All Pokémon found in Polar Biome in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC brings players into the fresh zone of Blueberry Academy. There are plenty of Pokémon, both new and returning, to be found here.

Blueberry Academy is divided into four different biomes. One of these is the Polar biome. In this area, you can expect to see Ice-type Pokémon as you explore the frosty lands and venture inside static-filled caves. There are a lot of different Pokémon to be found here, so before you waste time searching, this list will give you an idea of whether or not the Pokémon you’re after will actually pop up in the new Polar Biome.

All Pokémon found in Polar Biome in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

There are plenty of favorites to be found in the snow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 70 different Pokémon that can be found in the Polar Biome once it has been upgraded. The best part is it’s not just Ice-type Pokémon you’ll see, you can also get a variety of other powerful companions, including some of the most popular starter Pokémon.

If you’re looking for something specific, here is a list of each Pokémon found roaming around the Polar Biome once it is fully upgraded:

Altaria

Axew

Fraxure

Beldum

Metang

Chespin

Chimchar

Crabrawler

Crabominable

Cubchoo

Beartic

Cyndaquil

Deerling

Sawsbuck

Dewgong

Drilbur

Excadrill

Duraludon

Elekid

Electabuzz

Eelektrik

Eelektross

Finneon

Lumineon

Girafarig

Golett

Golurk

Horsea

Seadra

Joltik

Galvantula

Kleavor

Lapras

Magnemite

Magneton

Milcery

Minccino

Cinccino

Minior

Minum

Numel

Camerupt

Oshawott

Piplup

Plusle

Porygon

Qwilfish

Rhydon

Rotom

Alolan Sandshrew – Violet Only

Scizor

Scorbunny

Scraggy

Scrafty

Seel

Sinistea

Skarmory

Smeargle

Snover

Abomasnow

Snubbull

Granbull

Solosis

Duosion

Reuniclus

Torchic

Tynamo

Tyrogue

Hitmontop

Alolan Vulpix – Scarlet only

These are 70 Pokemon to be found in the wild lands of Blueberry Academy’s Polar Biome.