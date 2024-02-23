Coal is a handy resource for you to use in Nightingale. You need to track it down as you progress further in the game, find yourself facing more difficult threats, and have to begin crafting some of the better items.

You won’t be able to find Coal in every location. There are a handful of places where you can harvest it, and you may need to find it regularly. I know I’ve spent a reasonable amount of time trying to find Coal, and there are several crafting projects I use it for after I bring it back to camp. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Coal in Nightingale.

Where to get Coal in Nightingale

You can only find Coal while exploring caves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Coal while exploring the mines and caves of your realm in Nightingale. The type of rock you want to find should look black, with some shades of grey. Its relatively mute color makes it stick out from the colorful gems and ores you might find while exploring a cave. It sticks out compared to the Sulfur you might also be searching for.

In my experience, Coal began to appear while exploring a Provisioner world. I did not have enough other Coal deposits before this point. You can likely find it in realms at this level and any above it, but I’m not sure about it appearing at lower levels earlier in the game. It would make sense because you can’t use it too much until you unlock the advanced Crafting Benches.

The cave I found my Coal deposit in was also distinct. Unlike the other caves, the entrance looked like a mine shaft, with wooden blocks outside, and there were multiple deposits of Sulfur before I got deeper inside and began finding Coal. This might have been the procedurally generated world I rolled during my adventure, which might vary for you. However, I did not locate Coal outside of caves, which means you want to track these down if you hope to find any.

Finding an Essence Trader in your Provisioner world might also be a good idea if you don’t encounter Coal too often. An Essence Trader likely has this resource for sale in Nightingale, and you need to offer up your hard-earned T1 Essence if you want to buy it. When you have enough of it, return to your camp to begin working on any crafting project you’ve been waiting to use it on to progress your Nightingale adventure.