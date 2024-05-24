Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders: All bonuses, boosted encounters, and Collection Challenge rewards

Pokémon Go just got three big new additions as part of the Ultra Space Wonders event, with multiple Ultra Beasts debuting. Pair that with a set of Collection Challenges, new Shiny Pokémon, and other bonuses and you have the makings of a stacked event.
From May 23 to 28 at 8pm local time, the Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders event introduces Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon. Multiple other rare Pokémon will also be appearing more frequently in the wild, with a specific focus on Mareanie as it gets its Shiny variant. And, so you don’t forget about the other cool goodies like the Collection Challenges and Research, here’s the full event guide for Ultra Space Wonders.
Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders: Full event guide
Running from May 23 to 28, the Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders event is full of content at every level. The event bonuses are a bit light, but the focus here is on the sheer volume of rare Pokémon you can encounter at an increased rate.
The introduction of Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon is key, especially with the latter two being exclusive to the Eastern and Western Hemisphere respectively. But there’s also a nice lineup of boosted raid and wild spawns that will help flesh out the event alongside a trio of Collection Challenges.
Don’t forget about all the Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research either.
All Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders boosted wild encounters
Here’s every Pokémon you’ll see in the Ultra Space Wonders event. We’ve added an asterisk (*) next to their name to indicate if they have a chance to appear as a Shiny and included a list of times when specific Pokémon will rotate.
|Ekans*
|Zubat*
|Tentacool*
|Koffing*
|Stunky*
|Croagunk*
|Trubbish*
|Skrelp*
|Mareanie*
|Dratini*
All Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders event raids
Similar to wild encounters, an asterisk (*) next to a Pokémon’s name will indicate if they can appear as a Shiny after you defeat them in a Raid.
|Raid Type
|Raid Bosses
|One-star
|Paldean Wooper*
Hisuian Qwilfish*
Hisuian Sneasel*
Bagon*Deino*
|Three-star
|Galarian Weezing*
Druddigon*
Turtonator*
|Five-star
|Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere Only)
Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere Only)
|Mega Raids
|Mega Pidgeot
Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge guide: All encounters and rewards
How to complete Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Catch
|Pokémon to catch
|Collection Challenge rewards
|Catch a Tentacool
Catch a Mareanie
Catch a Skrelp
|1,000 XP and a Mareanie encounter
How to Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Research
|Pokémon to catch
|Collection Challenge rewards
|Catch a Nidoran♀
Catch a Nidoran♂
Catch a Trubbish
|5,000 XP and a Mareanie encounter
How to Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Raid
|Pokémon to catch
|Collection Challenge rewards
|Catch a Bagon
Catch a Deino
Catch Druddigon
|10,000 XP and a Mareanie encounter
All Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders event bonuses
- Shiny Mareanie is available for the first time.
- Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon added to the game.
- Double XP for winning Ultra Beast Raids.