Can Poipole be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

When it comes to tracking down a Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go, it’s all about luck. There are times you can take advantage of a current event to help you out, but not every Pokémon has a Shiny version, and you’re probably asking this question regarding Poipole.

Poipole is an Ultra Beast making its debut in Pokémon Go during the World of Wonders season. You have an opportunity to catch it if you purchase the World of Wonders Special Research ticket, and it’s a guaranteed catch for you. For those looking to acquire at least one Shiny version of any Pokémon, it’s important to know if you have a chance to catch one for Poipole, or if you have to wait until it appears again in Pokémon Go.

Does Poipole have a Shiny version in Pokémon Go?

Poipole can only appear once in Pokémon Go. Image via the Pokémon Company.

I can confirm that because Poipole is a static encounter in Pokémon Go, a Shiny version is not available during its debut. Similar to when Cosmog appeared in Pokémon Go during the Season of Light, a Shiny version was not released, which means we can expect Poipole to reappear in a future event.

Everyone who logs into Pokémon Go during the World of Wonders season receives the Special Research featuring Poipole. You can unlock them after completing the tasks for the first quest. After you catch Poipole, there’s the option to wander around with it as your buddy. Unfortunately, its evolution, Naganadel, won’t be available until Niantic is ready to reveal that. For those who also caught Cosmog, the evolution of its other forms only appeared when the time was right.

I expect a Shiny version of Poipole to appear in a future event. Because Cosmog has yet to receive a Shiny version in Pokémon Go, I can’t estimate what type of event Niantic would do. It could be similar to how they released Shiny Shaymin, where they had a Masterwork Research, or it could appear in one of the larger events, such as Pokémon Go Fest, or a Pokémon Go Tour event. It’s entirely up in the air, but don’t expect to encounter a Shiny version during the World of Wonders Special Research ticket.

When it does come out, we can look forward to seeing how it looks in this new appearance. I’m keen to see how Naganadel does in the upcoming Battle League when it can finally fight in Pokémon Go.