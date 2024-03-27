TFT Set 11 Patch 14.7 notes: All early PBE changes
May the meta shift in your favor.
Danny Forster
|
Published: Mar 27, 2024 03:36 pm
Image via Riot Games
Patch 14.7 of Teamfight Tactics Set 11 is slated to be a huge update, featuring buffs, nerfs, bug fixes, and more.
TheTFTSet 11 meta has begun to form following the official release of Inkborn Fables on March 20. A small B-patch was shipped after launch, focusing on bug fixes but not balance changes. Patch 14.7 will address many of the overperforming and underperforming aspects of Set 11, from champions and traits to Augments and items.
The TFT dev team shipped the Patch 14.7 branch cut on March 27, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. You can test out the numerous balance changes on the PBE servers until the official update on April 3. All balance adjustments are subject to change before Patch 14.7 goes live and early PBE changes from tacticstools will be updated on March 31 through Mortdog’s Patch Rundown.
Patch 14.7 TFT Set 11 champion balance changes
Kayle is on the nerf hot seat for TFT Set 11 Patch 14.7, getting a reduction in bonus magic damage from her passive attacks to 18/30/40, and her active spell was also hit, getting slightly nerfed from 150/225/375 to 140/225/375. One-cost units like Kha’Zix and Kobuko are slated to receive buffs, along with two-cost champions like Kindred and Qiyana. Four-cost units like Ashe, Kai’Sa, and Morgana are getting slightly buffed, while Hwei is getting a nerf that will likely remove the five-cost as an auto-included in every late-game TFT Set comp.
One-cost TFT Set 11 champions
TFT Set 11 champion
Patch 14.7 balance change
Kha’Zix
Leap physical damage buffed from 175/263/394 to 190/285/428
Kobuko
Active spell damage increased from 60/108/194 to 90/162/292
Kog’Maw
Plus one attack range increased from every two casts to three
Sivir
Attack speed granted to adjacent allies reduced from eight to six seconds
Two-cost TFT Set 11 champions
TFT Set 11 champion
Patch 14.7 balance change
Janna
Spell magic damage to two nearest enemies buffed from 180/270/415 to 190/285/445
Kindred
Dash spell damage buffed from 115/175/260 to 125/185/285
Kindred
Spell damage to nearest enemy buffed from 65/100/155 to 70/105/165
Lux
Spirit Bunny damage buffed from 210/315/480 to 225/340/525
Qiyana
Bonus physical damage increased from 94/141/212 to 103/154/231
Qiyana
Physical damage to enemies behind the target buffed from 94/141/212 to 103/154/231
Shen
Damage reduction reduced at three-star to 40/50/70
Three-cost TFT Set 11 champions
TFT Set 11 champion
Patch 14.7 balance change
Amumu
Heal changed to instant instead of three seconds
Bard
Attack speed nerfed to 0.75
Diana
Mana buffed to 50/100
Soraka
AoE damage increased from 220/330/510 to 230/345/550
Soraka
Adjancent enemy damage increased from 110/165/265 to 120/180/290
Tristana
Attack damage gained increased from 45/45/50 to 50/50/60 percent
Four-cost TFT Set 11 champions
TFT Set 11 champion
Patch 14.7 balance change
Ashe
Total physical damage increased from 450/675/2494 to 480/720/2663
Kai’Sa
Individual Wave physical damage increased to 44/66/214
Kai’Sa
An Enemy hit by 10 Waves physical damage increased to 63/94/281
Morgana
Blizzard damage increased from 250/375/1600 to 265/400/1600
Five-cost TFT Set 11 champions
TFT Set 11 champion
Patch 14.7 balance change
Hwei
Healing of allies reduced from 100/150/1000 to 80/120/1000
Hwei
Magic damage reduced from 200/300/2000 to 180/270/2000
Patch 14.7 TFT Set 11 trait balance changes
At time of writing, balance changes made to TFT Set 11 within the PBE are minimal. Altruist is getting nerfed while the mid-breakpoints of the Arcanist trait were increased in ability power. The Umbral trait was also shown some love by including a health execute at the breakpoint of six.
TFT Set 11 trait
Patch 14.7 balance change
Altruist
Armor and magic resistance adjusted from 10/25/45 to 10/20/40
Arcanist
Gained AP for Arcanist units buffed from 20/45/80/125 to 20/50/85/125
Heavenly
Wukong AD reduced from 12 to 10 percent
Heavenly
Emblem Omnivamp increased from three to six percent
Inkshadow
Breakpoint of seven now has 15 percent more bonus damage and damage reduction in addition to the existing four items
Mythic
AP and AD gained nerfed from 12/22/35 to 10/20/32
Reaper
Breakpoint of four bleed damage reduced from 50 to 40 percent
Umbral
18 percent health execute was added to breakpoint of six, in addition to illuminating the whole board
Patch 14.7 TFT Set 11 Inkshadow item balance changes
TFT Set 11 Inkshadow item
Patch 14.7 balance change
Tattoo of Bombardment
Attack speed increased to 25 percent and attack damage buffed to 25
Tattoo of Force
Armor and magic resistance increased to 35
Tattoo of Fury
Attack speed increased to 30 percent
Tattoo of Toxin
Additional damage from toxin increased to 44 percent
Tattoo of Vitality
Heal increased from 2.5 to three percent of maximum health
Patch 14.7 TFT Set 11 Storyweaver kayle item balance changes
TFT Set 11 Storyweaver item
Patch 14.7 balance change
Talisman of Aid
Shred and Sunder reduced from 30 to 20 percent
Talisman of Force
Kayle’s ability still hits a wider area and it now deals 50 percent more damage too.
