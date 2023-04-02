Exclusive new “Inkshadow” skin line revealed to celebrate upcoming event

Seven new skins are ink-coming to League of Legends just in time to celebrate the beginning of the 2023 Mid Season Invitational. Riot Games unveiled the schedule for the new Inkshadow skinline, set to release on two dates: April 4 and April 18.

Through a dev blog released earlier this March, Andrei “Meddler” Van Roon, the head of League studios, confirmed new thematics were coming to the game this year, and one was expected to be l-ink-ed to this year’s MSI. Today, Riot shared that the champions who will fit into the event’s skinline are Master Yi, Yone, Aurelion Sol, Kai’Sa, Udyr, Volibear, and Yasuo, who will also receive a new Prestige skin.

Unlimited power for the ultimate price.



✒️Inkshadow Yone, Yasuo, Auerlion Sol, Kai’Sa, and Udyr hit the PBE on April 4 just in time for MSI. Then Volibear, Master Yi, and Prestige Inkshadow Yasuo will follow on April 18. pic.twitter.com/5gPiMvFtpn — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) April 2, 2023

The skinline gives a modern look to ancient arts of the ink, bright colors distinguish each champion and their abilities, with only Udyr changing its scheme based on the Stance used. Although the theme would not seem to be in keeping with the event’s theme for which it was created, the graphic effects and sounds so similar to brush strokes and ink splashes really lead one to think that the team behind these new cosmetics kept the word “DEFY” in mind when creating these new skins.

Just one month is left before the 2023 MSI kicks off, but League players will be able to celebrate the events starting two days from now thanks to the newly-unveiled skins. With the skin line’s reveal made in advance to the event’s beginning, players can now entirely focus on the last few matches of the regional competitions in preparation for the start of the 2023 MSI.