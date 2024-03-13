TFT Worlds qualification process gets a major makeover

This 2024 Teamfight Tactics esports is undergoing major changes in its qualification process for the highly coveted World Championship. Riot Games shared that these changes aim to streamline the path for players to qualify while enhancing the overall competitive landscape.

With a focus on standardization and transparency, the new approach to how players can qualify for the TFT World Championship adds layers of competitive objectives all TFT players can aim for on their journey to claim the Tactician’s Crown. By implementing a more uniform structure across all regions, clearer qualification criteria, and standardized prize pool,s TFT esports wants to provide a more accessible pathway and “exciting new stakes” for aspiring competitors.

New 2024 TFT esports format explainer. Image via Riot Games.

The new TFT Worlds qualification process introduces a more standardized approach to seeding and competition across all regions, with the bigger changes coming to the distribution of slots at the “pan-regional level.”

EMEA, APAC, China, and the Americas’ regions will all have 7 slots available, with one additional slot awarded to three regions based on their past championship performance. The winner of the previous Set will also automatically receive a slot “as long as they qualify for their regional finals,” making nine the maximum number of slots a single region can have heading into the 32-player Worlds competition.

Prize pools have also been affected thanks to the introduction of standardized, consistent rewards for participants to qualifiers across regions, for “a total of $85K USD per set.” As Riot said, this also means few regions have seen their prize pool rise to a new height, while in it stayed the same in other places.

The changes to the qualifications’ format are also accompanied by a make over of the TFT esport brand, including the various tournaments titles. Starting with Inkborn Fables, Set 11, TFT tournaments will be divided in Tactician Trials, Tactician’s Cup, Pan-Regional Golden Spatula, and the former Set Championship, the Tactician’s Crown tournament.

Riot Games said to “expect significant growth” for TFT this year, and the changes it made to its esports landscape seem to reflect it, although the community seems reluctant to wholly accept the new formats. But the final verdict will have to wait, as TFT fans and players welcome the new Set first, coming out later this month.