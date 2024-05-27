How to evolve Poipole into Naganadel in Pokémon Go

Poipole is arguably the oddest Ultra Beast since it can evolve. And with Naganadel’s inclusion in Pokémon Go, now you just need to put in some work to unlock the little guy’s full potential.

Recommended Videos

Initially, Poipole wasn’t able to evolve into Naganadel in Pokémon Go due to a staggered release—similar to how Cosmog and Cosmoem had delayed availability for Solgaleo and Lunala. That limitation has now been lifted and you can evolve the Poison Pin Pokémon, though the evolution method is unorthodox. If you want to evolve UB Adhesive fully, here is how to get your Poipole to Naganadel in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go: How to evolve Poipole and get Naganadel

Break through those limits. Screenshot via Niantic

To evolve Poipole into Naganadel in Pokémon Go, you need to have 200 Poipole Candy and set Poipole as your Buddy Pokémon. From there, you need to catch 20 Dragon-type Pokémon before giving it the Candy.

This is an odd evolution mechanic, which Niantic loves to use, where you actively need to get your Pokémon involved with your activities such as catching Pokémon or battling other players. Evolving Primeape into Annihilape requires a similar amount of attention, though Poipole is a bit more intensive because it is harder to get the necessary Candy—purely because the Ultra Beasts are rare species.

Essentially, you need to collect as much Poipole Candy as possible either via Research or walking with Poipole as your Buddy. And before you can use 200 Poipole Candy to evolve the Ultra Beast, you need to catch 20 Dragon-type Pokémon while Poipole is your Buddy. Wild, research, and raid encounters all count toward this total. After that, you’ll have a powerful Naganadel, though you might not be able to get a Shiny.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more