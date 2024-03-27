TFT Set 11 Patch 14.7 notes: All early PBE changes

Patch 14.7 of Teamfight Tactics Set 11 is slated to be a huge update, featuring buffs, nerfs, bug fixes, and more.

Recommended Videos

The TFT Set 11 meta has begun to form following the official release of Inkborn Fables on March 20. A small B-patch was shipped after launch, focusing on bug fixes but not balance changes. Patch 14.7 will address many of the overperforming and underperforming aspects of Set 11, from champions and traits to Augments and items.

The TFT dev team shipped the Patch 14.7 branch cut on March 27, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. You can test out the numerous balance changes on the PBE servers until the official update on April 3. All balance adjustments are subject to change before Patch 14.7 goes live and early PBE changes from tacticstools will be updated on March 31 through Mortdog’s Patch Rundown.

Patch 14.7 TFT Set 11 champion balance changes

Kobuko buffs incoming. Image via Riot Games

Kayle is on the nerf hot seat for TFT Set 11 Patch 14.7, getting a reduction in bonus magic damage from her passive attacks to 18/30/40, and her active spell was also hit, getting slightly nerfed from 150/225/375 to 140/225/375. One-cost units like Kha’Zix and Kobuko are slated to receive buffs, along with two-cost champions like Kindred and Qiyana. Four-cost units like Ashe, Kai’Sa, and Morgana are getting slightly buffed, while Hwei is getting a nerf that will likely remove the five-cost as an auto-included in every late-game TFT Set comp.

One-cost TFT Set 11 champions

TFT Set 11 champion Patch 14.7 balance change Kha’Zix Leap physical damage buffed from 175/263/394 to 190/285/428 Kobuko Active spell damage increased from 60/108/194 to 90/162/292 Kog’Maw Plus one attack range increased from every two casts to three Sivir Attack speed granted to adjacent allies reduced from eight to six seconds

Two-cost TFT Set 11 champions

TFT Set 11 champion Patch 14.7 balance change Janna Spell magic damage to two nearest enemies buffed from 180/270/415 to 190/285/445 Kindred Dash spell damage buffed from 115/175/260 to 125/185/285 Kindred Spell damage to nearest enemy buffed from 65/100/155 to 70/105/165 Lux Spirit Bunny damage buffed from 210/315/480 to 225/340/525 Qiyana Bonus physical damage increased from 94/141/212 to 103/154/231 Qiyana Physical damage to enemies behind the target buffed from 94/141/212 to 103/154/231 Shen Damage reduction reduced at three-star to 40/50/70

Three-cost TFT Set 11 champions

TFT Set 11 champion Patch 14.7 balance change Amumu Heal changed to instant instead of three seconds Bard Attack speed nerfed to 0.75 Diana Mana buffed to 50/100 Soraka AoE damage increased from 220/330/510 to 230/345/550 Soraka Adjancent enemy damage increased from 110/165/265 to 120/180/290 Tristana Attack damage gained increased from 45/45/50 to 50/50/60 percent

Four-cost TFT Set 11 champions

TFT Set 11 champion Patch 14.7 balance change Ashe Total physical damage increased from 450/675/2494 to 480/720/2663 Kai’Sa Individual Wave physical damage increased to 44/66/214 Kai’Sa An Enemy hit by 10 Waves physical damage increased to 63/94/281 Morgana Blizzard damage increased from 250/375/1600 to 265/400/1600

Five-cost TFT Set 11 champions

TFT Set 11 champion Patch 14.7 balance change Hwei Healing of allies reduced from 100/150/1000 to 80/120/1000 Hwei Magic damage reduced from 200/300/2000 to 180/270/2000

Patch 14.7 TFT Set 11 trait balance changes

Don’t sleep on Inkshadow and Storyweaver item balance changes. Image via Riot Games

At time of writing, balance changes made to TFT Set 11 within the PBE are minimal. Altruist is getting nerfed while the mid-breakpoints of the Arcanist trait were increased in ability power. The Umbral trait was also shown some love by including a health execute at the breakpoint of six.

TFT Set 11 trait Patch 14.7 balance change Altruist Armor and magic resistance adjusted from 10/25/45 to 10/20/40 Arcanist Gained AP for Arcanist units buffed from 20/45/80/125 to 20/50/85/125 Heavenly Wukong AD reduced from 12 to 10 percent Heavenly Emblem Omnivamp increased from three to six percent Inkshadow Breakpoint of seven now has 15 percent more bonus damage and damage reduction in addition to the existing four items Mythic AP and AD gained nerfed from 12/22/35 to 10/20/32 Reaper Breakpoint of four bleed damage reduced from 50 to 40 percent Umbral 18 percent health execute was added to breakpoint of six, in addition to illuminating the whole board

Patch 14.7 TFT Set 11 Inkshadow item balance changes

TFT Set 11 Inkshadow item Patch 14.7 balance change Tattoo of Bombardment Attack speed increased to 25 percent and attack damage buffed to 25 Tattoo of Force Armor and magic resistance increased to 35 Tattoo of Fury Attack speed increased to 30 percent Tattoo of Toxin Additional damage from toxin increased to 44 percent Tattoo of Vitality Heal increased from 2.5 to three percent of maximum health

