How TFT Set 11 Americas region esports roadmap works

Big changes were applied to the competitive Teamfight Tactics scene for Set 11, featuring a new roadmap for the North American region.

The esports scene in TFT is changing heading into Set 11 Inkborn Fables, shifting from individual regions to pan-regional. North American players will compete for tournament slots with LATAM and BR and will no longer be called NA but instead the Americas region. Tournament structures are also changing, with the World Championship becoming the Tactician’s Crown and pan-regional tournaments called Tactician Cups. And the Regional Finals is now called the Americas Golden Spatula tournament.

How TFT Set 11 Americas tournaments work

Three regions are in the Americas pan-region. Image via Riot Games.

The new TFT esports system for the Americas in Set 11 starts with an NA community satellite tournament and LATAM/Brazil sub-regional circuits. Next is a Tactician Trial that leads into the Tactician Cup. Before each Cup, there is a Tactician’s Trials. Top performers at the Tactician Cups will advance to the Americas Golden Spatula and seven players from the Americas will then compete at the Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Crown (Worlds) tournament.

How are TFT Set 11 Americas Tactician’s Crown Worlds slots allocated?

At least one player from each region in the Americas pan-region will compete at Worlds. Image via Riot Games.

The seven slots for the Set 11 Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Crown tournament are rewarded to top performers in each region (NA, LATAM, and BR), along with top placements at the Americas Golden Spatula tournament.

Three slots : Top three finishers at the Americas Golden Spatula tournament

: Top three finishers at the Americas Golden Spatula tournament One slot : Best AVP finalist at the Americas Golden Spatula tournament.

: Best AVP finalist at the Americas Golden Spatula tournament. Three slots: One to each region for the player with the highest qualifier points earned from playing in Tactian’s Cups and Americas Golden Spatula

The winner of the previous Tactician’s Crown, or in the case of Milala from NA, Set 10 Worlds, will also get a chance to earn a slot at the Set 11 Tactician’s Crown Worlds tournament. However, they must make it to at least the Golden Spatula to qualify.

When are all the TFT Set 11 Americas tournaments?

The first Cup is at the end of April. Image via Riot Games.

Qualifier events, ladder snapshots, and Set 11 tournaments will all take place from the launch of Inkborn Fables to the middle of July. Here are all the Americas tournament dates for TFT Set 11.

TFT Set 11 Americas tourament Date Tactician Trials for Tactician Cup One April 20 to 22 Tactician’s Cup One April 20 to 22 Tactician Trials for Tactician Cup Two May 18 to 20 Tactician’s Cup Two May 24 to 26 Tactician Trials for Tactician Cup Three June 15 to 17 Tactician’s Cup Three June 21 to 23 Americas Golden Spatula July 5 to 7 Set 11 Tactician’s Crown (Worlds) July 12 to 14

