Procedurally generated content in games can be a controversial topic. Some games do it well, while others fall into a generic result. Open-world and survival games are known for using procedural generation, and Nightingale‘s Realm system is perfect for that.

What does it mean when a game is procedurally generated?

Infinite worlds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Procedural generation creates content quasi-randomly with an algorithm instead of a developer manually creating it. In video games, this means the developers won’t have to create each tree and rock in a map, design every map layout of all dungeons, or decide what will be inside each treasure chest.

Roguelikes are famous for using procedurally generated levels to make them less predictable and create infinite replayability. Each game that uses procedural generation uses it in different ways, too. Minecraft creates whole worlds using procedural generation, while Borderlands uses it to make over a million unique guns and equipment, while the maps and environments are made by the devs.

This system is usually avoided by narrative-driven games because developers can’t guarantee the algorithm will deliver the intended experience. Open worlds and survival games, on the other hand, can benefit a lot from procedurally generated content because of the scale of the maps and the amount of things needed to fill that map—with the downside of sometimes getting generic and lifeless worlds.

Is Nightingale procedurally generated?

You’ll never get bored. Image via Inflexion Games

Yes, the Fae Realms of Nightingale are procedurally generated. Inflexion Games has confirmed this on their official website. The Realm you spawn on and the worlds created using Realm Cards will all be procedurally generated.

The Realm Cards will influence what you’ll find in that world while the details, such as the amount and placement of enemies, loot chests, and the layout of places you can go, will be taken care of by the algorithm. This will allow for infinite variations of these Realms even if you use the same type of cards. The realm will be similar, but never the same, leaving you some with constantly new terrain to explore either by yourself or with friends in co-op play.