)
|Tank
|Dragon’s Claw, Warmog’s Armor, Bramble Vest
|Diana (Three-cost)
|Tank
|Sunfire Cape, Gargoyle Stoneplate, Warmog’s Armor
|Tristana (two-cost)
|AD melee
|Infinity Edge, Hand of Justice, Last Whisper
|Lee Sin (four-cost)
|AD melee
|Bloodthirster, Titan’s Resolve
|Darius (one-cost)
|AP melee
|Rabadon’s Deathcap, Hextech Gunblade, Giant Slayer
|Yasuo (one-cost)
|Tank
|Gargoyle Stoneplate, Bramble Vest
|Sett (five-cost)
|AD Tank
|Bloodthirster, Titans Resolve
|Udyr (five-cost)
|AD Tank
|Bloodthirster, Titans Resolve
|Kayn (four-cost)
|AD
|Infinity Edge, Hand of Justice, Edge of Night
|Yone
|AD melee
|Infinity Edge, Hand of Justice, Edge of Night