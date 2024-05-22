Best moveset for Naganadel in Pokémon Go

After having Poipole around in Pokémon Go, it’s time to evolve it into Naganadel to reach its strongest form. When you get Nagandel, the real decision comes down to what attacks you should teach to give it the best moveset.

Not only do you need to consider what attacks Naganadel can know, but you also need to see how its stats line up against other Pokémon. Even if a Pokémon has the best attacks in the game, it might not stack up when fighting those with superior stats. You need to strike a delicate balance, but it helps to teach Naganadel the best moveset it can learn in Pokémon Go.

Naganadel best moveset in Pokémon Go

Unleash Naganadel against your opponents. Image via The Pokémon Company

When using Naganadel in Pokémon Go, the best moveset to teach it is the fast move Poison Jab, and the charged moves Fell Stinger and Dragon Pulse. Although Nagandel is a Poison and Dragon-type Pokémon, it does have a handful of Bug-type attacks it can use in battle.

For Naganadel’s fast move, Poison Jab is the best choice. It only takes two turns to use and can output seven damage and energy generation each time. The other move Naganadel can learn, Air Slash, is a strong Flying-type move. However, Poison Jab can get an attack bonus because of Nagandel’s typing in Pokémon Go.

With Naganadel’s charged attacks, there are four choices to pick from. These are all the charged attacks you can teach Naganadel.

Acrobatics (Flying-type)

Dragon Pulse (Dragon-type)

Fell Stinger (Bug-type)

Sludge Bomb (Poison-type)

Between these four choices, Dragon Pulse and Fell Stinger are the better choices. Although Fell Stinger has its place when used against other players, it’s a better option for Naganadel than Sludge Bomb or Acrobatics. The benefit to Fell Stinger is that Naganadel increases its attack each time you use it, and it doesn’t cost too much energy but sorely lacks in damage. That’s why you have Dragon Pulse as the second choice, and you can unleash it after increasing Naganadel’s attack after several rounds.

Is Naganadel good in Pokémon Go?

Although Naganadel is an Ultra Beast in Pokémon Go, it’s not the best option for you to use against other players or in raids. The problem with Naganadel is its stats. It has a decent amount of attack power but low defenses and health points. It won’t take long for other Pokémon to overpower it in a duel, and the same goes for it in raids. You’re better off using other Dragon or Poison-type Pokémon if you need one during a fight. I recommend against using Naganadel against other players until Niantic does something about its stats. It’s similar to Blacephalon and Stakataka.

