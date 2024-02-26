There are all kinds of imposing foes you can fight in Nightingale, but while most of them are super easy to find, some are extremely well hidden. The Elder Eoten looks like a natural part of the environment, which makes it super easy to miss.

Tracking down an Elder Eoten is an essential part of one of the quests you receive and it’s also a necessity if you’re hoping to see everything the Fae Realms have to offer, so here’s where to find an Elder Eoten in Nightingale.

Elder Eoten location in Nightingale

The Elder Eoten can be found in a Forest Hunt Realm in Nightingale, which means you need to obtain and use both types of Realm Cards together to find this foe. Your Realm Card should be Forest and your Major Card should be Hunt when you’re trying to open a portal and track down this enemy.

Creating a Realm with these two cards allows you to find this enemy. Screenshots by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

There is no specified location to find this enemy since every Realm is procedurally generated and looks different for each player because of this. This means you have to wander around and keep your eye out for it, although you can also try the Track Legend enchantment, which you can purchase from some Essence Traders to make this process easier.

Without this enchantment, you simply have to run around the Realm and hope you successfully spot this boss. Your trusty Spyglass can be a helpful tool for investigating the world as you try to find this enemy too, as can other players if you have some friends willing to help out.

What does an Elder Eoten look like in Nightingale?

An Elder Eoten is a massive gnarled tree that comes alive. Since this enemy is just a tree, it’s super easy to overlook when you aren’t specifically searching for it. You’ll know you have found one if a health bar for this creature and its name appears on your screen while you’re looking at what you would otherwise think is just a regular tree.

It’s not just a tree after all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Elder Eoten Heart In Nightingale

If you’re specifically searching for an Elder Eoten, you might be trying to complete the task that asks you to acquire an Elder Eoten Heart. You can do this in two different ways.

Fight and kill the Elder Eoten. This method will reward you more than one Elder Eoten Heart once you successfully vanquish this foe, usually around five, but it is tough to do since this is quite a mighty opponent.

This method will reward you more than one Elder Eoten Heart once you successfully vanquish this foe, usually around five, but it is tough to do since this is quite a mighty opponent. Place an item for offering on the tree pedestal near the Elder Eoten. There might be a couple of items that work, but the only one I have found so far that pleases this creature is Ritual Fabled Meat. After you give this item to the Elder Eoten, the pedestal will disappear and an Elder Eoten Heart will appear for you to collect. The pedestal will reappear soon after, so you can make a couple of offerings as long as you have extra Ritual Fabled Meat to do so.

This is the pedestal you’re looking for if you want to make an offering. Image via Inflexion Games

The Elder Eoten is a mighty foe and is actually an Apex Creature, so I recommend taking the pedestal offering route to obtain an Elder Eoten Heart. If you’re determined to fight this creature instead, you might want to invite some friends to play co-op multiplayer in Nightingale to help you take it down.