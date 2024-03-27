Category:
TFT Set 11 Patch 14.7 notes: All early PBE changes

May the meta shift in your favor.
Published: Mar 27, 2024 03:36 pm
Annie casting a fireball in TFT Set 11
Patch 14.7 of Teamfight Tactics Set 11 is slated to be a huge update, featuring buffs, nerfs, bug fixes, and more.

The TFT Set 11 meta has begun to form following the official release of Inkborn Fables on March 20. A small B-patch was shipped after launch, focusing on bug fixes but not balance changes. Patch 14.7 will address many of the overperforming and underperforming aspects of Set 11, from champions and traits to Augments and items.

The TFT dev team shipped the Patch 14.7 branch cut on March 27, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. You can test out the numerous balance changes on the PBE servers until the official update on April 3. All balance adjustments are subject to change before Patch 14.7 goes live and early PBE changes from tacticstools will be updated on March 31 through Mortdog’s Patch Rundown.

Patch 14.7 TFT Set 11 champion balance changes

Kobuko, a bear-like Yordle, smiles as he attacks in TFT.
Kobuko buffs incoming.

Kayle is on the nerf hot seat for TFT Set 11 Patch 14.7, getting a reduction in bonus magic damage from her passive attacks to 18/30/40, and her active spell was also hit, getting slightly nerfed from 150/225/375 to 140/225/375. One-cost units like Kha’Zix and Kobuko are slated to receive buffs, along with two-cost champions like Kindred and Qiyana. Four-cost units like Ashe, Kai’Sa, and Morgana are getting slightly buffed, while Hwei is getting a nerf that will likely remove the five-cost as an auto-included in every late-game TFT Set comp.

One-cost TFT Set 11 champions

TFT Set 11 championPatch 14.7 balance change
Kha’ZixLeap physical damage buffed from 175/263/394 to 190/285/428
KobukoActive spell damage increased from 60/108/194 to 90/162/292
Kog’MawPlus one attack range increased from every two casts to three
SivirAttack speed granted to adjacent allies reduced from eight to six seconds

Two-cost TFT Set 11 champions

TFT Set 11 championPatch 14.7 balance change
JannaSpell magic damage to two nearest enemies buffed from 180/270/415 to 190/285/445
KindredDash spell damage buffed from 115/175/260 to 125/185/285
KindredSpell damage to nearest enemy buffed from 65/100/155 to 70/105/165
LuxSpirit Bunny damage buffed from 210/315/480 to 225/340/525
QiyanaBonus physical damage increased from 94/141/212 to 103/154/231
QiyanaPhysical damage to enemies behind the target buffed from 94/141/212 to 103/154/231
ShenDamage reduction reduced at three-star to 40/50/70

Three-cost TFT Set 11 champions

TFT Set 11 championPatch 14.7 balance change
AmumuHeal changed to instant instead of three seconds
BardAttack speed nerfed to 0.75
DianaMana buffed to 50/100
SorakaAoE damage increased from 220/330/510 to 230/345/550
SorakaAdjancent enemy damage increased from 110/165/265 to 120/180/290
TristanaAttack damage gained increased from 45/45/50 to 50/50/60 percent

Four-cost TFT Set 11 champions

TFT Set 11 championPatch 14.7 balance change
AsheTotal physical damage increased from 450/675/2494 to 480/720/2663
Kai’SaIndividual Wave physical damage increased to 44/66/214
Kai’SaAn Enemy hit by 10 Waves physical damage increased to 63/94/281
MorganaBlizzard damage increased from 250/375/1600 to 265/400/1600

Five-cost TFT Set 11 champions

TFT Set 11 championPatch 14.7 balance change
HweiHealing of allies reduced from 100/150/1000 to 80/120/1000
HweiMagic damage reduced from 200/300/2000 to 180/270/2000

Patch 14.7 TFT Set 11 trait balance changes

Galio in a defensive stance
Don't sleep on Inkshadow and Storyweaver item balance changes.

At time of writing, balance changes made to TFT Set 11 within the PBE are minimal. Altruist is getting nerfed while the mid-breakpoints of the Arcanist trait were increased in ability power. The Umbral trait was also shown some love by including a health execute at the breakpoint of six.

TFT Set 11 traitPatch 14.7 balance change
AltruistArmor and magic resistance adjusted from 10/25/45 to 10/20/40
ArcanistGained AP for Arcanist units buffed from 20/45/80/125 to 20/50/85/125
HeavenlyWukong AD reduced from 12 to 10 percent
HeavenlyEmblem Omnivamp increased from three to six percent
InkshadowBreakpoint of seven now has 15 percent more bonus damage and damage reduction in addition to the existing four items
MythicAP and AD gained nerfed from 12/22/35 to 10/20/32
ReaperBreakpoint of four bleed damage reduced from 50 to 40 percent
Umbral18 percent health execute was added to breakpoint of six, in addition to illuminating the whole board

Patch 14.7 TFT Set 11 Inkshadow item balance changes

TFT Set 11 Inkshadow itemPatch 14.7 balance change
Tattoo of BombardmentAttack speed increased to 25 percent and attack damage buffed to 25
Tattoo of ForceArmor and magic resistance increased to 35
Tattoo of FuryAttack speed increased to 30 percent
Tattoo of ToxinAdditional damage from toxin increased to 44 percent
Tattoo of VitalityHeal increased from 2.5 to three percent of maximum health

Patch 14.7 TFT Set 11 Storyweaver kayle item balance changes

TFT Set 11 Storyweaver itemPatch 14.7 balance change
Talisman of AidShred and Sunder reduced from 30 to 20 percent
Talisman of ForceKayle’s ability still hits a wider area and it now deals 50 percent more damage too.
Talisman of SpeedAttack speed granted reduced from 15 to 12 percent
Tome of PowerKayle’s damage increased from 10 to 20 percent

Patch 14.7 TFT Set 11 Augment balance changes

Lee Sin in TFT Set 11
Tons of trait-specific changes.

