How TFT Americas Tactician’s Cup works for Set 11 Inkborn Fables

Big changes were applied to the Teamfight Tactics esports scene at the start of Set 11 Inkborn Fables. Here’s a quick guide to explain how Tactician’s Cups work within the new Americas region.

North America began the TFT Inkborn Fables season as the defending Worlds region thanks to Milala’s win at the Remix Rumble Championship. Riot Games overhauled the auto-battlers esports scene for Set 11 by introducing pan-regions and changing the World Championship qualification process. With these adjustments to the esports scene, the North American region was turned into a pan-region along with Brazil and LATAM to create an Americas TFT Set 11 roadmap. Regional tournaments became the Tactician’s Cup, Regional Finals became the Americas Golden Spatula tournament, and Worlds became the Tactician’s Crown.

Here’s everything you need to know about the TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables Tactician Trials and Tactician’s Cups.

How TFT Inkborn Fables Americas Tactician Trials work

Only 58 from the starting 570 advance. Image via Riot Games

With three regions forming the Americas region in TFT Set 11, former NA Qualifier Cup rounds were turned into Tactician Trials. Based on Ranked ladder standings for NA, BR, and LATAM, 570 competitors will compete during day one of a Tactician Trial.

North America (204 players)

Set 11 Ranked ladder: 200 players

Set 11 Sub-Regional Circuit: Four players

Brazil (139 players)

Set 11 Ranked ladder: 165 players

Set 11 Sub-Regional Circuit: Four players

LATAM (169 players)

Set 11 Ranked ladder: 165 players 90 LAS 75 LAN

Set 11 Sub-Regional Circuit: Four players

Players at a Tactician Trial can compete for up to three days, with the field getting cut to 256 for day two and 128 for day three. Only 58 players from a Tactician Trial will advance to a Tactician’s Cup.

When is the next TFT Americas Tactician’s Cup?

The next TFT Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Cup is scheduled from April 26 to 28. This is the first of three that will take place during Set 11. Riot removed an official broadcast from Cup events, but you can still watch the action unfold through third-party streamers hosting the Tactician’s Cup or through individual streamers on Twitch and YouTube.

How Inborn Fables Americas Tacitician’s Cup work

Top placements matter. Image via Riot Games

A Tactician’s Cup will last three days in total, starting with 128 players who qualified through the Set 11 Ranked ladder, a top finish at a Sub-Regional Circuit, or a top finish at a Tacticians Trial.

Tactician Cup qualification Number of players per region Brazil ladder 16 players LATAM ladder 19 players (10 LAS and nine LAN) NA ladder 23 players Sub-Regional Circuits Sub-Regional Circuits Tactician Trials 58 players

Cuts from day one will reduce the field of players to 64 for day two and 32 for day three. For the first Tactician’s Cup, the top four will qualify for the second Tactician’s Cup. Cup points will matter at the end of the season when for the Golden Spatula tournament, along with top placements on the Set 11 Ranked ladder.

What is the TFT Americas Tacticiian’s Cup prize pool?

The total prize pool of an Americas TFT Tactician’s Cup tournament is $12,500. Here is how that money is broken down among the top 32 players who make it to day three.

Tactican’s Cup placement Prize earnings First $3,000 Second $1,700 Third $1,000 Fourth $800 Fifth $700 Sixth $600 Seventh $500 Eighth $400 Ninth to 12 $250 13 to 16 $200 17 to 24 $150 25 to 32 $100

