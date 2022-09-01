Pokémon Go is entering its next season of content, with upcoming events, research, and other releases further tying into the story surrounding Ultra Space, the appearance of Ultra Beasts, and introducing more Pokémon found in the Alola region.

The Season of Light has already added the Legendary Nebula Pokémon, Cosmog to the game through the new season-long Special Research that all players can complete.

Eventually, this research will tie into more content running throughout the Season of Light, which should include something to do with Solgaleo and Lunala. Professor Willow has already returned from his unexpected travels in Ultra Space, so who really knows what could be on the way for Pokémon Go over the coming months—especially with Guzzlord being teased already.

GET IN THE BAG, NEBBY pic.twitter.com/h89Kju55p2 — Bulbagarden (@Bulbagarden) September 1, 2022

Running from Sept. 1 to Dec. 1, the Season of Light is already underway and players can hop in to start completing research tasks. Cosmog is available to get now too, though how Niantic will choose to implement the use of the small Legendary before it evolves is still a mystery.

If you do plan on trekking through the light, here is how to catch Cosmog and all of the Special Research tasks and rewards that will build off of that.

All Pokémon Go Season of Light ‘A Cosmic Companion’ Special Research tasks and rewards

A Cosmic Companion page one

Catch 15 Pokémon Five Razz Berries

Make 10 Curveball Throws Staryu encounter

Catch 15 Psychic-type Pokémon Five Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: Cosmog encounter, 1,000 XP, and 500 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion page two

Give your Buddy three treats Woobat encounter

Earn 10 Candies walking with your Buddy Stary encounter

Catch 15 Psychic-type Pokémon Munna encounter



Total Rewards: One Poffin, 2,000 XP, 500 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion page three

Earn 15 Hearts with your Buddy Ralts encounter

Send 10 Gifts to Friends Staryu encounter

Catch 20 different species of Pokémon 25 Poké Balls



Total Rewards: Five Pinap Berries, 3,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion page four

Professor Willow is currently performing an investigation regarding this research. Check back for more details soon! 789 XP (Cosmog’s Pokédex number)



Total Rewards: 25 Cosmog Candy, 3,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust

This article will be updated throughout the Season of Light as more research is added.