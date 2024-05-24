Mareanie listed around other Pokemon Go items.
Image via Niantic
Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders: All bonuses, boosted encounters, and Collection Challenge rewards

Delve right into the poisonous fray.
Pokémon Go just got three big new additions as part of the Ultra Space Wonders event, with multiple Ultra Beasts debuting. Pair that with a set of Collection Challenges, new Shiny Pokémon, and other bonuses and you have the makings of a stacked event.

From May 23 to 28 at 8pm local time, the Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders event introduces Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon. Multiple other rare Pokémon will also be appearing more frequently in the wild, with a specific focus on Mareanie as it gets its Shiny variant. And, so you don’t forget about the other cool goodies like the Collection Challenges and Research, here’s the full event guide for Ultra Space Wonders.

Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders: Full event guide

Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon appearing from an Ultra Wormhole.
Time to get your UB on! Image via Niantic

Running from May 23 to 28, the Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders event is full of content at every level. The event bonuses are a bit light, but the focus here is on the sheer volume of rare Pokémon you can encounter at an increased rate. 

The introduction of Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon is key, especially with the latter two being exclusive to the Eastern and Western Hemisphere respectively. But there’s also a nice lineup of boosted raid and wild spawns that will help flesh out the event alongside a trio of Collection Challenges.

Don’t forget about all the Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research either.

All Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders boosted wild encounters

Here’s every Pokémon you’ll see in the Ultra Space Wonders event. We’ve added an asterisk (*) next to their name to indicate if they have a chance to appear as a Shiny and included a list of times when specific Pokémon will rotate.

Ekans*Zubat*Tentacool*
Koffing*Stunky*Croagunk*
Trubbish*Skrelp*Mareanie*
Dratini*

All Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders event raids

Similar to wild encounters, an asterisk (*) next to a Pokémon’s name will indicate if they can appear as a Shiny after you defeat them in a Raid.

Raid TypeRaid Bosses
One-starPaldean Wooper*
Hisuian Qwilfish*
Hisuian Sneasel*
Bagon*Deino*
Three-starGalarian Weezing*
Druddigon*
Turtonator*
Five-starBlacephalon (Western Hemisphere Only)
Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere Only)
Mega RaidsMega Pidgeot

Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge guide: All encounters and rewards

How to complete Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Catch

Pokémon to catchCollection Challenge rewards
Catch a Tentacool
Catch a Mareanie
Catch a Skrelp		1,000 XP and a Mareanie encounter

How to Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Research

Pokémon to catchCollection Challenge rewards
Catch a Nidoran♀
Catch a Nidoran♂
Catch a Trubbish		5,000 XP and a Mareanie encounter

How to Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Raid

Pokémon to catchCollection Challenge rewards
Catch a Bagon
Catch a Deino
Catch Druddigon		10,000 XP and a Mareanie encounter

All Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders event bonuses

  • Shiny Mareanie is available for the first time.
  • Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon added to the game.
  • Double XP for winning Ultra Beast Raids.
