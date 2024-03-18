How TFT Set 11 Heavenly trait works, champion stat bonuses, and more

A new Teamfight Tactics vertical trait called Heavenly within Set 11 Inkborn Fables grants bonus stats based on champion star level and breakpoints.

Recommended Videos

Devs behind TFT Set 11 have introduced a vertical trait that also works as a splash trait called Heavenly. The Inkborn Fables trait has seven breakpoints and six champions with the trait. There is also a craftable Emblem for the Heavenly trait, using a Spatula and a Cloak. Heavenly is unique in that each champion has a specific bonus stat and that stats are buffed per champion star-levels.

Who are the TFT Set 11 champions with the Heavenly trait?

Gain champion bonus stats. Image via Riot Games

Six TFT Set 11 champions have the Heavenly trait: Kha’Zix, Malphite, Neeko, Qiyanna, Soraka, and Wuikong. Each of the six also has a unique bonus stat. And if you put a Heavenly Emblem on an Inkborn Fables champion, they will also have a bonus stat.

All Heavenly champion base bonus stats

Heavenly Champion Base stat Kha’Zix 10 Crit Malphite Eight armor and magic resistance Neeko 60 health Qiyana 10 AD Soraka 10 AP Wukong 12 attack speed Heavenly Emblem Three percent Omnivamp

How TFT Set 11 Heavenly stat bonuses work

Go verticle for more bonus stats. Image via Riot Games

Stat bonuses within the TFT Set 11 Heavenly trait increase based on a champion’s star level and through its seven breakpoints. A two-star champion is granted 30 percent more base stats, while a three-star unit gains 50 percent more.

Breakpoint Heavenly bonus stat Two 100 percent bonus Three 115 percent bonus Four 135 percent bonus Five 165 percent bonus Six 200 percent bonus Seven 240 percent bonus

Is it worth playing Heavenly as a vertical reroll in TFT Set 11?

The Heavenly trait was designed as a reroll vertical trait since a majority of the champions are one to three-cost units. But it can also get used as a splash trait. Neeko is one of the most versatile Heavenly units, having three traits and synergizing with Arcanist. Soraka synergizes with Altruist and Wukong as a five-star with Sage.

Vertical play was the most popular strategy during PBE Inkborn Fables testing. There is a Heavenly Crest, which can add to your Emblems that also grants a Neeko. And the Augment Divine Rolls works well when rerolling.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more