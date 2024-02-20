All Nightingale Realm difficulty settings: Which should you choose?

In Nightingale, you can travel between Realms using Realm Cards and Arcane Portals, creating procedurally generated worlds for you to explore on your own or with friends.

When you go creating and joining a new Realm, you have the option of determining its difficulty. Because you set the difficulty each time you go to a new Realm, it allows you to experiment with the different difficulties and find the one that suits you best. The higher the Realm’s difficulty, or Realm Power, the more challenging it would be.

But if you want our recommendation for the Realm difficulty settings you should choose in Nightingale, we’re happy to suggest something.

All Nightingale Realm difficulty options, explained

There are four Realm Power difficulty levels in Nightengale, which you see at character creation.

Realm Power Realm Power base score Realm Power description Easy Zero For players new to survival crafting games who want an easy experience. Medium 10 For players with some experience with survival crafting games who want a “softer” experience. Hard 25 For players who are very familiar with survival crafting games. Extreme 40 For players who regularly play survival crafting games and want a challenging experience.

There’s no need to start on Extreme when you’re making your character since you’ll pick the difficulty for each Realm you travel to. When you open a portal to travel to another Realm, you’ll select a Biome Card and a Major Card that will have one of the above difficulty values attached to it. Major Cards can also have additional special effects that can affect difficulty.

Based on our early experiences, higher difficulties in Nightingale mean both more variety and difficulty when it comes to enemies: There will be more types of enemies you encounter, and they’ll deal more damage and have higher health pools. These enemies will need higher-quality weapons and gear to be tackled safely.