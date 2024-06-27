Palworld Knocklem location, skills, and how to catch

Knocklem is one of the new Alpha Pals in Palworld, and let me tell you, he is one of the strongest and most well-rounded Pals after the recent update.

With the Sakurajima update, Palworld has added multiple new Pals to bring diversity and help you complete your Paldeck. Among these Pals, there are two new Alpha Pals, which are incredibly powerful and hard to capture. However, these Pals can be a great asset to your base to improve efficiency and speed up your mundane everyday tasks.

Here is everything you need to know about Knocklem in Palworld.

All Knocklem stats, skills, and work suitability in Palworld

Daunting Aura.

Knocklem is an Earth Element Pal in Palworld with Mining Lv3, Gathering Lv3, and Transporting Lv4, meaning it can help you in many ways. If you need a strong miner to work on the new Sulfur and Coal mines, you can assign the Pal. It can also help with Gathering and assisting in the fields to collect your harvest more quickly than most Pals.

But the most useful part of Knocklem comes with its high Transporting level, which makes it the best Pal, along with Wumpo, to carry materials quickly around your base, saving you time and organizing everything in the base to your chests to match your liking.

However, its service doesn’t end at your base, as you can use the Alpha Pal’s partner skill, Steel Guardian Mode, which buffs its attack and defense, making it a sound option to take down enemy Pals. As it’s a Ground type, you should consider it as an option to take down Electric Pals who are weak to him elementally.

Knocklem location in Palworld

Here is where Knocklem spawns. Knocklem vs. Knocklem Brawl in Palworld.

Knocklem can only be found in the valley of Sakurajima island, located on the western side of the isle (coordinates -676, 174). The area is also a rich source for mining Paldium fragments as they are a bunch of shiny blue ores on the land.

Once you reach the spot, you should spot the Alpha Pal roaming around in the valley. If you’re using a flying mount, make sure to use it to wear down the boss Pal with your damage, as it doesn’t have many ranged attacks to put you down.

It usually spawns at Level 55 and is very hostile, so make sure you have strong grass-type Pals in your party to deal with excessive damage and quickly burn through its health bar.

How to catch Knocklem in Palworld

Warm hugs to your big Pals.

Knocklem is one of the highest levels of Alpha Pals, so you need to use Legendary Spheres or higher rarity spheres to guarantee your catch. If you use lower tier, you’ll waste them as they’re not powerful enough to catch the boss.

To increase your odds, equip the Ring of Mercy accessory, go all in with your damage on the boss, and use the higher rarity spheres to catch it. If you don’t use the accessory, you might kill it accidentally and then need to fight again to capture it for your base.

After catching it, it gives you Ancient Technology parts and other useful items that you can sell to the Merchants to earn gold.

