TFT Set 11 14.8 B-patch nerfs Trickshots and Fortune

Riot Games is planning to drop a huge Teamfight Tactics 14.8 B-patch later today, packed with nerfs to overperformers like Gnar, Kai’Sa, Xayah, and Teemo.

Patch 14.8 wasn’t the smoothest update for TFT Set 11 as Fortune and Trickshot comps took over the meta. With the APAC, EMEA, and Americas Tactician’s Trials taking place from April 26 to 28, the TFT devs quickly responded to the 14.8 meta with a B-patch on April 18. Game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer dropped the 14.8 B-patch notes onto Twitter at around 3:30pm CT, with the update expected to go live between 6pm and 8pm CT.

Trickshots and Fortune have been nerfed. Image via Mortdog

Reroll Gnar was dominating the 14.8 meta, and previous patches, through the Drayd Gnar comp. Thus, the 14.8 B-patch targets Gnar’s passive attack damage per stack, reducing it from four percent to 2.5 percent, while also increasing the Dryad unit’s maximum stacks, which was nearly a revert of the balance changes made through the 14.8 update.

Kai’Sa was on the chopping block for one-shotting backline units after getting her attack speed buffed through Patch 14.8. The B-patch nerfs reduce her AD and AP wave damage to 40/40/100 percent AD plus 8/12/36 percent AP. And Kai’Sa’s amplified wave damage was also nerfed. Joining Kai’Sa is Xayah, who will also have her AD and AP spell power reduced.

The lone buff on the 14.8 B-patch was given to Irelia, who’s been falling short as a legendary splash. It wasn’t a huge buff, but Irelia did have her attack damage increased to 80.

You can expect the TFT 14.8 B-patch to go live during the evening of April 18.

