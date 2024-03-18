How TFT Set 11 Heavenly trait works, champion stat bonuses, and more

A new Teamfight Tactics vertical trait called Heavenly within Set 11 Inkborn Fables grants bonus stats based on champion star level and breakpoints.
Devs behind TFT Set 11 have introduced a vertical trait that also works as a splash trait called Heavenly. The Inkborn Fables trait has seven breakpoints and six champions with the trait. There is also a craftable Emblem for the Heavenly trait, using a Spatula and a Cloak. Heavenly is unique in that each champion has a specific bonus stat and that stats are buffed per champion star-levels.
Who are the TFT Set 11 champions with the Heavenly trait?
Six TFT Set 11 champions have the Heavenly trait: Kha’Zix, Malphite, Neeko, Qiyanna, Soraka, and Wuikong. Each of the six also has a unique bonus stat. And if you put a Heavenly Emblem on an Inkborn Fables champion, they will also have a bonus stat.
All Heavenly champion base bonus stats
|Heavenly Champion
|Base stat
|Kha’Zix
|10 Crit
|Malphite
|Eight armor and magic resistance
|Neeko
|60 health
|Qiyana
|10 AD
|Soraka
|10 AP
|Wukong
|12 attack speed
|Heavenly Emblem
|Three percent Omnivamp
How TFT Set 11 Heavenly stat bonuses work
Stat bonuses within the TFT Set 11 Heavenly trait increase based on a champion’s star level and through its seven breakpoints. A two-star champion is granted 30 percent more base stats, while a three-star unit gains 50 percent more.
|Breakpoint
|Heavenly bonus stat
|Two
|100 percent bonus
|Three
|115 percent bonus
|Four
|135 percent bonus
|Five
|165 percent bonus
|Six
|200 percent bonus
|Seven
|240 percent bonus
Is it worth playing Heavenly as a vertical reroll in TFT Set 11?
The Heavenly trait was designed as a reroll vertical trait since a majority of the champions are one to three-cost units. But it can also get used as a splash trait. Neeko is one of the most versatile Heavenly units, having three traits and synergizing with Arcanist. Soraka synergizes with Altruist and Wukong as a five-star with Sage.
Vertical play was the most popular strategy during PBE Inkborn Fables testing. There is a Heavenly Crest, which can add to your Emblems that also grants a Neeko. And the Augment Divine Rolls works well when rerolling.