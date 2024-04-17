How to watch TFT Americas Tactician’s Cup 1 and Trials

Riot Games’ broadcasts for regional Teamfight Tactics tournaments for North America were canceled for Set 11, but you can still watch the gameplay of the pan-regional Americas Tactician’s Cup 1 and the Trials.

The launch of TFT Set 11 brought numerous changes to the esports scene. Former NA Cup tournaments have been transformed into Tactician’s Cups and Trials featuring the NA, BR, and LATAM regions. Much of the process has remained the same, with Trials taking over for the first weekend of play and the Tactician’s Cup functioning like the second weekend. But Riot will no longer cover the pan-regional Americas Tactician’s Cup tournaments.

How can I watch TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Cup 1 and Trials?

Watch all the action unfold without an official broadcast. Image via Riot Games

Dan “Frodan” Chou is shouldering the responsibility of bringing coverage to NA fans and beyond through his Twitch and YouTube channels. You can also watch a Snapshot Watch Party for the first Americas Tactician’s Trials through Frodan’s other YouTube channel. No other third-party broadcasts are running to our knowledge at time of writing, but you can watch the competition unfold through individual streamers as well.

Tactician’s Trials for the first Tactician Cup will run from April 20 to 22, featuring 512 players from the three regions in the Americas pan-region. The official first Tactician’s Cup will run from April 26 to 28. The first APAC Tactician’s Cup and the first EMEA Golden Spatula Cup are also taking place from April 26 to 28.

What is the format for TFT Tactician’s Cup 1 and Trials?

The first Tactician’s Trials will begin on April 20, with 512 players competing in six games. The field is then cut to 256 and will play another six games on day two, with only 128 advancing to day three. Of the 128 players who make it to day three, the top 58 will advance to TFT Set 11 Tacticians’s Cup 1.

Day one of the Tactician’s Cup 1 will showcase 128 players, with 64 advancing to day two and only 32 making it to day three. Day three will feature seven games, with the top 16 advancing to game six and the top eight to game seven. The top four players from TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Cup 1 will earn a direct invite to Tactician’s Cup 2.