Patch 14.7 TFT Set 11 Storyweaver kayle item balance changes

TFT Set 11 Storyweaver item Patch 14.7 balance change Talisman of Aid Shred and Sunder reduced from 30 to 20 percent Talisman of Force Kayle’s ability still hits a wider area and it now deals 50 percent more damage too. Talisman of Speed Attack speed granted reduced from 15 to 12 percent Tome of Power Kayle’s damage increased from 10 to 20 percent

Patch 14.7 TFT Set 11 Augment balance changes

Tons of trait-specific changes. Image via Riot Games

A majority of the TFT Set 11 Augment changes were trait-specific, hitting Crowns, Crests, and Origin trait Augments.

Silver TFT Set 11 Augment balance changes

TFT Set 11 Augment Patch 14.7 balance change Good for Something One Chance to drop gold for champions not holding items increased to 40 percent Sharing is Caring Combat start gold gained reduced from two to one

Gold TFT Set 11 Augment balance changes

TFT Set 11 Augment Patch 14.7 balance change Arcanist Crest Champion gained changed from Lux to Zoe Behemoth Crest Champion gained changed Malphite to Thresh Bruiser Crest Champion gained changed from Aatrox to Tahm Kench Dragonlord Crest Champion gained changed Janna to Diana Fortune Crest Champion gained changed Teemo to Tristana Porcelain Crest Champion gained changed Lux to Amumu Sage Crest Champion gained changed Zyra to Diana Sniper Crest Champion gained changed from Senna to Aphelios Storyweaver Crest Gaining a Riven removed Warden Crest Champion gained changed Gnar to Amumu Built Different Two Health gained changed to 220 to 480 and attack speed adjusted to 40 to 60 percent Call to Adventure Champion gained changed from Sivir to Riven Drop Blossom! Neeko’s spell heal increased to 35 percent and increased damage buffed to 35 percent Dynamic Duo Gold increased from 10 to 15 Enter the Dragon Champion gained changed from Janna to Janna and Diana Epoch Free rerolls reduced from three to two Extended Duel Stacks at combat start reduced from three to two Haunted House Champion gained changed Caitlyn and Shen to Aatrox and Shen Lucky Ricochet Bounce damage was reduced from 50 to 40 percent of the original damage Midnight Siphon Yorick maximum health damage increased to 25 percent Mind Over Matter Champion gained changed from Ahri and Training Dummy to Zoe and Training Dummy Raid Boss Champion gained changed from Cho’Gath and Malphite to Malphite and Yorick ReinFOURcement Gold increased from four to eight Spirit Guardians Champion gained changed from Garen and Jax to Gnar and Amumu Stand United Two Attack damage and ability power gained changed from “per trait” to “for each non-unique trait.” Storied Champion Garen’s bonus true damage increased to 50 percent Three’s a Crowd Team health gained reduced to 66 for each unique three-cost Venerable Piggy Bank Soul Core gold gained increased to two Well Fed Champion gained changed from Kobuko and Rek’Sai to Kobuko and Aatrox

Prismatic TFT Set 11 Augment balance changes

TFT Set 11 Augment Patch 14.7 balance change Arcanist Crown Champion gained changed from Lux to Zoe Fortune Crown Item and champion gained changed to Giant Slayer and Tristana Ghostly Crown Item and champion gained changed to Gargoyle Stoneplate and Illaoi Sage Crown Champion gained changed from Zyra to Diana Sniper Crown Champion gained changed from Senna to Aphelios Stormweaver Crown Item and champion gained changed to Protector’s Vow and Garen Warden Crown Champion gained changed from Gnar to Amumu Accomplice Gold reduced from eight to four At What Cost Rework—Immediately go to level five and gain 16 XP. You don’t get to choose your future augments. Build a Bud! Gold increased from three to six Pumping Up Three Attack speed gained reduced from 12 to 10 percent

Patch 14.7 TFT Set 11 item balance changes

Hextech Gunblade nerfed. Image via Riot Games

A big change was applied to Hextech Gunblade through Patch 14.7, reducing the Omnivamp from 22 to 20 percent. And the maximum health gained from Sterak’s Gage was increased from 20 to 25 percent. Multiple TFT Radiant items were also adjusted.

TFT Set 11 item Patch 14.7 balance change Hextech Gunblade Omnivamp reduced from 22 to 20 percent Sterak’s Gage Maximum health gained increased from 20 to 25 percent Radiant Aegis of the Legion Attack speed reduced from 30 to 25 percent Radiant Crest of Cinders Burn reduced from three to two Radiant Covalent Spark Damage from maximum mana reduced from 250 to 200 percent Radiant Dvarapala Stoneplate Armor and magic resistance were reduced to 15 and regeneration dropped from two to 1.5 percent Radiant Fist of Fairness AD and AP increased from 50 to 60 percent Radiant Morellonomicon Burn reduced from three to two Radiant Sterak’s Megashield Maximum health increased to 40 percent and AD increased to 60 percent

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more