How TFT Set 11 Dragonlord trait works, champions, and strategies

Summon a dragon with your team comp.
Danny Forster
Published: Mar 18, 2024 10:56 am
Lee Sin in TFT Set 11
Image via Riot Games

Riot Games has added a dragon to Teamfight Tactics Set 11 trait Dragonlord, featuring five Inkborn Fables champions. 

A trait within TFT Set 11, Dragonlord, taps into nostalgia from Dragonlands, showcasing a summoned dragon that drops onto the board after combat starts. And It’s not the only Inkborn Fables trait that summons a unit, with the vertical Storyweaver trait summoning Kayle to burst down enemies as a backline carry

How the Dragonlord trait works in TFT Set 11

Janna casting a spell in TFT Set 11
Add more Dragonlord units to increase the power of the dragon. Image via Riot Games

The main advantage to running the Dragonlord trait in TFT Set 11 is that after eight seconds, it summons a dragon to the board. As it enters the battlefield, the dragon deals true damage to enemies while granting attack speed to your team. The true damage is based on the maximum health percentage. Both the damage and attack speed increase at each of the breakpoints of 2/3/4/5.

BreakpointDragonlord damage and attack speed bonus
TwoFive health percent damage and 12 percent attack speed
Three10 health percent damage and 25 percent attack speed
Four15 health percent damage, 25 percent attack speed, and Stuns for 1.5 seconds
Five25 health percent damage and 45 percent attack speed

The Dragonlord trait is typically run with five champions who have the trait. The breakpoint of five grants solid attack speed bonuses while also stunning the enemies’ frontline so your backline champions can get extra damage in.

Who are the Dragonlord TFT Set 11 champions?

There are only five Dragonlord TFT Set 11 champions: Janna, Diana, Lee Sin, Xayah, and Rakan. The trait was initially strong during PBE testing, especially with a three-star Janna. The Dragonlord trait has since slipped in the meta, but is still playable. 

Rakan is a powerful five-cost but there isn’t much benefit to running Xayah and Rakan at the same time. Another strong unit is Diana. She’s a three-cost who has synergy with the Sage trait. You can also reroll Janna, but I recommend not being baited by the reroll to keep up with comp power levels in your lobby.

