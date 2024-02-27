How to fix Wet status in Nightingale

In Nightingale, several status effects impact your character while traveling through different Realms, and Wet is an effect that quickly depletes your character’s stamina regeneration.

Most of these status effects impede your chances of survival, but taking certain precautions allows you to bypass them easily. You can craft certain equipment, clothing, and gear to counter different types of status effects.

Here’s how to fix the Wet status in Nightingale.

How to remove the Wet status in Nightingale

The Makeshift Torch keeps your character warm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Wet status effect usually happens when you jump in water or if it’s raining in the Realm. There are a couple of ways to fix this, starting with the Makeshift Torch. Craft this item by using the following items:

Sticks – Five pieces

– Five pieces Plant Fiber – Five pieces

Equip the Torch in one of the offhand slots, and bring it out to slowly reduce the Wet status.

The Wet status builds up after jumping in a pond or swimming across a body of water. After reaching a safe spot, build a campfire or equip the Torch to fix this status effect. You can check all the status effects impacting your character from the Inventory tab.

How to fix Wet status from Rain in Nightingale

Craft an Umbrella to counter the Wet status effect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While traveling through different Realms in Nightingale, you’ll often be affected by the Wet status due to rain. Taking shelter while it’s raining fixes the status effect, but if you want to move around freely, then it is best to craft an Umbrella. You can craft an Umbrella on a Simple Workbench by using the following items:

Wood Bundle – One piece

Hide – One piece

Stone Block – One piece

Collect these natural resources by hunting animals, chopping down trees, and breaking stone deposits found across the realm. The Umbrella can be upgraded at a Simple Upgrade Bench to boost stats like movement speed, stamina efficiency, and regeneration. Make sure to have the Torch and Umbrella equipped in offhand slots and keep a weapon in your main hand to explore the realms freely without getting the Wet status effect.