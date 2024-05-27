Naganadel Pokemon TCG art.
Image via The Pokémon Company
Category:
Pokémon

How to evolve Poipole into Naganadel in Pokémon Go

Poison is on the menu.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: May 27, 2024 02:39 pm

Poipole is arguably the oddest Ultra Beast since it can evolve. And with Naganadel’s inclusion in Pokémon Go, now you just need to put in some work to unlock the little guy’s full potential. 

Recommended Videos

Initially, Poipole wasn’t able to evolve into Naganadel in Pokémon Go due to a staggered release—similar to how Cosmog and Cosmoem had delayed availability for Solgaleo and Lunala. That limitation has now been lifted and you can evolve the Poison Pin Pokémon, though the evolution method is unorthodox. If you want to evolve UB Adhesive fully, here is how to get your Poipole to Naganadel in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go: How to evolve Poipole and get Naganadel 

Poipole emerging from an Ultra Wormhole.
Break through those limits. Screenshot via Niantic

To evolve Poipole into Naganadel in Pokémon Go, you need to have 200 Poipole Candy and set Poipole as your Buddy Pokémon. From there, you need to catch 20 Dragon-type Pokémon before giving it the Candy.

This is an odd evolution mechanic, which Niantic loves to use, where you actively need to get your Pokémon involved with your activities such as catching Pokémon or battling other players. Evolving Primeape into Annihilape requires a similar amount of attention, though Poipole is a bit more intensive because it is harder to get the necessary Candy—purely because the Ultra Beasts are rare species

Essentially, you need to collect as much Poipole Candy as possible either via Research or walking with Poipole as your Buddy. And before you can use 200 Poipole Candy to evolve the Ultra Beast, you need to catch 20 Dragon-type Pokémon while Poipole is your Buddy. Wild, research, and raid encounters all count toward this total. After that, you’ll have a powerful Naganadel, though you might not be able to get a Shiny.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (May 2024)
Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Codes
Codes
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (May 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others May 27, 2024
Read Article Why top Pokémon players are KOing their own ‘mons in Scarlet and Violet pro play
Miraidon Pokemon TCG art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Why top Pokémon players are KOing their own ‘mons in Scarlet and Violet pro play
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa May 26, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go reveals new season with rampaging Ultra Beasts, return of Mega Rayquaza
Pokemon Go Ultra Wormholes.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go reveals new season with rampaging Ultra Beasts, return of Mega Rayquaza
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (May 2024)
Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Codes
Codes
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (May 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others May 27, 2024
Read Article Why top Pokémon players are KOing their own ‘mons in Scarlet and Violet pro play
Miraidon Pokemon TCG art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Why top Pokémon players are KOing their own ‘mons in Scarlet and Violet pro play
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa May 26, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go reveals new season with rampaging Ultra Beasts, return of Mega Rayquaza
Pokemon Go Ultra Wormholes.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go reveals new season with rampaging Ultra Beasts, return of Mega Rayquaza
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 26, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.