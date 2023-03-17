The 2023 MSI and summer events will bring exclusive skin thematics to LoL

After introducing to its fans to the Faerie Court earlier this month, Riot Games is exploring new thematics for League of Legends’ skin lines. In a dev blog released today, Andrei “Meddler” Van Roon, the head of League studios, said that new thematics are coming to the game this year.

Using the Faerie Court skin line as an example, Riot Meddler explained that the devs are always exploring new skin thematics for League, with the next one coming up this May. To celebrate the first international event of the year, Riot will release a creative new skin theme hoping to enthrall MSI fans. In 2021, a Conqueror skin and its Prestige edition were released for the event along with the Worlds 2020 champions’ skins, and last year, the High Noon battle pass and its skins were tied to MSI.

.@RiotBrightmoon and @RiotMeddler are back with another Dev Update with game director Riot Pupulasers. Watch now to learn more about:



🦂Skarner's VGU

🏇Rell Midscope Update

💎Blue Essence Emporium

💫Star Guardian Orianna and Senna

⏱️Quick Play pic.twitter.com/mgVR2pohFs — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 17, 2023

Considering Riot is working on the new thematic in relation to the “large event” that is MSI, League fans might see an esport-related skin line coming soon. Since MSI 2021, Riot has been approaching the event with a modernized style, which can also be seen in the graphics on the broadcast, so it might be that the upcoming skin line related to this year’s MSI will also get the same treatment. But League fans will have to wait just a bit longer to discover what Riot has, and will have, in store for them.

In addition to that, Riot Meddler confirmed the arrival of the summer event for 2023 as well, which will include new skin thematics just like for MSI. The second “large” event mentioned in the dev blog will most likely hit the League client in late June or early July, just in time for the Northern Hemisphere to embrace the warm sun of summer. But if Riot is exploring uncharted territory in the skin department, it’s likely that the Pool Party skins will not be featured in the event since that’s a thematic that was first released over 10 years ago.

Although there is no information about what the theme for the summer event will be, League fans’ expectations will surely match the hype that was created around last year’s Star Guardian event.