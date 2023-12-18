All Pokémon found in Polar Biome in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC brings players into the fresh zone of Blueberry Academy. There are plenty of Pokémon, both new and returning, to be found here.
Blueberry Academy is divided into four different biomes. One of these is the Polar biome. In this area, you can expect to see Ice-type Pokémon as you explore the frosty lands and venture inside static-filled caves. There are a lot of different Pokémon to be found here, so before you waste time searching, this list will give you an idea of whether or not the Pokémon you’re after will actually pop up in the new Polar Biome.
All Pokémon found in Polar Biome in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC
There are 70 different Pokémon that can be found in the Polar Biome once it has been upgraded. The best part is it’s not just Ice-type Pokémon you’ll see, you can also get a variety of other powerful companions, including some of the most popular starter Pokémon.
If you’re looking for something specific, here is a list of each Pokémon found roaming around the Polar Biome once it is fully upgraded:
- Altaria
- Axew
- Fraxure
- Beldum
- Metang
- Chespin
- Chimchar
- Crabrawler
- Crabominable
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
- Cyndaquil
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Dewgong
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Duraludon
- Elekid
- Electabuzz
- Eelektrik
- Eelektross
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Girafarig
- Golett
- Golurk
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Joltik
- Galvantula
- Kleavor
- Lapras
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Milcery
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Minior
- Minum
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Oshawott
- Piplup
- Plusle
- Porygon
- Qwilfish
- Rhydon
- Rotom
- Alolan Sandshrew – Violet Only
- Scizor
- Scorbunny
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
- Seel
- Sinistea
- Skarmory
- Smeargle
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Snubbull
- Granbull
- Solosis
- Duosion
- Reuniclus
- Torchic
- Tynamo
- Tyrogue
- Hitmontop
- Alolan Vulpix – Scarlet only
These are 70 Pokemon to be found in the wild lands of Blueberry Academy’s Polar Biome.