How to get Cosmog in Pokémon Go

First introduced in Gen VII, Cosmog is the tiny and adorable Legendary Pokémon of the Alola region. It might not look that threatening or strong, but it gets a huge boost in power through two evolutions. Cosmog first evolves into Cosmoem and then either Solgaleo or Lunala.

While Cosmog might be one of the main stars of Pokémon Sun and Moon, it has also made its way into Pokémon Go. Seeing how it’s a Legendary Pokémon, you might expect Cosmog to be rarer, harder to obtain, or locked to certain events.

How to get Cosmog, Cosmoem, Lunala, and Solgaleo in Pokémon Go

As of right now, Cosmog has only been made available during one event in Pokémon Go. During the Season of Light back in 2022, Cosmog made its first and only appearance via Special Research. By completing page one of the Special Research, “A Cosmic Companion,” players were rewarded with a Cosmog encounter along with some experience and Stardust.

Once players had Cosmog in their possession, they had the opportunity to evolve it into Cosmoem as one of the tasks on page five of the Special Research. To evolve, the little Nebula Pokémon requires 25 Cosmog Candy, which were conveniently handed out as the reward for the previous page of the Special Research.

From there, Cosmoem could then be evolved into either Lunala or Solgaleo during the Astral Eclipse event. Players just needed to have 100 more Cosmog Candy which could all be obtained by completing up to page eight of the Special Research. If they wanted a Lunala, players used their Cosmog Candy on Cosmoem at night during the event. If they wanted a Solgaleo, they used their Candy on Cosmoem during the day while the event was active.

So far, that was the only opportunity players had to obtain Cosmog and its evolutions. Stay tuned for more events that might feature Cosmog in the future.