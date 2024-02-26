Category:
Teamfight Tactics

Riot introduces name, theme of TFT Set 11: Inkborn Fables

Write your own story in ink with TFT Set 11.

Cecilia Ciocchetti

Published: Feb 26, 2024 11:12 am
TFT new set Inkborn Fables promo art


Teamfight Tactics enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Set 11, and they won’t have to wait long as Inkborn Fables is scheduled to land on the client with Patch 14.6 on March 20.

Riot Games unveiled the theme of TFT’s newest set today, where players will explore a mystical and ancient world filled with mythological creatures and legendary heroes. While fans can expect more information on TFT Set 11 to be soon released, the trailer for Inkborn Fables promises a myriad of additions, including new champions and traits, mechanics and augments, Little Legends cosmetics, and a fresh battle pass. 

While specific details about the Inkborn Fables traits and mechanics are yet to be unveiled, a teaser trailer and official images provide a glimpse into what players can expect from the champion pool. 

One of them is Aphelios, seen with his sister Alune in Set 11’s official art, both showing off the Spirit Blossom skin, which could mean we’ll see more champions from that skin line like Sett, Thresh, and Yone.

The Bashful Bloom Lillia also makes an appearance, but instead of her Spirit Blossom skin, it seems like she’s donning her Shan Hai Scrolls cosmetic, possibly hinting at the addition of champions like Kog’Maw, Cho’Gath, and Tahm Kench in Set 11.

But the name of Set 11 itself can give fans an extra hint as to what champions we might see in TFT: Inkborn Fables. Last year, Riot released the Inkshadow skins for the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational of League of Legends, where champions armed with dangerous magic inked directly into their skin fought off a cosmic evil. These heroes would fit perfectly into the theme of Inkborn Fables. Some of the League champions that can boast an Inkshaodw skin are Yasuo, Yone, Master Yi, Kai’Sa, Udyr, and Volibear.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.

Cecilia Ciocchetti
Freelance writer mainly focusing on the League of Legends and VALORANT esports scenes. Sometimes at events interviewing professionals of the scene, from players to the talented people working behind the curtains. You can reach out to me via Twitter.