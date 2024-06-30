How to find and beat Saya and Selyne in Palworld

The Sakurajima update has brought a fresh wave of excitement to Palworld, introducing Saya and Selyne as the newest Tower bosses.

Palworld has multiple Tower Bosses on the map where you can test your combat skills against an enemy Pal Tamer and a Pal. While you can’t capture their pals after defeating them, you can get five Ancient Technology Points, which can be used to unlock valuable weapons and coal mines in the game.

Here is everything you need to know about finding and beating the Saya and Selyne boss in Palworld.

How to find Saya and Selyne Moonflower Tower in Palworld

Here’s where the battle happens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Saya and Selyne boss in Palworld, you need to find the Moonflower Tower (coordinates: -597,205) by heading over to Sakurajima island and locate the tall Tower with its glowing blue aura in the middle of the Cherry Blossom trees. You can also go to the front of the Tower to unlock a Fast Travel point and conveniently make your way to the location.

How to beat Saya and Selyne in Palworld

Tough foe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stealing the crown for the most challenging Tower Boss from Victor and Shadowbeak, Saya and Selyne present a formidable challenge that will test even the most seasoned players. To stand a chance, you’ll need to be at least level 55 and armed with powerful Plasteel weapons like a Rocket launcher or Gatting guns to penetrate their hard armor.

You need to take them down by reducing their 260,000 health to zero in 10 minutes, so you need to be quick on your feet and dish out heavy damage right from the start without wasting any time.

Saya and Selyne have Dark and Neural Element in their kit, and just like other bosses, they’ve their weaknesses, which can be exploited to gain the upper hand against them. Their weak Element is Dragon-type so you can bring Jetragon or Blazamut Ryu to the battle to deal high damage.

The boss has multiple attacks, which can incapacitate your Pals in an instant. So, you’ll need to shuffle them repeatedly to save them from taking a heavy hit in the battle or bail out of tricky situations. You can hide behind the pillars to avoid taking a hit from the boss, but a few attacks can also pierce the structures. In that case, rather than hiding behind structures, keep moving towards the side and dodge these attacks to stay unscathed.

Your Pals can also act as bait, so taking bulky Pals to tank the boss damage is also a viable strategy if you have enough firepower to take the enemy down in time. Once the boss is down, you should be teleported to the top of the Tower and unlock a Fast Travel point.

If you have defeated all the regular Tower bosses in Palworld, you can unlock the Hard Difficulty Towers for a greater challenge..

