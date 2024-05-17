Choncc and Pengu DJ surprise looks on faces
Image via Riot Games
Category:
Teamfight Tactics

TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Cup 2: How to watch

Points and placements matter.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: May 17, 2024 02:23 pm

The second round of Teamfight Tactics Tactician’s Trials and Cups has arrived, with Inkborn Fables players from each para-region seeking to earn an invite to Regionals.

When is Tactician’s Cup 2 for Americas, EMEA, and APAC?

Ashe hanging onto roap
Top-ranked ladder players get a bye from the Trials. Image via Riot Games

Much like the first Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Cup, the tournament is split into two weekends with the Tactician’s Trials running from May 18 to 20. The following weekend, from May 24 to 26 is the Tactician Cup for the Americas and APAC regions. EMEA players are on the same schedule but their tournament is still called a Golden Spatula Cup and Qualifiers for now.

How to watch TFT Tactician’s Trials and Tactician’s Cups

TFT Tactician's Cup streamers
Watch the action unfold. Image via Riot Games

There are no official Riot broadcasts for the Inkborn Fables Trials that run from May 18 to 20. Qualifiers, or Trials, for the EMEA region begin at 10am CT on May 18. Times for the Americas and APAC regions are unknown but will be updated when the information becomes available.

Only the EMEA region, through Rising Legends, still has an official broadcast for the Tactician Cup (Golden Spatula Cup). You can watch the broadcast through Twitch from May 24 to 26. No official broadcast will run for the Americas and APAC Tactician’s Cup 2 tournament but several content creators from NA, BR, and LATAM are covering the event.

NA content creators covering TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Cup 2

  • Frodan
  • Denipon
  • Kai
  • Aegis
  • Casanova

Brazil content creators covering TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Cup 2

  • Luuluts
  • Finha8o
  • EzraTFT
  • Soubolinho

LATAM content creators covering TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Cup 2

  • Cesar Baker
  • Jupeson
  • RionconTFT
  • Feryfer

The second TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Cups will advance players to the third Cup tournament while locking in top performers for Regionals and the Tactician’s Crown.

Read Article TFT 14.10 B-patch targets Lillia and Syndra, buffs Trickshot trait
Lillia skin in TFT Set 11
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT 14.10 B-patch targets Lillia and Syndra, buffs Trickshot trait
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 16, 2024
Read Article How Choncc’s Treasure works in TFT Set 11
Choncc holding a TFT Set 11 loot orb
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
How Choncc’s Treasure works in TFT Set 11
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 16, 2024
Read Article All TFT Patch 14.11 new Little Legends, Chibi champions, and boards
TFT Set 11 Poptail Little Legend
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
All TFT Patch 14.11 new Little Legends, Chibi champions, and boards
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 14, 2024
