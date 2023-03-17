Riot reveals which Wild Rift skins will be heading to LoL with a summer release date

Ever since Riot Games started to release exclusive skins for Wild Rift, many League of Legends players have clamored for a possible PC port for some of the game’s best skins. Luckily for keyboard and mouse users, the developers are planning to bring over the first batch of Wild Rift skins to League this coming summer, with a tentative release date of July 2023.

The first group of skins will be falling from the cosmos with Star Guardian Seraphine, Star Guardian Senna, and Star Guardian Orianna all joining up to step onto the Summoner’s Rift on PC. Later in the year, however, the long-awaited Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah and Rakan skins will be dropping onto the PC platform, if the schedule persists.

Image via Riot Games

Development for these skins will vary, especially because Wild Rift runs on a different engine than the PC version. These skins will have to be created and optimized for the old League engine instead of the Unity-based engine, which could take a good amount of time to perfect before it is ready to release to the public.

All three skins were also created in tandem for the 2022 Star Guardian event that took place last summer. It was a massive event that spanned multiple Riot titles, including League, Wild Rift, and Teamfight Tactics, while also featuring 10 new skins for the PC version of the game.

Image via Riot Games

Wild Rift, on the other hand, received new Star Guardian skins for Seraphine, Senna, Orianna, Gwen, and Redeemed Xayah and Rakan. Many people were disappointed to find out that the new version of Xayah and Rakan would be on mobile only since many fans of the Star Guardian lore have become invested in the ongoing saga between the two star-crossed lovers in the world of Valoran City.

According to Riot’s patch schedule, there is only one update in the month of July. If these new skins are headed to the game, they’ll have to drop on Wednesday, July 19 in Patch 13.14.