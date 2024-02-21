How to fix the Sprained Ankle status in Nightingale

Figuring out whether a game has fall damage is one of life’s simplest pleasures, and it’s no different in Nightingale. Spoiler alert: it does, and now your ankle is sprained.

Recommended Videos

Really, you should consider yourself lucky if all that happened was a Sprained Ankle; falling damage is extremely unforgiving in Nightingale. Still, the condition is annoying and definitely something you want to address as quickly as possible. Thankfully for adventurers, the healing process is a bit quicker than it is in real life. Here’s how to fix a Sprained Ankle in Nightingale.

Nightingale: Sprained Ankle status, explained

No PE for the next two weeks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sprained Ankles happen in Nightingale when you accidentally jump off of something too high, or when you jump a bit too often. After any fall, even short ones, you get the temporary effect Falling Impact. On its own, Falling Impact is no problem, but jumping off of something again while you still have the effect active can turn what should be a harmless fall into a Sprained Ankle or worse.

If your ankle becomes sprained because you didn’t respect the Falling Impact effect, you won’t be able to dodge until it is healed up. Sprained ankles heal on their own, but it takes quite a bit of time, and being attacked in the interim can prove deadly since you won’t be able to evade enemy attacks. There is a quick and easy way to speed up the healing process.

How to heal Sprained Ankles in Nightingale

A simple concoction. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Any healing potion or Salve will cure a Sprained Ankle instantly in Nightingale, including the basic Healing Salve that can be crafted at any Fireplace with one Bone and one Fibre. Even if you aren’t expecting a fight soon, I suggest curing your Sprained Ankle as soon as possible. This is because in the same way Falling Impact makes a sprain more likely to occur, a sprain makes a break more likely—and worsening injuries will start needing more juice than just a Healing Salve to treat.

As a side note, you can actually hotkey Healing Salves—or any offhand item for that matter—to Q instead of the usual 6 through 0. Items hot-keyed here can be used without even needing to free up a hand, so if your Healing Salves are hot-keyed here, you can use them mid-fight, mid-climb, mid-Umbrella float, etc. It makes a world of difference for both fighting and exploring, and has helped me avoid countless injuries.