A majority of the TFT Set 11 Augment changes were trait-specific, hitting Crowns, Crests, and Origin trait Augments.

Silver TFT Set 11 Augment balance changes

TFT Set 11 AugmentPatch 14.7 balance change
Good for Something OneChance to drop gold for champions not holding items increased to 40 percent
Sharing is CaringCombat start gold gained reduced from two to one

Gold TFT Set 11 Augment balance changes

TFT Set 11 AugmentPatch 14.7 balance change
Arcanist CrestChampion gained changed from Lux to Zoe
Behemoth CrestChampion gained changed Malphite to Thresh
Bruiser CrestChampion gained changed from Aatrox to Tahm Kench
Dragonlord CrestChampion gained changed Janna to Diana
Fortune CrestChampion gained changed Teemo to Tristana
Porcelain CrestChampion gained changed Lux to Amumu
Sage CrestChampion gained changed Zyra to Diana
Sniper CrestChampion gained changed from Senna to Aphelios
Storyweaver CrestGaining a Riven removed
Warden CrestChampion gained changed Gnar to Amumu
Built Different TwoHealth gained changed to 220 to 480 and attack speed adjusted to 40 to 60 percent
Call to Adventure Champion gained changed from Sivir to Riven
Drop Blossom!Neeko’s spell heal increased to 35 percent and increased damage buffed to 35 percent
Dynamic DuoGold increased from 10 to 15
Enter the DragonChampion gained changed from Janna to Janna and Diana
EpochFree rerolls reduced from three to two
Extended DuelStacks at combat start reduced from three to two
Haunted HouseChampion gained changed Caitlyn and Shen to Aatrox and Shen
Lucky RicochetBounce damage was reduced from 50 to 40 percent of the original damage
Midnight SiphonYorick maximum health damage increased to 25 percent
Mind Over MatterChampion gained changed from Ahri and Training Dummy to Zoe and Training Dummy
Raid BossChampion gained changed from Cho’Gath and Malphite to Malphite and Yorick
ReinFOURcementGold increased from four to eight
Spirit GuardiansChampion gained changed from Garen and Jax to Gnar and Amumu
Stand United TwoAttack damage and ability power gained changed from “per trait” to “for each non-unique trait.”
Storied ChampionGaren’s bonus true damage increased to 50 percent
Three’s a CrowdTeam health gained reduced to 66 for each unique three-cost
Venerable Piggy BankSoul Core gold gained increased to two
Well FedChampion gained changed from Kobuko and Rek’Sai to Kobuko and Aatrox

Prismatic TFT Set 11 Augment balance changes

TFT Set 11 AugmentPatch 14.7 balance change
Arcanist CrownChampion gained changed from Lux to Zoe
Fortune CrownItem and champion gained changed to Giant Slayer and Tristana
Ghostly CrownItem and champion gained changed to Gargoyle Stoneplate and Illaoi
Sage CrownChampion gained changed from Zyra to Diana
Sniper CrownChampion gained changed from Senna to Aphelios
Stormweaver CrownItem and champion gained changed to Protector’s Vow and Garen
Warden CrownChampion gained changed from Gnar to Amumu
AccompliceGold reduced from eight to four
At What CostRework—Immediately go to level five and gain 16 XP. You don’t get to choose your future augments.
Build a Bud!Gold increased from three to six
Pumping Up ThreeAttack speed gained reduced from 12 to 10 percent

Patch 14.7 TFT Set 11 item balance changes

Syndra ready to attack in TFT Set 11
Hextech Gunblade nerfed.

A big change was applied to Hextech Gunblade through Patch 14.7, reducing the Omnivamp from 22 to 20 percent. And the maximum health gained from Sterak’s Gage was increased from 20 to 25 percent. Multiple TFT Radiant items were also adjusted.

TFT Set 11 itemPatch 14.7 balance change
Hextech Gunblade Omnivamp reduced from 22 to 20 percent
Sterak’s GageMaximum health gained increased from 20 to 25 percent
Radiant Aegis of the LegionAttack speed reduced from 30 to 25 percent
Radiant Crest of CindersBurn reduced from three to two
Radiant Covalent SparkDamage from maximum mana reduced from 250 to 200 percent
Radiant Dvarapala StoneplateArmor and magic resistance were reduced to 15 and regeneration dropped from two to 1.5 percent
Radiant Fist of FairnessAD and AP increased from 50 to 60 percent
Radiant MorellonomiconBurn reduced from three to two
Radiant Sterak’s MegashieldMaximum health increased to 40 percent and AD increased to 60 percent
