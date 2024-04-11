Riot beefing up 4-cost champions with HP buff in TFT Set 11 Patch 14.8

Riot Games is improving the defenses of Teamfight Tactics four and five-cost champions through Patch 14.8, keeping stats comparable to that of a two or three-cost reroll unit.

Reroll options within TFT Set 11 are hot during Patch 14.7, while certain four and five-cost champions are having trouble matching three-star champion defensive stats. The dev team is providing an answer to this problem through Patch 14.8, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, by buffing the health of four and five-cost units within TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables.

Kayn’s base health will increase to 1,200. Image via Riot Games

“We want to see the natural power of four and five-costs be a bit stronger than it has been, and flat HP is a great way to help in this space,” said Mortdog.

The HP buffs will increase the health of four-cost units, comparable to three and two-cost three-star units. Defenses of late-game TFT Set 11 champions are lower due to the core HP scaling system, according to Mortdog, which will feature a three-star Thresh with a base health of 2,916 while a two-star Ornn only has a base health of 1,800.

“In 14.8 (the patch next Wednesday) you are going to see almost every four-cost champ gain a VERY large HP buff as we attempt to shrink (not remove) this gap in defensive capabilities,” said Mortdog.

The fix may “not be the perfect solve” according to the director, but it should still level the playing field when building late-game TFT Set 11 comps. Other options could involve adjusting three-star scaling but for now, the team feels that testing out the HP buff is the right choice.

The HP buffs are slated to drop during TFT Set 11 Patch 14.8 on April 17. You can test out the changes this weekend through PBE servers before the update drops into live servers.

