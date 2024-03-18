Category:
Teamfight Tactics

How TFT Set 11 Heavenly trait works, champion stat bonuses, and more

Go vertical or splash for bonus stats.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Mar 18, 2024 10:02 am
Neeko casting a spell in TFT Set 11
Image via Riot Games

A new Teamfight Tactics vertical trait called Heavenly within Set 11 Inkborn Fables grants bonus stats based on champion star level and breakpoints. 

Recommended Videos

Devs behind TFT Set 11 have introduced a vertical trait that also works as a splash trait called Heavenly. The Inkborn Fables trait has seven breakpoints and six champions with the trait. There is also a craftable Emblem for the Heavenly trait, using a Spatula and a Cloak. Heavenly is unique in that each champion has a specific bonus stat and that stats are buffed per champion star-levels.

Who are the TFT Set 11 champions with the Heavenly trait?

Wukong charging with staff
Gain champion bonus stats. Image via Riot Games

Six TFT Set 11 champions have the Heavenly trait: Kha’Zix, Malphite, Neeko, Qiyanna, Soraka, and Wuikong. Each of the six also has a unique bonus stat. And if you put a Heavenly Emblem on an Inkborn Fables champion, they will also have a bonus stat. 

All Heavenly champion base bonus stats 

Heavenly ChampionBase stat
Kha’Zix10 Crit
MalphiteEight armor and magic resistance
Neeko60 health
Qiyana10 AD
Soraka10 AP
Wukong12 attack speed
Heavenly EmblemThree percent Omnivamp

How TFT Set 11 Heavenly stat bonuses work

Soraka casting spell in TFT Set 11
Go verticle for more bonus stats. Image via Riot Games

Stat bonuses within the TFT Set 11 Heavenly trait increase based on a champion’s star level and through its seven breakpoints. A two-star champion is granted 30 percent more base stats, while a three-star unit gains 50 percent more. 

BreakpointHeavenly bonus stat
Two100 percent bonus
Three115 percent bonus
Four135 percent bonus
Five165 percent bonus
Six200 percent bonus
Seven240 percent bonus

Is it worth playing Heavenly as a vertical reroll in TFT Set 11?

The Heavenly trait was designed as a reroll vertical trait since a majority of the champions are one to three-cost units. But it can also get used as a splash trait. Neeko is one of the most versatile Heavenly units, having three traits and synergizing with Arcanist. Soraka synergizes with Altruist and Wukong as a five-star with Sage. 

Vertical play was the most popular strategy during PBE Inkborn Fables testing. There is a Heavenly Crest, which can add to your Emblems that also grants a Neeko. And the Augment Divine Rolls works well when rerolling. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How TFT Set 11 Exalted trait and champion combination odds work
Lissandra casting a spell in TFT Set 11
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
How TFT Set 11 Exalted trait and champion combination odds work
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 17, 2024
Read Article How to play TFT Set 11 Fortune trait, Luck points table, and more
Zoe casting a spell for luck and fortune
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
How to play TFT Set 11 Fortune trait, Luck points table, and more
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 17, 2024
Read Article Best TFT champion carriers and items for Set 11 Inkborn Fables launch
Pengu raises its arms.
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Best TFT champion carriers and items for Set 11 Inkborn Fables launch
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How TFT Set 11 Exalted trait and champion combination odds work
Lissandra casting a spell in TFT Set 11
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
How TFT Set 11 Exalted trait and champion combination odds work
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 17, 2024
Read Article How to play TFT Set 11 Fortune trait, Luck points table, and more
Zoe casting a spell for luck and fortune
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
How to play TFT Set 11 Fortune trait, Luck points table, and more
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 17, 2024
Read Article Best TFT champion carriers and items for Set 11 Inkborn Fables launch
Pengu raises its arms.
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Best TFT champion carriers and items for Set 11 Inkborn Fables launch
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 16, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.