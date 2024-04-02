All TFT Patch 14.7 big takeaways in Set 11

Riot Games is shipping its first major Teamfight Tactics update for Set 11 Inkborn Fables through Patch 14.7, nerfing comps that run traits like Ghostly and Fated while buffing Inkshadow and Duelist.

Big meta changes are coming to TFT Set 11 through Patch 14.7. The update is the first for the Inkborn Fables set and is expected to shake up the meta. From champion buffs and nerfs to Augments and items, Patch 14.7 is packed with changes that can seem overwhelming at first glance. After playtesting the changes through PBE servers, I’ve separated the biggest changes that will impact the Set 11 meta the most, helping you climb the ranked ladder before everyone else catches on.

Patch 14.7 nerfs to know in TFT Set 11

Kayle was hit with multiple nerfs. Image via Riot Games

Three major nerfs were applied to TFT Set 11 through Patch 14.7, but a nerf to an overpowered comp or trait doesn’t mean it’s unplayable. Hwei was also nerfed significantly, removing the Legendary five-cost as an auto-include in every late-game stage board.

Ghostly nerfs

Bonus damage applied to haunted enemies through the Ghostly trait was significantly nerfed, affecting the Senna and Shen reroll comp. Shen was also nerfed but also buffed and Morgana was buffed. Overall the Ghostly comp will decrease in power but should still get classified as an A-tier build in TFT Set 11.

Fated nerfs

Yasuo was hit with armor and magic resistance nerfs, as was the TFT Set 11 item Gargoyle’s Stoneplate. Thresh was also nerfed but Aphellios was left alone. Overall the Fated reroll comp will take a hit but should still be playable, just not as good as it was during Patch 14.6.

Storyweaver nerfs

Kayle was hit with multiple nerfs through the TFT Set 11 Storyweaver trait but the Tome of Power was buffed. Using Storyweaver as an opener will be slightly worse through Patch 14.7 but five to seven Storyweaver will likely remain viable.

Patch 14.7 buffs to know in TFT Set 11

Watch out for Duelist reroll builds. Image via Riot Games

Much like the nerfs through the first major update, there are plenty of buffs too. Traits like Heavenly were buffed multiple times, Inkshadow items were buffed across the board, and Duelist reroll might be the best comp within Patch 14.7.

Inkshadow buffs

Taking over as potentially the best opener in TFT Set 11 is the Inkshadow trait over Storyweaver. The trait itself was buffed during the early breakpoints as was just about every Tattoo item. And Kai’Sa’s attack damage was also increased, improving the Inkshadow trait during the late-game stages.

Duelist buffs

Duelists will likely be the next big S-tier comp during Patch 14.7. Tristana was buffed at all three star levels and Volibear was left alone. Irelia was also left untouched, providing the damage needed during the late-game stages.

Heavenly buffs

Verticle Heavenly was an A/S-tier comp during 14.6 and should remain that way for Patch 14.7. The Heavenly Emblem received a significant buff, increasing Omnivamp from three to six percent. Soraka was buffed, as was Kindred, who was typically splashed in the Heavenly vertical comp to activate Reaper.

Buffs to keep an eye on in Patch 14.7

Individual buffs through Patch 14.7 may also impact the TFT Set 11 meta, like a buff to Morgana, that improves her as a Sage and Ghostly splash. Diana was buffed, improving Dragonlord and Sage splash builds. Xayah was buffed, improving late-game boards with Dragonlord. Kindred may become a viable reroll option. And almost every Gold Augment crest was buffed, improving trait-specific Augments.

All Patch 14.7 changes for TFT Set 11 will drop into live servers on April 3, with times depending on your region. The Americas region can expect the update to go live around 1pm CT.