Talisman of Speed
Attack speed granted reduced from 15 to 12 percent
Tome of Power
Kayle’s damage increased from 10 to 20 percent
Patch 14.7 TFT Set 11 Augment balance changes
A majority of the TFT Set 11 Augment changes were trait-specific, hitting Crowns, Crests, and Origin trait Augments.
Silver TFT Set 11 Augment balance changes
TFT Set 11 Augment
Patch 14.7 balance change
Good for Something One
Chance to drop gold for champions not holding items increased to 40 percent
Sharing is Caring
Combat start gold gained reduced from two to one
Gold TFT Set 11 Augment balance changes
TFT Set 11 Augment
Patch 14.7 balance change
Arcanist Crest
Champion gained changed from Lux to Zoe
Behemoth Crest
Champion gained changed Malphite to Thresh
Bruiser Crest
Champion gained changed from Aatrox to Tahm Kench
Dragonlord Crest
Champion gained changed Janna to Diana
Fortune Crest
Champion gained changed Teemo to Tristana
Porcelain Crest
Champion gained changed Lux to Amumu
Sage Crest
Champion gained changed Zyra to Diana
Sniper Crest
Champion gained changed from Senna to Aphelios
Storyweaver Crest
Gaining a Riven removed
Warden Crest
Champion gained changed Gnar to Amumu
Built Different Two
Health gained changed to 220 to 480 and attack speed adjusted to 40 to 60 percent
Call to Adventure
Champion gained changed from Sivir to Riven
Drop Blossom!
Neeko’s spell heal increased to 35 percent and increased damage buffed to 35 percent
Dynamic Duo
Gold increased from 10 to 15
Enter the Dragon
Champion gained changed from Janna to Janna and Diana
Epoch
Free rerolls reduced from three to two
Extended Duel
Stacks at combat start reduced from three to two
Haunted House
Champion gained changed Caitlyn and Shen to Aatrox and Shen
Lucky Ricochet
Bounce damage was reduced from 50 to 40 percent of the original damage
Midnight Siphon
Yorick maximum health damage increased to 25 percent
Mind Over Matter
Champion gained changed from Ahri and Training Dummy to Zoe and Training Dummy
Raid Boss
Champion gained changed from Cho’Gath and Malphite to Malphite and Yorick
ReinFOURcement
Gold increased from four to eight
Spirit Guardians
Champion gained changed from Garen and Jax to Gnar and Amumu
Stand United Two
Attack damage and ability power gained changed from “per trait” to “for each non-unique trait.”
Storied Champion
Garen’s bonus true damage increased to 50 percent
Three’s a Crowd
Team health gained reduced to 66 for each unique three-cost
Venerable Piggy Bank
Soul Core gold gained increased to two
Well Fed
Champion gained changed from Kobuko and Rek’Sai to Kobuko and Aatrox
Prismatic TFT Set 11 Augment balance changes
TFT Set 11 Augment
Patch 14.7 balance change
Arcanist Crown
Champion gained changed from Lux to Zoe
Fortune Crown
Item and champion gained changed to Giant Slayer and Tristana
Ghostly Crown
Item and champion gained changed to Gargoyle Stoneplate and Illaoi
Sage Crown
Champion gained changed from Zyra to Diana
Sniper Crown
Champion gained changed from Senna to Aphelios
Stormweaver Crown
Item and champion gained changed to Protector’s Vow and Garen
Warden Crown
Champion gained changed from Gnar to Amumu
Accomplice
Gold reduced from eight to four
At What Cost
Rework—Immediately go to level five and gain 16 XP. You don’t get to choose your future augments.
Build a Bud!
Gold increased from three to six
Pumping Up Three
Attack speed gained reduced from 12 to 10 percent
Patch 14.7 TFT Set 11 item balance changes
A big change was applied to Hextech Gunblade through Patch 14.7, reducing the Omnivamp from 22 to 20 percent. And the maximum health gained from Sterak’s Gage was increased from 20 to 25 percent. Multiple TFT Radiant items were also adjusted.
TFT Set 11 item
Patch 14.7 balance change
Hextech Gunblade
Omnivamp reduced from 22 to 20 percent
Sterak’s Gage
Maximum health gained increased from 20 to 25 percent
Radiant Aegis of the Legion
Attack speed reduced from 30 to 25 percent
Radiant Crest of Cinders
Burn reduced from three to two
Radiant Covalent Spark
Damage from maximum mana reduced from 250 to 200 percent
Radiant Dvarapala Stoneplate
Armor and magic resistance were reduced to 15 and regeneration dropped from two to 1.5 percent
Radiant Fist of Fairness
AD and AP increased from 50 to 60 percent
Radiant Morellonomicon
Burn reduced from three to two
Radiant Sterak’s Megashield
Maximum health increased to 40 percent and AD increased to 60 percent
