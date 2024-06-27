Image Credit: Bethesda
A new pal coming to Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Palworld

How to unlock Hard Difficulty Towers in Palworld

Raise the challenge.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 06:12 am

Hard Towers are a new way to face raid bosses in Palworld, added with June 27’s Sakurajima update.

Hard Towers make existing bosses—which you may have already faced in regular Towers—harder to beat. It’s an excellent way to test your abilities against more challenging foes and acts as new end-game content.

These more challenging Towers aren’t available from the start, however, and must be unlocked.

How to access Hard Towers in Palworld

hard difficulty option at a tower in palworld is seperate
Hard mode activate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You unlock Hard Difficulty Towers in Palworld after overcoming the six Towers on regular difficulty. Hard Towers are unlocked automatically when you beat the sixth one in any order.

You should get a message saying Hard Towers are unlocked after exiting the boss room, and when you next approach a Tower, you can either join the regular Boss Battle or choose Boss Battle (Hard) instead.

The differences between regular Boss Battles and Hard Boss Battles are that Bosses have more health, additional NPC guards that need dealing with, and are likely to one-shot you and your Pals. It’s tough even with some of the game’s best weapons and Pals available, and shouldn’t be taken on Solo.

For example, Zoe, the first boss you face, has nearly 400,000 health on Hard Mode and a couple of high-health NPCs that shredded me when I stepped into battle. Even using my Legendary Missle Launcher, I barely got 100,000 health off her before I died.

