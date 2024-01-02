What is an Ultra Wormhole in Pokémon Go?

Raids are a core part of Pokémon Go’s gameplay, offering a way for players to get powerful and rare Pokémon. Ultra Wormholes are a mechanic linked to this feature.

You might be confused when encountering this for the first time while exploring Pokémon Go‘s overworld. You’ll see it appear in Raids when an egg is supposed to be hatched, with the countdown reaching zero.

But when it does, instead of seeing a regular Raid Pokémon appear, a Wormhole will open. You’ll hear epic music and an animation with the special Pokémon coming out of the Wormhole.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ultra Wormholes in Pokémon Go.

How do Ultra Wormholes work in Pokémon Go?

Ohhh shiny. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ultra Wormholes are random manifestations you can witness in Raids. They connect you to another dimension by enabling encounters with powerful Pokémon species called Ultra Beasts.

You can see them hatch. Their nature will be only indicated by their rarity level, but otherwise, they’ll look like regular Raids. They all feature a rarity of five stars and are pretty tough to defeat alone, so you’d better find a group of players to team up with.

Otherwise, the difference between Ultra Beasts and other Pokémon in Raids is purely visual, so you’ll be able to process the fight similarly to any other in Pokémon Go.

Ultra Wormholes are generally part of Raid rotations linked to time-limited events, so you won’t likely encounter them on a regular basis.