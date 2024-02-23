All Nightingale voice actors and cast

Nightingale went the classic survival game route of featuring mostly text dialogue, requiring the player to read through a majority of the lines themselves. However, there are also a few voice actors who deliver some outstanding performances in Nightingale.

From the start, you’re introduced to Puck, a mysterious Fae who guides you along during the early stages of your journey. Then, as you progress in Nightingale, a couple more voiced characters join the game. Below, you can see a list of all the voice actors in Nightingale, which characters they portray, and where you might have seen their work previously.

Marc Warren – Puck

Puck is voiced by Marc Warren in Nightingale. Image via Inflexion Games

Starting off the list is Marc Warren, who voices the intriguing Puck and does a fantastic job of delivering mysterious dialogue in an enticing way. Warren is an English actor who’s mostly recognized for his roles on British television shows, like playing Elton Pope in Dr. Who, but he’s also had roles in series such as Band of Brothers.

As far as I can tell, this is Warren’s first video game voice-acting appearance, but it might not be his last given his performance as Puck in Nightingale.

Elena Porter – Nellie Bly

Next up, we have Elena Porter who voices the talkative Nellie Bly in Nightingale. Porter hasn’t been featured in many roles across the entertainment industry, so you likely haven’t heard her name. She mainly started acting in 2018 and has only had a few roles before doing the voice acting for Nellie Bly.

In Nightingale, Nellie Bly is mainly responsible for providing some backstory to the plot and giving out missions for you to complete. However, perhaps when more updates arrive, Nellie will take on a larger role.

Juan Manuel Lenis Ortiz – Aurelio Acevedo Ortega

Finally, our last main voice actor in Nightingale is Juan Manuel Lenis Ortiz, who voices a character with a name almost as long as his, Aurelio Acevedo Ortega. Similar to Elena Porter, Ortiz hasn’t had much work prior to landing a role in Nightingale. There’s not much public information on Ortiz, so perhaps his role in Nightingale will be a starting point for his career.

Aurelio Acevedo Ortega is a trader in Nightingale, who wants you to bring him 25 T1 Essence after you make a Realmwalk.

There are also some other voice actors credited with work in Nightingale in the credits, and here they all are:

Emma Ballantine

Joshua Wichard

Ony Uhiara

Gary Martin

Key Eluvian

Nicholas Khan

Jason Nwoga

That does it for the entire voice actor cast in Nightingale. With the game still in early access, it’s entirely possible that more voice actors will pop up in future updates, so I’ll update this list if any more voice actors are added to the cast.